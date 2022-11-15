The WSU men’s basketball team (1-2) had their second away game of the season Tuesday as they fell to 1-2 after losing to Prairie View A&M. It is hard to sugarcoat this one. Losing to a SWAC team is disastrous for the Cougs. Prairie View did not miss much in the first half and after starting the second with a 41-27 lead they never looked back.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO