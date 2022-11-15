Read full article on original website
Washington Huskies run past Colorado, remain in hunt for PAC-12 Football title game
The Washington Huskies were 30-point favorites over Colorado on Saturday night. They covered the point spread and then some. UW made the most of its senior night with an impressive 54-7 win over Colorado, the most points the Huskies scored in a game since a 2017 win over Montana. Wayne...
US vs. Canada: Women’s hockey Rivalry Series coming to Seattle Sunday
SEATTLE — It's rivalry weekend for women's hockey. The U.S. Women’s National Team will face off against the Canadian Women’s National Team at Climate Pledge Arena Sunday. The game is a rematch of the 2022 Winter Olympic women's ice hockey gold-medal game. This weekend’s game is the...
Seattle area poised to break November dry streak. When will rainy weather return?
It was another frosty morning in western Washington on Sunday, but the weather remained dry. If measurable rain avoids the SeaTac area by midnight, Seattle will tie its record of 13 consecutive dry days in November. A dry Monday would secure a record-breaking 14th straight day. There is a chance...
Washington lost 5,900 tech jobs in October ahead of Amazon's mass layoffs
New data from the Washington State Employment Security Department (ESD) show Washington's information technology industry lost 5,900 jobs in October ahead of layoff announcements by Twitter and Amazon. Amazon began mass layoffs in its corporate ranks this week, becoming the latest tech company to trim its workforce amid rising fears...
Where to get a free Thanksgiving meal during the upcoming holiday
With Thanksgiving coming up, here are a list of places serving free meals and/or turkeys for the upcoming holiday. Uplift Northwest will be partnering with Operation Sack Lunch to serve more than 300 Thanksgiving Day meals in the Seattle neighborhood of Belltown. Address: 2515 Western Ave, Seattle, WA 98121. EASTRIDGE...
King Co. Regional Homeless Authority in tight spot after budgeting mistake
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A mistake in budgeting and then reaction time to said mistake, puts the King County Regional Housing Authority (KCRHA) in a tight spot. KCRHA discovered some funding included in its budget was a one-time amount that runs out at the end of the year. Now KCRHA is looking for ways to make up for that $9.4 million.
SeaTac airport travel numbers nearing pre-pandemic levels ahead of holidays
Traffic at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is nearing pre-pandemic levels, and officials are warning people about a busy Thanksgiving travel week. The Port of Seattle said it forecasted holiday travel numbers this year will be about 95% of 2019's total, and 13% above 2021. The busiest upcoming days, according to the...
Snoop Dogg adds second 'Holidaze of Blaze' show to Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Back by popular demand, Snoop Dogg is bringing a second show to Tacoma Dome. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 3 p.m. for another "Holidaze of Blaze" show on Saturday, Dec. 17. "He is now back out to bring a very special holiday show where...
King County is home to 6th-most expensive zip code in country based on real estate sales
KING COUNTY, Wash. — The sixth-most expensive zip code in the United States, based on median home sales prices, belongs to King County. According to PropertyShark's list of the top 100 most expensive U.S. zip codes, Medina (98039) ranked No. 6 with a record-high median sales price of $4,750,000. PropertyShark, a New York City-based real estate data source, said this year marked the first time a Washington state zip code cracked the top six.
Deadly school shooting in Seattle prompts discussion on new safety measures
SEATTLE, Wash. — A search for new measures to improve school security dominated a community discussion Thursday night, following the deadly shooting at Ingraham High School last week. Victoria Beach, chair of the African American Community Advisory Council for the Seatle Police Department, organized the gathering was hopeful students...
Memorial held for slain Ingraham High School student
SEATTLE, Wash. — A memorial was held on Saturday, Nov. 19 to commemorate the life of the slain teenager, Ebenezer Haile, in the school shooting at Ingraham High School on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The memorial was held at 2 p.m. at Northwest Church in Lynwood Washington. On Nov. 8,...
LISTEN: Voters reject Trumpism, Dems expand majorities in Olympia
THIS EPISODE OF THE NORTHWEST POLITICAST: Now that the election results are all but certified, it appears voters have mostly rejected Trump-backed candidates and what they represent. Nowhere was that more pronounced than in races for the Washington State legislature, where Democrats appear to be picking up seats in both chambers. In one case, voters even elected a moderate Republican over a long-time incumbent who had aligned himself with former President Trump and other 2020 election deniers.
Grieving parents warn about fentanyl, after Ingraham High School senior dies
SEATTLE, Wash. — A week before the deadly shooting at Ingraham High School, an Ingraham High School senior died from a fentanyl overdose. In a KOMO News Exclusive, the grieving parents are warning others and calling for more accountability, in light of the tragedies. Helpless and broken, the parents...
Employee steals over $160,000 from local Nordstrom through fraudulent returns
Earlier this month, detectives concluded an investigation into a theft from Nordstrom that totaled roughly $165,000. Detectives discovered that the suspect used Nordstrom cash registers to conduct fraudulent returns with returns being placed into active bank accounts. This took place over approximately one month at Nordstrom stores in Lynnwood, Seattle,...
How to tell if your child has RSV and what to do next
SEATTLE, Wash. — Hospitals in Washington state and across the country are dealing with an increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases in children. With colder weather upon us and holiday gatherings afoot, hospitals are expecting to see even more patients sick with RSV in the coming months. For...
87-year-old Seattle woman struck by vehicle, injuries life-threatening
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police responded to a collision at Valley St & 4th avenue N. where an 87-year-old woman was struck by a car who is under investigation for DUI. The woman's injuries are considered life-threatening. The road will remain closed in the area for an extended period...
Capitol Hill grocery market GM says shop has been targeted repeatedly
SEATTLE — The general manager of a Capitol Hill grocery market said the shop has been robbed three times this month, posting on Facebook Thursday that a man recently stole "$1,000s in cigarettes." Blake Crawford, who said he is the operator and GM of Hillcrest Market at 110 Summit...
140-year-old Puyallup farm, home to pumpkin patch, catches fire
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A barn at Pierce County farm that has been around 140 years caught fire Thursday night. According to East Pierce Fire and Rescue (EPFR), crews responded to a fire at Spooner Farms, located at 9710 WA-162 in Puyallup, just after 9:20 p.m. EPFR tweeted Friday morning that an “outbuilding/barn” was on fire.
New Colman Dock ferry terminal opens to the public
The new Colman Dock ferry terminal along the Seattle waterfront opened to passengers Friday morning. Washington State Ferries (WSF) said the new passenger building is a “vast improvement” from the old facility. “Looking out and seeing the Olympics when you walk in," ferry rider Frances Glass said. "The...
Armed robbers hit multiple King County gas stations, connected to prior incidents
RENTON, Wash. — Three men were taken into custody Thursday night following an armed robbery at a 76 gas station in Covington. The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) believes the men could be connected to a string of other robberies in the area. According to KCSO Sgt. Corbett...
