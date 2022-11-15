Effective: 2022-11-20 14:59:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 15:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bennington; Western Windham A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF WESTERN WINDHAM AND BENNINGTON COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 259 PM EST, a band of heavy snow was over mainly rural areas of Bennington County near Dorsett and moving southeast at 15 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED This band of heavy snow will remain over mainly rural areas of northern Western Windham and northern Bennington Counties. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents.

BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT ・ 1 HOUR AGO