Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The unusual problem of bedbug infestation in libraries nationwideAnita DurairajDenver, CO
First impressions are the deciding factor when it comes to dating, study saysRickyDavis, CA
Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Related
'In shock still': 2 dead after being hit by train in Elk Grove
"You never expect things like this to happen, especially to someone close to you."
SFGate
2 dead after being hit by a train in Northern California
ELK GROVE, Calif. (AP) — Two people died after being hit by a train early Saturday in the Northern California city of Elk Grove, authorities said. The crash happened near Railroad Street and Elk Grove Boulevard, police said in a statement. “Since the incident occurred on Union Pacific Railroad...
SFGate
5 killed in wrong-way Northern California highway crash
PITTSBURG, Calif. (AP) — Five people, including three children, were killed Thursday after a car going the wrong way crashed head-on against another vehicle, the California Highway Patrol said. The CHP said officers responded to Highway 4 in Pittsburg after a car traveling the wrong way and carrying three...
SFGate
Governor Newsom, Officials Tout Lessened Impacts Of This Years' Wildfires In North Bay
California Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Napa County Thursday with elected officials and representatives from Cal Fire to give an overview of the state's fire response and mitigation efforts for 2022 and to thank the men and women from agencies that battle wildfires. Though fire basics such as budget numbers...
He wiped out his entire family — and changed California criminal law forever
A long-forgotten family annihilator changed California law as we know it today.
Body found in Bay Area home engulfed by fire; arson suspected
A fire that engulfed an East Bay house where a body was found was intentionally set, officials said Thursday night.
SFGate
Beasley scores 15, UC Davis defeats Arkansas State 75-60
DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Robby Beasley III had 15 points and UC Davis defeated Arkansas State 75-60 on Friday night. Beasley was 6 of 10 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) for the Aggies (3-1). Elijah Pepper added 12 points while going 4 of 11 (4 for 8 from distance), and he also had 11 rebounds. Ty Johnson recorded 11 points and went 4 of 6 from the field.
SFGate
Fairfield looks to extend cannabis moratorium
FAIRFIELD — With the town's moratorium on cannabis establishments set to expire early next year, officials are taking a look at whether they want to extend it or let it lapse. Town Planner Jim Wendt told the Town Plan and Zoning Commission in a recent meeting that the commission's...
SFGate
Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison Methamphetamine Trafficking
A Stockton man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute approximately 500 grams of methamphetamine, according to federal prosecutors. Jeremy David Dosier, 26, pleaded guilty on Oct. 14 and admitted to possessing about 10 to 13 pounds of methamphetamine before law enforcement arrived...
Comments / 0