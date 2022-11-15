Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 14:41:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Berkshire; Southern Berkshire WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...The Mohawk Valley region, Capital Region, Schoharie County, northeast Catskills and Helderbergs, and the northern and central Taconics of eastern New York, and the Berkshires in western Massachusetts. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bennington, Western Windham by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 14:59:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 15:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bennington; Western Windham A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF WESTERN WINDHAM AND BENNINGTON COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 259 PM EST, a band of heavy snow was over mainly rural areas of Bennington County near Dorsett and moving southeast at 15 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED This band of heavy snow will remain over mainly rural areas of northern Western Windham and northern Bennington Counties. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket, Northern Worcester by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 15:28:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barnstable; Dukes; Nantucket; Northern Worcester; Western Franklin; Western Hampden; Western Hampshire WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Franklin MA, Northern Worcester MA, Western Hampshire MA, Western Hampden MA, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Columbia, Eastern Greene by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 14:41:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Columbia; Eastern Greene; Eastern Rensselaer; Eastern Schenectady; Montgomery; Schoharie; Southern Saratoga; Western Albany; Western Columbia; Western Greene; Western Rensselaer; Western Schenectady WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...The Mohawk Valley region, Capital Region, Schoharie County, northeast Catskills and Helderbergs, and the northern and central Taconics of eastern New York, and the Berkshires in western Massachusetts. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Comments / 0