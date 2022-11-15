Effective: 2022-11-20 11:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lee; Russell; Scott; Washington; Wise ELEVATED FIRE RISK EXPECTED THROUGH THIS EVENING Low afternoon relative humidity in the teens and 20s can be expected today for a couple of hours. Winds will be northerly at 6 to 10 mph with occasional gusts up to 15 mph across the higher elevations. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions are expected. Any fires that start could spread out of control. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

