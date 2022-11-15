ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

FURMAN 79, SOUTH CAROLINA 60

Percentages: FG .508, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (Hien 3-4, Foster 2-4, Hughey 2-4, Bothwell 2-5, Anderson 1-1, Pegues 1-3, Slawson 1-4, Vanderwal 0-1, Whitt 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Slawson 2, Pegues). Turnovers: 12 (Hien 4, Slawson 4, Bothwell 3, Pegues). Steals: 9...
GREENVILLE, SC
PORTLAND STATE 79, OREGON STATE 66

Percentages: FG .464, FT .905. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Saterfield 4-9, Woods 3-7, Kirby 1-2, Parker 0-1, Harvey 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Johnson). Turnovers: 14 (Parker 3, Saunders 3, Eyman 2, Johnson 2, Starks 2, Kirby, Saterfield). Steals: 7 (Starks 3, Kirby, Saterfield, Saunders,...
PORTLAND, OR
NORFOLK STATE 89, ALABAMA A&M 83

Percentages: FG .412, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 12-30, .400 (Thompson 4-8, Harvell 2-2, Brewer 2-4, Hicks 2-7, Downey 1-3, Peek 1-3, Tucker 0-1, Lee 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Blaise Akonobi, Harvell). Turnovers: 14 (Smith 4, Blaise Akonobi 3, Harvell 3, Tucker 2, Downey, Thompson).
NORFOLK, VA
Jones leads Buffalo against George Mason after 22-point outing

Buffalo Bulls (1-4) vs. George Mason Patriots (2-3) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Monday, 1 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits the George Mason Patriots after Curtis Jones scored 22 points in Buffalo's 63-59 loss to the Howard Bison. The Patriots are 2-0 in home games. George Mason ranks sixth in...
BUFFALO, NY
Murray St. 77, Tulsa 60

MURRAY ST. (3-2) Burns 4-7 3-4 11, Smith 8-12 2-2 19, White 6-14 3-4 16, Perry 2-10 1-2 5, Wood 3-13 5-5 12, Moore 1-2 0-0 3, Anderson 4-5 0-2 8, Edwards 1-1 0-0 2, Lestin 0-0 0-1 0, Morgan 0-0 0-0 0, Murray 0-0 0-0 0, Stacker 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 29-64 15-22 77.
TULSA, OK
Utah 118, Portland 113

UTAH (118) Markkanen 7-13 6-8 23, Olynyk 2-6 0-0 5, Vanderbilt 3-6 1-2 7, Clarkson 10-23 6-6 28, Conley 0-1 0-0 0, Fontecchio 1-5 0-0 3, Kessler 3-3 0-0 6, Beasley 10-18 3-3 29, Horton-Tucker 4-11 0-0 8, Sexton 2-5 4-4 9. Totals 42-91 20-23 118. PORTLAND (113) Grant 5-11...
PORTLAND, OR

