Local SE Minnesota athletes finish strong at state swimming & diving championships
(ABC 6 News) – Austin senior Olivia Walsh finished in seventh place in the 50 freestyle during the Friday Class A girls swimming and diving championship round. Century has its best team finish ever at the Class AA state meet, with three earning All-State status, while Mayo senior Natalie Boorjian also has two top-eight finishes. John Marshall freshman Julia Ogren had a stellar Class AA state meet for the Rockets as she captured a pair of top-five finishes. Anyone in the top eight earned All-State status.
NIACC Men’s, Riverland Women’s Basketball get wins at Riverland Invitational
(ABC 6 News) – NIACC Trojans trounced Minnesota North-Hibbing 93-61 to improve to 4-3 on the season. Riverland smashed Mesabi-Range 92-37 to remain undefeated on the season.
Prep of the Week: Whittney Deno
(ABC 6 News) — Whittney Deno has proven to be a pivotal part of Kasson-Mantorville Volleyball in the time she’s been a KoMet; leading K-M to state appearances and multiple section titles. An exciting experience, but a testing one as well. “It’s crazy, all these big games that...
Local swimmers qualify in diving prelims at State Swim & Dive Championships
Austin’s Alayna Kennedy & Reese Norton and Mayo’s Abigail Wigle all advanced to the diving semifinals. (ABC 6 News) — Highlights of local swimmers at the diving preliminaries of the MHSHL State Swim & Dive Championships.
Lyle Pacelli cancels varsity football for two seasons
(ABC 6 News) – Lyle Pacelli Athletics will not have a varsity football team for the next two seasons. The Lyle Pacelli Athletic Cooperative made the difficult decision to not participate in varsity-level football for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. In a letter to parents Thursday, school officials said...
Nearing Records Saturday Night
For a few hours Saturday night, surrounding midnight, we’ll get the ideal setup for cooling. The wind will ease up for the brief period and that looks to line up with a favorable sky of mainly clear to partly cloudy conditions. Temps will drop to the low single digits early Sunday morning. A few communities may make a run at sub-zero too. If Rochester makes it sub-zero, it’ll establish a new record low on Sunday. The record in place is 0° set in 2014.
Austin to host American Junior Golf Association championship
(ABC 6 News) – Discover Austin Minnesota is partnering with the American Junior Golf Association in 2023 to title sponsor the Discover Austin Minnesota Junior Championship. The 54-hole tournament will be held July 18th through 21st at Austin Country Club in Austin. This is the first time since 2018 that an AJGA event will be played in Minnesota.
English Springer Spaniel National Championship begins
(ABC 6 NEWS) – The City of Austin is hosting something big that people from all across the United States and Canada are gathering for, and it involves man’s best friend. “Here in Austin, It’s feels cold but wonderful. I just want to say its nice to have everyone here in the Midwest,” Jason Givens, an event participant said.
Riverside Elementary School wins Minnesota’s ‘Walk to School Day’ photo contest
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced on Thursday that Riverside Elementary School in Rochester is the winner of Minnesota’s ‘Walk to School Day’ photo contest. Minnesota Safe Routes to School (MnSRTS) sponsors the annual event which encourages students and parents to...
$72K donated to Rochester nonprofit during Minnesota’s annual ‘Give to the Max Day’
(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota’s annual ‘Give to the Max Day’ campaign is in the books and it was another strong showing of support for nonprofits and schools across the state. Donors gave more than $34 million to 6,439 statewide organizations during Thursday’s annual giving campaign....
Body found with a wound to the head in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester police department is investigating a dead body found on the grounds of The Square on 31st Apartments complex Saturday morning. Officers on the scene say they got the the tip around 11:30 a.m. from a tenant saying they found a body lying on the south end of the grounds.
Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program hosts ‘Pints for Preemies’ blood donation challenge
(ABC 6 News) – Thursday is World Prematurity Day and the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program is helping to raise awareness by hosting a ‘Pints for Preemies’ blood donation challenge. Mayo says each year around 15 million babies around the world are born preterm with many requiring...
Lions Club spreads Christmas Cheer
(ABC 6 NEWS) – Thanksgiving is almost here, but in a matter of time, it will be Christmas. One Rochester organization continues to do something special to spread Christmas cheer. The time has come. Just like Santa’s Elves, The Rochester Host Lions Club and numerous volunteers are working hard...
First year of Kasson Hwy 57 reconstruction project complete
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced the first year of the Hwy 57 reconstruction project in Kasson has been completed. MnDOT said the road fully reopened to traffic as of Wednesday. The two-year construction project began this year with reconstruction of Hwy 57 from...
City of Albert Lea pilot project shows promise, sells vacant building to expanding business
(ABC 6 News) – The City of Albert Lea has saved a building from demolition having sold it to a local business looking to expand. Big Dream Organics and the City finalized the deal Thursday with the company paying $29,900 for the property locating at 1039 S. Broadway Ave.
Stewartville man pleads guilty to threats against nursing home, girlfriend
(ABC 6 News) – A Stewartville man who threatened to bring an AR-15 to a nursing home and send bullets “flying through the glass” pleaded guilty to terroristic threats, as well as two counts of assault in a related case Thursday. Javarie James Smith was scheduled to...
Hormel Foods donation helps fight hunger in Austin
(ABC 6 News) – The Austin Plant, the local manufacturing facility owned by Hormel Foods Corporation announced Thursday that it has donated $10,000 to Hot Meals on Wheels to help fight hunger in the community as part of the company’s Hunger Action Month efforts. The Austin Plant has...
Fillmore County man injured in rollover crash on I-90
(ABC 6 News) – A Fillmore County man was injured early Thursday morning when his vehicle went into a ditch along I-90 and rolled. According the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), at approximately 7:01 a.m., a 1999 Ford Econoline van was traveling westbound on I-90 when the vehicle went into the ditch and rolled near mile post 224.
Level 3 predatory offender changes Rochester residence
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) in accordance with Minnesota’s Community Notification Act are releasing information regarding a Level 3 predatory offender’s change of residence. Joshua Lee Jones, 38, changed his address to the 2100 block of Campus Drive SE in Rochester on November...
2 juveniles assaulted, stabbed during altercation in Lyle; 2 arrested
(ABC 6 News) – Two juveniles were assaulted and suffered non-life threatening stab wounds during an altercation in Lyle earlier this week, according to the Mower County Sheriff’s Office. Mower County deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of 4th St. in the City of Lyle at approximately...
