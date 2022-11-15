Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Daily Evergreen
WSU women’s basketball in Hawaii
WSU women’s basketball (3-0) is kicking off Thanksgiving break early with a trip to Hawaii for the North Shore Classic. A regular season tournament hosted by BYU on its BYU Hawaii campus. The Cougs will face a BYU team that traveled from its flagship campus in Provo, Utah to...
Daily Evergreen
WSU men’s basketball continues to skid
The WSU men’s basketball team (1-2) had their second away game of the season Tuesday as they fell to 1-2 after losing to Prairie View A&M. It is hard to sugarcoat this one. Losing to a SWAC team is disastrous for the Cougs. Prairie View did not miss much in the first half and after starting the second with a 41-27 lead they never looked back.
Daily Evergreen
WSU volleyball ends season with home stretch
Three matches in five days against Pac-12 Conference opponents are on the docket for the Cougs. Two of the three are rematches and one is against a new opponent from California. No. 25 WSU volleyball (19-8, 11-5 Pac-12) is riding off a two-match road trip against the Arizona Pac-12 schools,...
Daily Evergreen
Cougs look to take last bite in Apple Cup series
Washington State vs. Washington. The Apple Cup. No matter the sport, it is the most important match or game of the season and for volleyball, that is no different. No. 25 WSU volleyball (19-8, 11-5 Pac-12) will host No. 21 UW (18-8, 10-6) at 6 p.m. Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving and the day before the football edition of the Apple Cup.
Daily Evergreen
WSU to face former QB at Arizona
After a stretch of four games in which they lost to four top-25 ranked opponents, WSU is coming off two wins against Stanford and Arizona State University. WSU will face Arizona Saturday and will try to match their win record from last season of seven wins. Prepare to witness three...
Daily Evergreen
Wazzu Weekly: Nov. 18, 2022
This week has been difficult for students across the Palouse. The Daily Evergreen continues to cover the homicide in Moscow, Idaho. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of the four students who were killed. This week, the Daily Evergreen produced our special edition focused on sex,...
Daily Evergreen
From ‘Jaws’ to ‘Juke Box Hero’, the songs that shape gameday
It is a Friday night (or a Sunday afternoon for that matter) and WSU volleyball is about to begin their match. However, in that empty space between the starting lineup introduction and the first serve, one song always plays. WSU volleyball fans regardless of music taste join classic rock enjoyers...
Daily Evergreen
A bird’s eye view into Martin Stadium during Parent’s Weekend
Sitting up above Martin Stadium and looking down into the stands early Saturday morning, you can feel the excitement in the air. Families and students alike start to shuffle into the stadium and find their seats, talking and laughing with one another and as they do the palpable feel of the joy of Parent’s Weekend is evident.
Daily Evergreen
Satire: Incoming students have “The Talk” with President Kirk Schulz
The Birds and the Bees now have a Cougar to be worried about. Along with a confirmation of the Junior Writing Portfolio, the Office of the Registrar recently announced that all incoming freshmen for the 2023-24 school year will be required to take “Coug Sexual Education 101” with President Kirk Schulz as a graduation requirement.
Daily Evergreen
WSU upholds current drug policies
While cannabis may be legal under state law, WSU is held to federal law when it comes to what is legal to use and what is not. Karen Metzner, director of the Center for Community Standards, said her office is meant to support and defend students, as well as hold people accountable.
Daily Evergreen
Cougs for Recovery allows students to find recovery-education balance
Cougs for Recovery is a harm reduction recovery program under Health Promotion where students can meet and come together to discuss sobriety and recovery issues. Recovery coach Jennifer Madison said the program creates a safe space both on campus and through the global community where students are subjected to drugs and alcohol.
Daily Evergreen
Local band hopes to book venues before two-thirds of members graduate
When Jack Christensen picked up a bass guitar five years ago, he did not expect to play in a local band in his college town during his final year of school. Christensen, WSU senior business and communications major, said his band, Bathtub Toasters, does not have a huge origin story though.
Daily Evergreen
Professor uncovers popularity of History of Rock ‘n’ Roll course
WSU’s History of Rock ‘n’ Roll is a popular course, with close to 450 students between two sections enrolling each semester. Also known as Rock Music: History and Social Analysis, the class is taught on campus by A.J. Miller, who teaches various music courses and is assistant director for the Cougar Marching Band.
Daily Evergreen
Dispensary Round-up: A list of your cannabis options here in Pullman
With six different dispensary options just in Pullman, it can be intimidating and confusing trying to figure out which place is right for you or which has the best deals. Whether you are a novice smoker or a seasoned cannabis connoisseur, here is a list of Pullman dispensary choices in no particular order:
Daily Evergreen
ASWSU: Narcan comes to residence halls, Greek Life
Narcan and drink testing kits are set to be available to students after Thanksgiving break. ASWSU President Jacob Martinez said the university will receive 30 opioid overdose treatments known as Narcan. The treatments will be distributed to residence halls, Greek Life chapters and any student organizations that would like to have them, he said.
Daily Evergreen
Street Talk: What is your favorite rock song?
Rock ‘n’ roll has been a genre since the great 1950s when it was invented by the great Chuck Berry, and has remained in our hearts thanks to amazing artists like AC/DC, Elvis, Led Zeppelin and many others. Not only has this genre been a part of American...
Daily Evergreen
Autopsies of homicide victims confirm stabbing
The Latah County coroner’s office completed the autopsies of the four University of Idaho homicide victims on Nov. 16, confirming it was a stabbing. It has been five days since the deaths of Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. In an interview...
Comments / 0