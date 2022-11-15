ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Len Goodman announces retirement from Dancing with the Stars after 17 years as judge

By Nicole Vassell
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06FAQN_0jB9MHLG00

Len Goodman has announced his departure from Dancing with the Stars after 17 years on the judging panel.

The British professional ballroom dancer and competition judge first joined the panel in its first season in 2005 and has served as head judge ever since.

For many years, Goodman also sat as head judge on the panel of the British original , Strictly Come Dancing , from its first year in 2004 until 2017.

On Monday night’s (14 November) edition of Dancing with the Stars , host Tyra Banks gave Goodman the floor to make a speech at the midpoint of the show.

“Whilst we all are getting excited and looking forward so much to the finale next week, it would also be with a touch of sadness as this will be my last season judging on Dancing with the Stars ,” he began his statement, as surprised audience members gasped in the background.

He continued: “I’ve been with the show since it started in 2005 and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show but I’ve decided I’d like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain.”

He continued: “I cannot thank you enough, the family of Dancing with the Stars . It has been such a wonderful experience for me and I’m looking forward so much to next week’s finale, I’m sure it’s going to be absolutely brilliant.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ud4tT_0jB9MHLG00

This current season of the dance programme is also notable for featuring actor Selma Blair, who occasionally danced with a cane due to MS having an effect on her physical stability. She withdrew from the competition last month .

The remaining celebrity and professional partners set to compete in next week’s final are: Wayne Brady and Witney Carson, Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas, Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater. Shangela and Gleb Savchenko and Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘It’s now in my brain’: I’m a Celeb’s Jill Scott seen by medic after cockroach lodges itself in her ear

Jill Scott had to be seen by a medic after a cockroach got stuck in her ear onI’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.Thursday’s episode (17 November) featured a fairground-themed Bushtucker Trial voted for by campmates rather than the public.But rather than competing for meals, the contestants were competing to get their names entered more times in a tombola, the prize of which was a “big beach barbecue bonanza”. Mike Tindall, Owen Warner and Jill Scott took part in the challenge, with Tindall explaining: “Myself and Jill haven’t done a trial, and Owen is so hungry he’ll do anything.”At...
The Independent

Fans praise Tia Mowry after she reveals reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced

Fans have praised Tia Mowry for revealing the reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced after 14 years of marriage.The 44-year-old actor spoke candidly about her divorce during Wednesday’s episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna. While speaking to the TV hosts, Mowry specified the moment she realised that her marriage was over.“I  knew when I really started to focus on my happiness,” she said. “I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK, meaning our children, our friends, our family.”The mother of two, who shares her 11-year-old...
The Independent

Strictly: Tyler West is eighth celebrity to leave show as judges struggle with ‘difficult’ dance-off decision

Tyler West has become the eighth contestant to leave Strictly Come Dancing.Saturday (19 November) night’s show saw the final eight couples compete on the Tower Ballroom stage as the dance competition returned to Blackpool for the first time in three years.Fleur East topped the leaderboard with a perfect score of 40, but it was close at the top and in the middle, with three couples all receiving 35 points. You can see the full leaderboard here.During Sunday (20 November) night’s results show, Tyler West and his partner Dianne Buswell and Molly Rainford and her partner Carlos Gu found themselves...
The Independent

Mandy Moore praised for sharing realistic photos from son’s ‘transcendent’ birth

Mandy Moore has been praised for normalising the realities of having a baby after she shared intimate photos from her son’s birth.The 38-year-old actor and singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share pictures from the moment her second child, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was born on 10 October. In the first image, Moore cradles her newborn son on her chest just moments after giving birth. The This Is Us alum is seen beaming from sheer joy, while Ozzie was still covered in amniotic fluid.“One month with our Ozzie,” she captioned the post. “I’m still able to access everything about...
The Independent

The Independent

926K+
Followers
303K+
Post
471M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy