MONROE, CT —The Save Our Stepney (SOS) Task Force and Frosty the Snowman will light up the Stepney Green, at the intersection of routes 59 and 25, on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m., with more than 300 luminaries, and the holiday tree will be decorated with over 500 LED bulbs. The rain date is Sunday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.

MONROE, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO