Charlotte Families Prepare for Cold Mornings at the Bus Stop

Get ready to bundle up!

Every morning this week will be chilly, so parents should remind children to grab a coat before hitting the door.

Here Comes the Bus advises parents to dress children in one more layer than an adult in the same conditions, even though bus drivers will be warming up the buses early each morning this week owing to the chilly weather.

Parents should select footwear that is roomy enough to comfortably fit two pairs of socks.

Wool or polypropylene socks absorb up to a third of their weight without making the wearer feel chilly or damp. Wool also suspends moisture.

Parents and students are encouraged to stay away from cotton clothing and socks on chillier mornings.

Stay warm!

