ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

2 dead after being hit by a train in Northern California

ELK GROVE, Calif. (AP) — Two people died after being hit by a train early Saturday in the Northern California city of Elk Grove, authorities said. The crash happened near Railroad Street and Elk Grove Boulevard, police said in a statement. “Since the incident occurred on Union Pacific Railroad...
ELK GROVE, CA
SFGate

5 killed in wrong-way Northern California highway crash

PITTSBURG, Calif. (AP) — Five people, including three children, were killed Thursday after a car going the wrong way crashed head-on against another vehicle, the California Highway Patrol said. The CHP said officers responded to Highway 4 in Pittsburg after a car traveling the wrong way and carrying three...
PITTSBURG, CA
SFGate

Beasley scores 15, UC Davis defeats Arkansas State 75-60

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Robby Beasley III had 15 points and UC Davis defeated Arkansas State 75-60 on Friday night. Beasley was 6 of 10 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) for the Aggies (3-1). Elijah Pepper added 12 points while going 4 of 11 (4 for 8 from distance), and he also had 11 rebounds. Ty Johnson recorded 11 points and went 4 of 6 from the field.
DAVIS, CA
SFGate

Fairfield looks to extend cannabis moratorium

FAIRFIELD — With the town's moratorium on cannabis establishments set to expire early next year, officials are taking a look at whether they want to extend it or let it lapse. Town Planner Jim Wendt told the Town Plan and Zoning Commission in a recent meeting that the commission's...
FAIRFIELD, CA
SFGate

Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison Methamphetamine Trafficking

A Stockton man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute approximately 500 grams of methamphetamine, according to federal prosecutors. Jeremy David Dosier, 26, pleaded guilty on Oct. 14 and admitted to possessing about 10 to 13 pounds of methamphetamine before law enforcement arrived...
STOCKTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy