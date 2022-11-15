Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
themonroesun.com
Wetlands hearing on Renz Pond housing proposal continues this Tuesday
MONROE, CT — The Inland Wetlands Commission will have a special meeting on a developer’s plan to build 90 single-family dwellings at 141 and 201 Turkey Roost Road on Tuesday, at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers of Monroe Town Hall. Residents may also attend the meeting via...
themonroesun.com
Parks and Rec.: Pool noodle sailboat race at Masuk pool, WSI certification
MONROE, CT — Participants in Community Craft Night will be given supplies to build their own pool noodle sailboats for a competition in the Masuk pool this Friday, Nov. 18, from 6 to 9 p.m. Connor Negri, the recreation program supervisor, will lead this activity. This Monroe Parks and...
themonroesun.com
Save Our Stepney Tree Lighting, Frosty the Snowman coming Dec. 3
MONROE, CT —The Save Our Stepney (SOS) Task Force and Frosty the Snowman will light up the Stepney Green, at the intersection of routes 59 and 25, on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m., with more than 300 luminaries, and the holiday tree will be decorated with over 500 LED bulbs. The rain date is Sunday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.
themonroesun.com
Gingerbread School House donates over 700 boxes of stuffing for families in need
MONROE, CT — Families and staff of the Gingerbread School House, 32 Church St., collected truckloads of food for the Monroe Food Pantry as part of their annual drive. This year, Cynthia O’Rourke, owner, director and a teacher at Gingerbread School House, decided to team up with nOURish, a Bridgeport based nonprofit assisting those struggling with food insecurity.
themonroesun.com
Diver Kate Wittenauer breaks her own school record
MIDDLETOWN, CT — Masuk diver Kate Wittenauer set the Masuk High record in Thursday’s State Open, overcoming the previous record set by none other than … herself. Wittenauer scored 378.80 to earn 13th place and surpass her 2021 record-breaking score of 362.95. It has been quite a...
themonroesun.com
Masuk is recipient of Michael’s Cup award
MONROE, CT — Masuk High School was the recipient of the 30th Annual Michael’s Cup award. This award represents excellence in sportsmanship and community service by the Masuk Panther athletic program. The Masuk High Class Act Council has modeled and helped to facilitate positive fan support by working...
themonroesun.com
Woman claims Coco Nails employee restrained her and her daughter during dispute
MONROE, CT — A Coco Nails employee was arrested after allegedly physically restraining a mother and her 14-year-old daughter during a dispute over payment at the salon, at 483 Monroe Turnpike, Tuesday evening. The 52-year-old Trumbull woman told police her daughter came to the salon via Uber and received...
themonroesun.com
Masuk athletes sign to compete in college
MONROE, CT — Several Masuk Panthers are taking their sports-playing skills to the next level. In mid-November representatives of the softball, soccer, lacrosse, field hockey, diving and baseball teams all signed National Letters of Intent to compete in college. The following Masuk athletes, as provided by the Masuk athletics...
