Theranos Founder, Elizabeth Holmes, Sentenced to 11+ Years In Prison For FraudEmily RoySan Jose, CA
“She Should Be Arrested” - USA Citizens React After Elizabeth Holmes Was Allegedly Involved In FraudAnthony J LynchSan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz police forcibly seize 13 year old girl and taken to reunification therapyRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Smart & Final Opening New StoreBryan DijkhuizenSan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programsRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
NBC Bay Area
Woman Dead After Collision in San Jose
A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a solo traffic collision in San Jose Friday night. Police responded to the area of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bailey Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m. to investigate the incident. The driver was ejected from the car, a 2021 Mercedes SUV, after...
Man taken to hospital after shooting in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man is in the hospital after a shooting Friday afternoon, the San Jose Police Department announced on Twitter. The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on the 600 block of River Oaks Parkway. As of 7:30 p.m., there is no suspect identified or known motive in the shooting. No other […]
Three teenagers arrested in Antioch after armed carjacking in Stockton
Three teenagers were arrested in connection to an armed carjacking on Friday, and their pursuit involved police forces from four cities, according to a statement from the Stockton Police Department.
KGO
Man robbed and assaulted in Menlo Park after meeting woman on dating app, police say
MENLO PARK, Calif. -- Police in Menlo Park are investigating an armed robbery and assault that occurred on the 3600 block of Haven Avenue Friday evening. Officers responded to the scene at 5:55 p.m., where they found a 35-year-old man suffering multiple injuries sustained from being struck by a pistol as well as being punched and kicked.
SFist
San Francisco Police Arrest Eight Alleged Gang Members, Recover Stolen Property
SFPD announced police have detained eight individuals, all of whom are allegedly connected to a gang that has conducted a slew of crimes, including "shootings, armed robberies, and car burglaries" done around the Bay Area. According to KRON4, SFPD served seven different warrants this past Wednesday as part of an...
Two homicides occur within hours of each other in San Jose
Police have already had an active weekend after responding to two homicides within hours of one another on Friday, according to the San Jose Police Department.
San Jose crash leaves 1 woman dead
SAN JOSE (BCN) - A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a solo traffic collision in San Jose Friday night.Police responded to the area of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bailey Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m. to investigate the incident.The driver was ejected from the car, a 2021 Mercedes SUV, after colliding with a vacant building at a high rate of speed, according to the preliminary report.The identity of the motorist is being withheld pending notification to next-of-kin, police said in a statement Saturday.Anyone with information about the case, the 58th fatal crash on San Jose city streets this year, is asked to contact Detective Templeman of the San Jose police traffic investigations unit at 3556@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4654.
eastcountytoday.net
Update: El Cerrito Police Say Man Who Kidnapped Daughter In Custody
UPDATE: On November 20, 2022, Dupree Gant was arrested in the city of Oakland and Royale Gant was taken into protective custody. The El Cerrito Police Department seeks your help in locating Royale Gant who was last seen on Tuesday with her biological father who they say is intentionally concealing her whereabouts. On Saturday, police called this a kidnapping.
Oakland police searching for vehicle linked to possible kidnapping
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Oakland are investigating a possible domestic violence-related kidnapping that occurred Friday. The incident occurred Friday just before 5:30 p.m. in the area of Harrison and Pearl streets, according to the Oakland Police Department. Police said witnesses reported seeing two women involved in a physical struggle, and then both women […]
Victim of Oakland school shooting dies: Police
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A victim in the King Estate shooting Sept. 28 has died, the Oakland Police Department announced via Twitter on Friday. Police are working with the Alameda County Coroner’s office to determine the exact cause of death. Six people were injured in the shooting that happened just before 1 p.m. on Sept. […]
Oakland resident arrested twice in one day after returning to the scene of the alleged crime
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland resident was arrested twice in one day after allegedly burglarizing a business on Friday, according to the South San Francisco Police Department. On Friday morning, two suspects attempted to burglarize a business in the 100 block of West Harris Avenue, according to police. The suspects are a […]
San Jose mother arrested for allegedly killing infant child
SAN JOSE -- A 29-year-old San Jose mother has been arrested for allegedly causing the death of one of her twin infant children earlier this month.San Jose police said Celina Juarez was being held on a homicide charge related to the 8-month-old child's death at a local hospital on Nov. 5.According to Investigators, officers responded to the 1400 block of Hurlingham Way for a call of unconscious 8-month-old infant twins at approximately 3:16 p.m. on November 4th. When they arrived, the officers immediately began CPR on one of the infants who was not breathing. Medics arrived as well and transported the...
Woman dead after crashing into building in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A woman is deceased after crashing into a building Friday night, according to the San Jose Police Department. At around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a traffic collision involving one vehicle in the area of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bailey Avenue. According to SJPD, an adult female was driving northbound […]
abc10.com
Suspect in shooting of 9-month-old baby arrested in Gilroy
MERCED, Calif. — Two people were arrested after a 9-month-old baby was killed in a drive-by shooting in Merced, police said. The Merced Police Department identified the suspected shooter as 18-year-old Daevon Jamari Motshwane, of Merced. He was arrested in Gilroy after police said they found him hiding out in a motel. Police said he was taken into custody without incident.
Carpenter who died almost 2 months after Oakland school shooting remembered as a hero
"He was a very friendly, kind, respectful, gentle human being who just lent a hand and he didn't care are you a charter school or an OUSD school."
Oakland police need help locating October homicide suspect
OAKLAND, Cailf. (BCN)– Police in Oakland are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted in connection with an October homicide. Juan Lopez, 26, of Oakland, is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Pablo Garcia Jr., according to the Oakland Police Department. The homicide occurred on Oct. 28 just before 8:45 […]
2 Oakland men arrested after suspected fentanyl sales in Marin County
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested in connection to narcotics sales, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday in a press release. Both suspects are Oakland residents linked to selling fentanyl in the county. After a months-long investigation, investigators were led to believe Jesus Samael Irias Gamaz, 26, was selling fentanyl in […]
KGO
5 arrested in connection to June murder of man at Mountain View concert, police say
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. -- Mountain View police announced the arrests Wednesday of five men in connection with a murder and an assault at a June 18 concert at Shoreline Amphitheatre. Police said in a news release Wednesday that the five men -- who appear to be associated with the Hells...
KCRA.com
PD: Teenagers arrested in connection with drive-by shooting death of 9-month-old in Merced
MERCED, Calif. — Two teenagers were arrested Thursday afternoon in connection with the drive-by shooting that killed a9-month-old boy in Merced earlier in the month, police announced. Merced police said 18-year-old Daevon Jamari Motshwane was identified as a suspect in the shooting death of 9-month-old Darius Grigsby, and arrested...
San Francisco auto burglary suspects arrested
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– A wild scene on a Bay Area freeway showed police officers chasing auto burglary suspects. At least one suspect was armed with a handgun, according to police. Video shows three auto burglary suspects trying to outrun San Francisco and CHP officers last Friday on the Southbound 101 freeway, but they didn’t make […]
