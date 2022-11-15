Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Investigating Shooting Near Bay Bridge
Police continue to investigate a shooting in the East Bay. The shooting took place Friday morning and it brought traffic to a standstill near the Bay Bridge Toll Plaza. The CHP said at least two cars were involved. One driver went to the hospital and two people in one of the vehicles were treated for their injuries.
Woman Dead After Collision in San Jose
A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a solo traffic collision in San Jose Friday night. Police responded to the area of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bailey Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m. to investigate the incident. The driver was ejected from the car, a 2021 Mercedes SUV, after...
Victim in Oakland School Shooting Dies
One of six people shot at an Oakland school campus in September has died, police said Friday. Officers were called at 12:49 p.m. Sept. 28 to a shooting in the 8200 block of Fontaine Street, near Interstate Highway 580. The shooting was at the King Estate campus in the Oakland Unified School District.
5 Victims Identified in Fatal Wrong-Way Crash on Highway 4 in Pittsburg
Five people, including three children ages 9 and under, who died in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on state Highway 4 in Pittsburg early Thursday morning have been identified by the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office. Tiara Tucker, 27, Kaliyah Johnson-Ochoa, 9, Keilani Johnson-Ochoa, 4, and Mariah Mihailovic, 5,...
San Jose Mother Arrested in Infant's Nov. 5 Death: Police
A mother of 8-month-old twins has been arrested in the death of one of her children in San Jose earlier this month, according to the police department. Celina Juarez, 29, of San Jose was taken into custody Wednesday and booked into Santa Clara County jail on homicide charges in the Nov. 5 death, police said.
Pickup Truck Crashes Into Saratoga House
A pickup truck crashed into a house in Saratoga Friday morning, fire officials said. The crash happened along Montpere Way, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department. The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the fire department said. The crash was so loud it was initially...
Antioch Mayor Issues Apology to Chinese Americans for Discrimination Dating Back to the 40s
The city of Antioch Friday made a public apology to a Navy veteran for discrimination he faced in the city back in the 1940s. “I’m sorry that you had to experience that in my city,” said Mayor Lamar Thorpe. “But today we want to rectify that.”. It's...
San Francisco's New Central Subway to Open With Limited Service
After years of waiting and more than $1 billion spent, San Francisco's new Central Subway officially opens Saturday with limited service. The long-awaited project will take Muni riders to four new stations: 4th and Brannan, Yerba Buena/Moscone, Union Square/Market Street and Chinatown/Rose Pak. Testing has been underway for some time....
Santa Clara Valley Water District Donates $1M to Sacred Heart Community Service
As the need for food and financial assistance continues to boom, more and more families in the Bay Area are finding it harder to make ends meet. On Thursday, the Santa Clara Valley Water District stepped up, donating $1 million to Sacred Heart Community Service so the agency can in turn help struggling families pay their water bills.
Watch: Gov. Newsom Discusses Investments in California's Wildfire Prevention
California Gov. Gavin Newsom visited the Bay Area Thursday to highlight investments in wildfire prevention and how drought conditions are impacting the state's fire season. Newsom met with firefighters in Napa before holding a news briefing. Watch his remarks in the video player above. NBC Bay Area's Pete Suratos also...
Starbucks Workers in San Francisco Join Strike on Red Cup Day
At the first Starbucks in San Francisco to unionize, workers spent time Thursday by the curb rather than the counter, participating in a one-day strike by some employees and their supporters. The strike is meant to highlight the push to get Starbucks to negotiate with newly-formed unions. "We’re looking for...
SFO Is the Nation's Best Large Airport, According to the Wall Street Journal
In only a few short days we’ll be embarking on what is widely considered the worst week of the year to travel. But Bay Area residents take heart. The region is home to some of the best airports in the nation, according to The Wall Street Journal. The newspaper...
Controversial Speaker Matt Walsh Sparks Divided Reaction at UC Berkeley
Hundreds showed up to watch conservative commentator Matt Walsh take the stage at UC Berkeley Thursday. The controversial speaker was on campus prompting his documentary “What is a Woman." “What I love about this area is you can always find your way downtown even if you don’t have a...
