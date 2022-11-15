ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

Woman Dead After Collision in San Jose

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a solo traffic collision in San Jose Friday night. Police responded to the area of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bailey Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m. to investigate the incident. The driver was ejected from the car, a 2021 Mercedes SUV, after...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Man taken to hospital after shooting in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man is in the hospital after a shooting Friday afternoon, the San Jose Police Department announced on Twitter. The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on the 600 block of River Oaks Parkway. As of 7:30 p.m., there is no suspect identified or known motive in the shooting. No other […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose crash leaves 1 woman dead

SAN JOSE (BCN) - A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a solo traffic collision in San Jose Friday night.Police responded to the area of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bailey Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m. to investigate the incident.The driver was ejected from the car, a 2021 Mercedes SUV, after colliding with a vacant building at a high rate of speed, according to the preliminary report.The identity of the motorist is being withheld pending notification to next-of-kin, police said in a statement Saturday.Anyone with information about the case, the 58th fatal crash on San Jose city streets this year, is asked to contact Detective Templeman of the San Jose police traffic investigations unit at 3556@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4654.
SAN JOSE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Update: El Cerrito Police Say Man Who Kidnapped Daughter In Custody

UPDATE: On November 20, 2022, Dupree Gant was arrested in the city of Oakland and Royale Gant was taken into protective custody. The El Cerrito Police Department seeks your help in locating Royale Gant who was last seen on Tuesday with her biological father who they say is intentionally concealing her whereabouts. On Saturday, police called this a kidnapping.
EL CERRITO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police searching for vehicle linked to possible kidnapping

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Oakland are investigating a possible domestic violence-related kidnapping that occurred Friday. The incident occurred Friday just before 5:30 p.m. in the area of Harrison and Pearl streets, according to the Oakland Police Department. Police said witnesses reported seeing two women involved in a physical struggle, and then both women […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Victim of Oakland school shooting dies: Police

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A victim in the King Estate shooting Sept. 28 has died, the Oakland Police Department announced via Twitter on Friday. Police are working with the Alameda County Coroner’s office to determine the exact cause of death. Six people were injured in the shooting that happened just before 1 p.m. on Sept. […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose mother arrested for allegedly killing infant child

SAN JOSE -- A 29-year-old San Jose mother has been arrested for allegedly causing the death of one of her twin infant children earlier this month.San Jose police said Celina Juarez was being held on a homicide charge related to the 8-month-old child's death at a local hospital on Nov. 5.According to Investigators, officers responded to the 1400 block of Hurlingham Way for a call of unconscious 8-month-old infant twins at approximately 3:16 p.m. on November 4th. When they arrived, the officers immediately began CPR on one of the infants who was not breathing. Medics arrived as well and transported the...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Woman dead after crashing into building in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A woman is deceased after crashing into a building Friday night, according to the San Jose Police Department. At around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a traffic collision involving one vehicle in the area of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bailey Avenue. According to SJPD, an adult female was driving northbound […]
SAN JOSE, CA
abc10.com

Suspect in shooting of 9-month-old baby arrested in Gilroy

MERCED, Calif. — Two people were arrested after a 9-month-old baby was killed in a drive-by shooting in Merced, police said. The Merced Police Department identified the suspected shooter as 18-year-old Daevon Jamari Motshwane, of Merced. He was arrested in Gilroy after police said they found him hiding out in a motel. Police said he was taken into custody without incident.
MERCED, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police need help locating October homicide suspect

OAKLAND, Cailf. (BCN)– Police in Oakland are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted in connection with an October homicide. Juan Lopez, 26, of Oakland, is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Pablo Garcia Jr., according to the Oakland Police Department. The homicide occurred on Oct. 28 just before 8:45 […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

2 Oakland men arrested after suspected fentanyl sales in Marin County

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested in connection to narcotics sales, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday in a press release. Both suspects are Oakland residents linked to selling fentanyl in the county. After a months-long investigation, investigators were led to believe Jesus Samael Irias Gamaz, 26, was selling fentanyl in […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco auto burglary suspects arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– A wild scene on a Bay Area freeway showed police officers chasing auto burglary suspects. At least one suspect was armed with a handgun, according to police. Video shows three auto burglary suspects trying to outrun San Francisco and CHP officers last Friday on the Southbound 101 freeway, but they didn’t make […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy