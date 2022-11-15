ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vallejo, CA

NBC Bay Area

Police Investigating Shooting Near Bay Bridge

Police continue to investigate a shooting in the East Bay. The shooting took place Friday morning and it brought traffic to a standstill near the Bay Bridge Toll Plaza. The CHP said at least two cars were involved. One driver went to the hospital and two people in one of the vehicles were treated for their injuries.
RICHMOND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Woman Dead After Collision in San Jose

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a solo traffic collision in San Jose Friday night. Police responded to the area of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bailey Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m. to investigate the incident. The driver was ejected from the car, a 2021 Mercedes SUV, after...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Victim in Oakland School Shooting Dies

One of six people shot at an Oakland school campus in September has died, police said Friday. Officers were called at 12:49 p.m. Sept. 28 to a shooting in the 8200 block of Fontaine Street, near Interstate Highway 580. The shooting was at the King Estate campus in the Oakland Unified School District.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

5 Victims Identified in Fatal Wrong-Way Crash on Highway 4 in Pittsburg

Five people, including three children ages 9 and under, who died in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on state Highway 4 in Pittsburg early Thursday morning have been identified by the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office. Tiara Tucker, 27, Kaliyah Johnson-Ochoa, 9, Keilani Johnson-Ochoa, 4, and Mariah Mihailovic, 5,...
PITTSBURG, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Mother Arrested in Infant's Nov. 5 Death: Police

A mother of 8-month-old twins has been arrested in the death of one of her children in San Jose earlier this month, according to the police department. Celina Juarez, 29, of San Jose was taken into custody Wednesday and booked into Santa Clara County jail on homicide charges in the Nov. 5 death, police said.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Pickup Truck Crashes Into Saratoga House

A pickup truck crashed into a house in Saratoga Friday morning, fire officials said. The crash happened along Montpere Way, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department. The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the fire department said. The crash was so loud it was initially...
SARATOGA, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco's New Central Subway to Open With Limited Service

After years of waiting and more than $1 billion spent, San Francisco's new Central Subway officially opens Saturday with limited service. The long-awaited project will take Muni riders to four new stations: 4th and Brannan, Yerba Buena/Moscone, Union Square/Market Street and Chinatown/Rose Pak. Testing has been underway for some time....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Starbucks Workers in San Francisco Join Strike on Red Cup Day

At the first Starbucks in San Francisco to unionize, workers spent time Thursday by the curb rather than the counter, participating in a one-day strike by some employees and their supporters. The strike is meant to highlight the push to get Starbucks to negotiate with newly-formed unions. "We’re looking for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

