Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Lee, Russell, Scott, Washington, Wise by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 11:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lee; Russell; Scott; Washington; Wise ELEVATED FIRE RISK EXPECTED THROUGH THIS EVENING Low afternoon relative humidity in the teens and 20s can be expected today for a couple of hours. Winds will be northerly at 6 to 10 mph with occasional gusts up to 15 mph across the higher elevations. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions are expected. Any fires that start could spread out of control. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Bledsoe, Blount Smoky Mountains, Bradley, Campbell by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 10:35:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-20 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Bledsoe; Blount Smoky Mountains; Bradley; Campbell; Claiborne; Cocke Smoky Mountains; East Polk; Grainger; Hamblen; Hamilton; Hancock; Hawkins; Jefferson; Johnson; Knox; Loudon; Marion; McMinn; Meigs; Morgan; NW Blount; North Sevier; Northwest Carter; Northwest Cocke; Northwest Greene; Northwest Monroe; Rhea; Roane; Scott; Sequatchie; Sevier Smoky Mountains; Southeast Carter; Southeast Greene; Southeast Monroe; Sullivan; Unicoi; Union; Washington; West Polk ELEVATED FIRE RISK EXPECTED THROUGH THIS EVENING Low afternoon relative humidity in the teens and 20s can be expected today for a couple of hours. Winds will be northerly at 6 to 10 mph with occasional gusts up to 15 mph across the higher elevations. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions are expected. Any fires that start could spread out of control. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Comments / 0