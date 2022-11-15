Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 14:41:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Berkshire; Southern Berkshire WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...The Mohawk Valley region, Capital Region, Schoharie County, northeast Catskills and Helderbergs, and the northern and central Taconics of eastern New York, and the Berkshires in western Massachusetts. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket, Northern Worcester by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 15:28:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barnstable; Dukes; Nantucket; Northern Worcester; Western Franklin; Western Hampden; Western Hampshire WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Franklin MA, Northern Worcester MA, Western Hampshire MA, Western Hampden MA, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Columbia, Eastern Greene by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 14:41:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Columbia; Eastern Greene; Eastern Rensselaer; Eastern Schenectady; Montgomery; Schoharie; Southern Saratoga; Western Albany; Western Columbia; Western Greene; Western Rensselaer; Western Schenectady WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...The Mohawk Valley region, Capital Region, Schoharie County, northeast Catskills and Helderbergs, and the northern and central Taconics of eastern New York, and the Berkshires in western Massachusetts. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
