3 things to watch as Penn State men's basketball faces Colorado State in Charleston Classic
Penn State men’s basketball wraps up its weekend in Charleston, S.C., when it faces off with Colorado State in the third-place game of the weekend tournament. The Nittany Lions split their first two games of the three-game tournament with a win over Furman and a loss to Virginia Tech. Colorado State beat South Carolina in its opener before losing to host College of Charleston on Friday. Both teams bring 4-1 records into the finale, which will tip off at 6 p.m. on ESPNU.
Penn State’s Drew Shelton crosses threshold in win at Rutgers: ‘That's a worthwhile burned redshirt’
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — James Franklin wants to preserve the eligibility of a couple key offensive lineman on the Penn State roster. He’s made it clear through both his words and, perhaps more importantly, his actions over the course of the season. In Saturday’s 55-10 win over Rutgers, though,...
Penn State moves into top 10 in one national poll, just outside in another after Rutgers blowout
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Penn State is a top-1o team in one prominent national poll but not the other. The Nittany Lions held steady No. 11 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll but moved up to No. 10 in the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll, both of which were released Sunday afternoon, on the heels of Saturday’s 55-10 blowout win at Rutgers.
Penn State Daily Headlines: Sunday, November 20
Welcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.
Everything Greg Schiano after Rutgers' loss to Penn State
PISCATAWAY – Rutgers was on the losing end of a 55-10 decision tonight against No.11 Penn State inside SHI Stadium. The Scarlet Knights started off with a lot of promise but the wheels fell off quickly as a series of mistakes led to a Nittany Lion onslaught. Following the loss, which dropped Rutgers to 4-7, head coach Greg Schiano spoke about the game and here is a look at everything he had to say.
WATCH: Michigan State's Thorne, Henderson reflect on Indiana loss that 'stings'
Michigan State's players and coaches stuck to the message all week. The goal for Saturday's home finale against Indiana wasn't about earning a sixth win to ensure bowl eligibility, they said. It was about putting together their best week of preparation yet, and translating it to their best 60 minutes of football to date.
PSU's Franklin On Injured Wide Receiver Parker Washington
After Penn State clobbered Rutgers, the Penn State coached said he was proud of the way his team has overcome injuries.
Opponent scouting report: Miami RedHawks
No. 12 Indiana has a quick turnaround as the Hoosiers return to action early Sunday evening. Miami of Ohio has numerous Indiana connections with head coach Travis Steele leading the way. Here is what to expect from the RedHawks.
Parker Washington, No. 11 Penn State’s leading receiver, doesn’t travel to Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Penn State will be without its leading receiver when it faces Rutgers on Saturday. Wide receiver Parker Washington didn’t make the trip to SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J., for the Week 12 matchup between the Nittany Lions and the Scarlet Knights, which is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be televised on Big Ten Network.
Dexter Williams leads Indiana to victory in first career start
They say the most important stat for a quarterback is wins, and in the first start of his Indiana career Dexter Williams II led IU to a 39-31 double-overtime road win over the Michigan State Spartans. Williams said there was no way he could’ve led the team to victory if...
Everything Mel Tucker said after Michigan State lost to Indiana
The Old Brass Spittoon is going back to Bloomington, Indiana, after Michigan State's deflating loss to the Hoosiers on Saturday. After taking a 24-7 lead into halftime, the Spartans wilted in the second half and stumbled to a 39-31 loss in double-overtime. A game that was set up for MSU...
Rival Reaction: Watch what Xavier coach Sean Miller says about Indiana, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Xavier Johnson
CINCINNATI — Watch what Xavier coach Sean Miller says about Indiana, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson after No. 12 Indiana's 81-79 road win at Xavier.
