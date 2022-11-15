ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Suspect captured after allegedly opening fire at an Arizona business, killing one person, then fleeing into the desert

By Amy Simonson, Chris Boyette, CNN
Henry County Daily Herald
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Henry County Daily Herald

Snow and thunderstorms could hinder holiday travel this week

As millions of Americans gear up to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday week, many will have to deal with rain, snow, blustery winds and cold temperatures. Over 5 million people from Michigan to New York are under winter weather alerts as additional lake-effect snow is expected to fall Sunday.
MICHIGAN STATE
Henry County Daily Herald

Miss Georgia USA 2023 pageant to kickoff in McDonough

McDONOUGH — The Miss USA Organization, a globally-recognized pageant platform that celebrates the beauty of women across cultures, is back again at a Henry County venue this weekend. On Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19 the Miss Georgia USA and Miss Georgia Teen USA pageant will bring contestants...
MCDONOUGH, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Kemp stumps for Walker on runoff campaign trail

SMYRNA – Recently re-elected Republican Gov. Brian Kemp campaigned Saturday on behalf of former University of Georgia football star and U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker, who is facing a Dec. 6 runoff for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat. “Look, we cannot rest on our laurels here,” Kemp said to...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy