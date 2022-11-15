ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KOMO News

US vs. Canada: Women’s hockey Rivalry Series coming to Seattle Sunday

SEATTLE — It's rivalry weekend for women's hockey. The U.S. Women’s National Team will face off against the Canadian Women’s National Team at Climate Pledge Arena Sunday. The game is a rematch of the 2022 Winter Olympic women's ice hockey gold-medal game. This weekend’s game is the...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Washington lost 5,900 tech jobs in October ahead of Amazon's mass layoffs

New data from the Washington State Employment Security Department (ESD) show Washington's information technology industry lost 5,900 jobs in October ahead of layoff announcements by Twitter and Amazon. Amazon began mass layoffs in its corporate ranks this week, becoming the latest tech company to trim its workforce amid rising fears...
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Where to get a free Thanksgiving meal during the upcoming holiday

With Thanksgiving coming up, here are a list of places serving free meals and/or turkeys for the upcoming holiday. Uplift Northwest will be partnering with Operation Sack Lunch to serve more than 300 Thanksgiving Day meals in the Seattle neighborhood of Belltown. Address: 2515 Western Ave, Seattle, WA 98121. EASTRIDGE...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

King Co. Regional Homeless Authority in tight spot after budgeting mistake

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A mistake in budgeting and then reaction time to said mistake, puts the King County Regional Housing Authority (KCRHA) in a tight spot. KCRHA discovered some funding included in its budget was a one-time amount that runs out at the end of the year. Now KCRHA is looking for ways to make up for that $9.4 million.
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

SeaTac airport travel numbers nearing pre-pandemic levels ahead of holidays

Traffic at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is nearing pre-pandemic levels, and officials are warning people about a busy Thanksgiving travel week. The Port of Seattle said it forecasted holiday travel numbers this year will be about 95% of 2019's total, and 13% above 2021. The busiest upcoming days, according to the...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Snoop Dogg adds second 'Holidaze of Blaze' show to Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Back by popular demand, Snoop Dogg is bringing a second show to Tacoma Dome. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 3 p.m. for another "Holidaze of Blaze" show on Saturday, Dec. 17. "He is now back out to bring a very special holiday show where...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

King County is home to 6th-most expensive zip code in country based on real estate sales

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The sixth-most expensive zip code in the United States, based on median home sales prices, belongs to King County. According to PropertyShark's list of the top 100 most expensive U.S. zip codes, Medina (98039) ranked No. 6 with a record-high median sales price of $4,750,000. PropertyShark, a New York City-based real estate data source, said this year marked the first time a Washington state zip code cracked the top six.
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Deadly school shooting in Seattle prompts discussion on new safety measures

SEATTLE, Wash. — A search for new measures to improve school security dominated a community discussion Thursday night, following the deadly shooting at Ingraham High School last week. Victoria Beach, chair of the African American Community Advisory Council for the Seatle Police Department, organized the gathering was hopeful students...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Memorial held for slain Ingraham High School student

SEATTLE, Wash. — A memorial was held on Saturday, Nov. 19 to commemorate the life of the slain teenager, Ebenezer Haile, in the school shooting at Ingraham High School on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The memorial was held at 2 p.m. at Northwest Church in Lynwood Washington. On Nov. 8,...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

LISTEN: Voters reject Trumpism, Dems expand majorities in Olympia

THIS EPISODE OF THE NORTHWEST POLITICAST: Now that the election results are all but certified, it appears voters have mostly rejected Trump-backed candidates and what they represent. Nowhere was that more pronounced than in races for the Washington State legislature, where Democrats appear to be picking up seats in both chambers. In one case, voters even elected a moderate Republican over a long-time incumbent who had aligned himself with former President Trump and other 2020 election deniers.
OLYMPIA, WA
KOMO News

Employee steals over $160,000 from local Nordstrom through fraudulent returns

Earlier this month, detectives concluded an investigation into a theft from Nordstrom that totaled roughly $165,000. Detectives discovered that the suspect used Nordstrom cash registers to conduct fraudulent returns with returns being placed into active bank accounts. This took place over approximately one month at Nordstrom stores in Lynnwood, Seattle,...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KOMO News

How to tell if your child has RSV and what to do next

SEATTLE, Wash. — Hospitals in Washington state and across the country are dealing with an increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases in children. With colder weather upon us and holiday gatherings afoot, hospitals are expecting to see even more patients sick with RSV in the coming months. For...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

140-year-old Puyallup farm, home to pumpkin patch, catches fire

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A barn at Pierce County farm that has been around 140 years caught fire Thursday night. According to East Pierce Fire and Rescue (EPFR), crews responded to a fire at Spooner Farms, located at 9710 WA-162 in Puyallup, just after 9:20 p.m. EPFR tweeted Friday morning that an “outbuilding/barn” was on fire.
PUYALLUP, WA
KOMO News

New Colman Dock ferry terminal opens to the public

The new Colman Dock ferry terminal along the Seattle waterfront opened to passengers Friday morning. Washington State Ferries (WSF) said the new passenger building is a “vast improvement” from the old facility. “Looking out and seeing the Olympics when you walk in," ferry rider Frances Glass said. "The...
SEATTLE, WA

