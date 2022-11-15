ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

3 things to watch as Penn State men's basketball faces Colorado State in Charleston Classic

Penn State men’s basketball wraps up its weekend in Charleston, S.C., when it faces off with Colorado State in the third-place game of the weekend tournament. The Nittany Lions split their first two games of the three-game tournament with a win over Furman and a loss to Virginia Tech. Colorado State beat South Carolina in its opener before losing to host College of Charleston on Friday. Both teams bring 4-1 records into the finale, which will tip off at 6 p.m. on ESPNU.
247Sports

Penn State Daily Headlines: Sunday, November 20

Welcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.
247Sports

Everything Greg Schiano after Rutgers' loss to Penn State

PISCATAWAY – Rutgers was on the losing end of a 55-10 decision tonight against No.11 Penn State inside SHI Stadium. The Scarlet Knights started off with a lot of promise but the wheels fell off quickly as a series of mistakes led to a Nittany Lion onslaught. Following the loss, which dropped Rutgers to 4-7, head coach Greg Schiano spoke about the game and here is a look at everything he had to say.
247Sports

Opponent scouting report: Miami RedHawks

No. 12 Indiana has a quick turnaround as the Hoosiers return to action early Sunday evening. Miami of Ohio has numerous Indiana connections with head coach Travis Steele leading the way. Here is what to expect from the RedHawks.
247Sports

247Sports

