For a few hours Saturday night, surrounding midnight, we’ll get the ideal setup for cooling. The wind will ease up for the brief period and that looks to line up with a favorable sky of mainly clear to partly cloudy conditions. Temps will drop to the low single digits early Sunday morning. A few communities may make a run at sub-zero too. If Rochester makes it sub-zero, it’ll establish a new record low on Sunday. The record in place is 0° set in 2014.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO