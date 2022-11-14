ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Beast

Trump’s Billionaire Pal Testifies That Trump Was ‘Disastrous’ for Business

Former President Donald Trump's "divisive" politics ruined his billionaire friend’s business, real estate financier Tom Barrack said at his criminal trial in New York City on Monday. "Disastrous," he said, describing how his personal relationship with Trump affected his multi-billion dollar global investment business. Barrack's case presents a rare...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Business Insider

Trump faithfuls Roger Stone and Mike Lindell were at his 2024 announcement, but very few members of Congress made an appearance

Former President Donald Trump officially announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential race at his Palm Beach, Florida, home on Tuesday among friends, family, and ardent supporters. Noticeably absent, however, were GOP lawmakers. Only one, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, was spotted by Insider reporter Kimberly Leonard in the Mar-a-Lago Grand Ballroom.
PALM BEACH, FL
Business Insider

Airplanes fly near Mar-a-Lago with pro-DeSantis banners taunting Trump as a loser ahead of his 'HUGE announcement'

Banner airplanes were trolling Donald Trump as a loser on Tuesday ahead of his "HUGE announcement" at Mar-a-Lago, an expected third bid for the presidency. One plane was observed near his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida with a message calling him a "3X bigly loser." Another tagged his potential rival for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who resoundingly won re-election last week.
FLORIDA STATE
Deadline

Donald Trump Sues January 6 Committee In Effort To Block Subpoena

Former President Donald Trump on Friday filed a lawsuit against the House January 6th Committee and its members in the latest bid to avoid a subpoena by the congressional body to compel him to testify. The news comes ahead of a planned Tuesday event in which Trump is widely expected to announce he is running for president in 2024.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Beast

Michelle Obama Says Trump’s 2016 Election Win ‘Still Hurts’

Michelle Obama says Donald Trump’s 2016 election victory “still hurts” and made her question how significant her husband’s time in the White House had really been. Speaking to the BBC Tuesday ahead of the release of her new book, The Light We Carry, the former first lady spoke about the feelings of despair she felt after Trump’s win, which left her wondering if Barack Obama’s administration had mattered. “When I’m in my darkest moment, right, my most irrational place, I could say: ‘Well maybe not, maybe we weren’t good enough.’” Obama said she was ultimately consoled by the thought that “today there’s a whole world of young people who are thinking differently about themselves because of the work that we’ve done.” Her comments came ahead of Trump’s expected 2024 presidential race announcement.
The Independent

Jan 6, Mar-a-Lago and a golf course: The investigations Donald Trump is facing

Donald Trump is under several congressional, civil and criminal investigations, which range from his business interests and allegations of tax fraud to his efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential election and fuel violence at the US Capitol.The former president, his family business, real estate interests and political allies are under scrutiny from federal investigators, state attorneys and members of Congress.Here is a partial list of the key probes involving Mr Trump and where they currently stand, as the former president formally announced his 2024 White House bid on 15 November.Mar-a-Lago and White House recordsFederal law enforcement officers performed...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Beast

Trolly New York Post Headline Proves Murdoch Is Done With Trump

He was once their esteemed president, but to the New York Post, Donald Trump is just another “Florida man” now. Following the former president’s announcement that he’s running for the job again in 2024, the Rupert Murdoch-owned tabloid skewered Trump with a below-the-fold headline of “Florida Man Makes Announcement.” Readers of the Post had to traverse all the way to page 26 to read a short item on the announcement, which dubs Trump a “Florida retiree.” “If elected, Trump would tie Joe Biden as the oldest president to take office. His cholesterol levels are unknown, but his favorite food is a charred steak with ketchup,” the article reads. The move cements a pivot away from Trump for Murdoch, who has set his sights on riding the DeSantis wave as he attempts to merge Fox Corp and News Corp into one company again.
FLORIDA STATE

