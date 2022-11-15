ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words

Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
Vice

What It’s Like Inside the Penal Colony Brittney Griner Was Sent to in Russia

After two weeks of radio silence from Russian officials regarding Brittney Griner’s transfer to an unnamed labor camp, her attorneys confirmed on Thursday that the WNBA player turned Russian political prisoner had been taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Mordovia. It is here, about 300 miles from where...
The Comeback

Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission

"We have made a substantial offer that the Russian Federation has consistently failed to negotiate in good faith." The post Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KHQ Right Now

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 3:03 p.m. EST

Frisch concedes race against Boebert as it goes to recount. DENVER (AP) — Democrat Adam Frisch has conceded his tight U.S. House race against Republican Lauren Boebert that is likely headed to a recount. Frisch said Friday that he supports the recount but that it would be unrealistic to think it would flip enough votes for him to win. The Associated Press has declared the election in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District too close to call. AP will await the results of a potential recount to call the race. With nearly all votes counted, the incumbent Boebert leads Democrat Adam Frisch by 0.17 percentage points, or 554 votes out of over 327,000 votes counted.
COLORADO STATE
KHQ Right Now

AP-Week in Pictures: Global / Nov. 12-18, 2022

From the discovery of a mural suspected to have been created by British street artist Banksy on a building destroyed by fighting in Borodyanka, in the Kyiv region, of Ukraine, to U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping shaking hands before their highly anticipated meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit meeting in Nusa Dua, in Bali, Indonesia, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
NEW YORK STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Shells hit near nuclear plant; Blackouts roll across Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Powerful explosions from shelling shook Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, the site of Europe's largest nuclear power plant, the global nuclear watchdog said Sunday, calling for “urgent measures to help prevent a nuclear accident” in the Russian-occupied facility. A heavy barrage of Russian...
The Associated Press

Qatar opens World Cup with lavish half-hour ceremony

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman extended one yellow-gloved hand to a FIFA World Cup ambassador suffering from a rare spinal disorder in an image meant to represent inclusion in a country facing international criticism over its human rights record. It wasn’t the biggest moment of Sunday’s seven-act World Cup opening ceremony ahead of the match between host country Qatar and Ecuador. The largest cheers were reserved for the Mideast and African leaders watching from their luxury suites in Bedouin-tent inspired Al Bayt Stadium. In fact, it was Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani who drew a thunderous applause in a short speech delivered in Arabic from the suite. “We have worked hard, along with many people, to make it one of the most successful tournaments,” he said. “We have exerted all efforts and invested for the good of all humanity.”
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers

More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.

Comments / 0

Community Policy