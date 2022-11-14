Read full article on original website
"I find it bizarre": Experts think it's fishy how Trump Judge Aileen Cannon landed Mar-a-Lago case
Legal experts raised questions about how Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon wound up overseeing his dispute over government documents seized from Mar-a-Lago after an investigation by The Daily Beast. Cannon, who was confirmed days after former President Donald Trump's election loss, has frequently raised questions from legal experts after...
Trump’s Billionaire Pal Testifies That Trump Was ‘Disastrous’ for Business
Former President Donald Trump's "divisive" politics ruined his billionaire friend’s business, real estate financier Tom Barrack said at his criminal trial in New York City on Monday. "Disastrous," he said, describing how his personal relationship with Trump affected his multi-billion dollar global investment business. Barrack's case presents a rare...
Trump faithfuls Roger Stone and Mike Lindell were at his 2024 announcement, but very few members of Congress made an appearance
Former President Donald Trump officially announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential race at his Palm Beach, Florida, home on Tuesday among friends, family, and ardent supporters. Noticeably absent, however, were GOP lawmakers. Only one, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, was spotted by Insider reporter Kimberly Leonard in the Mar-a-Lago Grand Ballroom.
Trump tells Mar-a-Lago special master that he got to decide which White House documents were his to keep
CNN — Former President Donald Trump argued in a newly public court filing that a president gets to decide whether records from his White House are personal documents – and that he had decided that all the records he took to Mar-a-Lago were in fact his personal property.
Trump team urges court to leave Mar-a-Lago arbiter in place
Lawyers for Donald Trump urged a federal appeals court Thursday to leave in place an independent arbiter who was assigned to review documents seized by the FBI in an August search of the former president's Florida estate. The Trump team said in a filing that veteran Brooklyn judge Raymond Dearie...
‘You lost again Donald’: Banner flies over Mar-a-Lago as Trump announces 2024 run
As Donald Trump was preparing to announce his third presidential bid, a plane flew over his Florida home reminding him of his crushed dreams of a "red wave." "YOU LOST AGAIN DONALD! #DESANTIS2024," the banner read as it soared over Mar-a-Lago, in an apparent nod to the midterms defeat of Trump loyalists.
Former Trump official reacts to Trump's 2024 announcement
Former President Donald Trump announced another run for the White House during a speech from Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. Mick Mulvaney, former acting chief of staff for President Trump, joins CNN's Anderson Cooper to discuss.
Trump midterm results-night party at Mar-a-Lago fell flat as candidates he endorsed fell short of victory
Donald Trump was planning on taking credit for a GOP "red wave" at a Mar-a-Lago party. But several of his endorsees fell short and the party fell flat, reports say. Some Republicans are blaming Trump for the disappointing performance. Former President Donald Trump's plans to claim credit for Republican Party...
Don Jr. and Ivanka Fail to Show Up for Trump’s 2024 Speech, Despite His Pleas
Two of Donald Trump’s adult children failed to make a cameo at their father’s 2024 presidential campaign announcement on Tuesday evening at his Mar-a-Lago golf club. Trump’s extremely online son Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter Ivanka both missed the MAGA-studded event. As for Trump Jr., a...
Trump admits taking sensitive documents from White House to Mar-a-Lago in new filings
Former President Donald Trump admitted that he took reams of records from the White House to Mar-a-Lago but argued that the records were designated as personal records by him rather than remaining presidential records. Trump’s attorneys contended that under the Presidential Records Act, “a President determines whether a document constitutes...
Airplanes fly near Mar-a-Lago with pro-DeSantis banners taunting Trump as a loser ahead of his 'HUGE announcement'
Banner airplanes were trolling Donald Trump as a loser on Tuesday ahead of his "HUGE announcement" at Mar-a-Lago, an expected third bid for the presidency. One plane was observed near his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida with a message calling him a "3X bigly loser." Another tagged his potential rival for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who resoundingly won re-election last week.
Donald Trump Sues January 6 Committee In Effort To Block Subpoena
Former President Donald Trump on Friday filed a lawsuit against the House January 6th Committee and its members in the latest bid to avoid a subpoena by the congressional body to compel him to testify. The news comes ahead of a planned Tuesday event in which Trump is widely expected to announce he is running for president in 2024.
George Conway reacts to Trump's new argument in Mar-a-Lago case
Conservative attorney George Conway calls former President Donald Trump's claim that the remaining documents being reviewed by the Mar-a-Lago special master should be considered personal records and excluded from review "ridiculous."
Supporters of Donald Trump show up outside Mar-a-Lago as he announces 2024 presidential run
PALM BEACH, Fla. — While former President Donald Trump was announcing his plans Tuesday to run for president in 2024, there were a few dozen supporters gathered outside Mar-a-Lago along Southern Boulevard. "He doesn’t do anything on a small scale," Stacy Bovasso of Port St. Lucie said. "I feel...
Will Trump announce a presidential run on Tuesday?
Here’s what we know about Trump’s bid for president.
Michelle Obama Says Trump’s 2016 Election Win ‘Still Hurts’
Michelle Obama says Donald Trump’s 2016 election victory “still hurts” and made her question how significant her husband’s time in the White House had really been. Speaking to the BBC Tuesday ahead of the release of her new book, The Light We Carry, the former first lady spoke about the feelings of despair she felt after Trump’s win, which left her wondering if Barack Obama’s administration had mattered. “When I’m in my darkest moment, right, my most irrational place, I could say: ‘Well maybe not, maybe we weren’t good enough.’” Obama said she was ultimately consoled by the thought that “today there’s a whole world of young people who are thinking differently about themselves because of the work that we’ve done.” Her comments came ahead of Trump’s expected 2024 presidential race announcement.
Jan 6, Mar-a-Lago and a golf course: The investigations Donald Trump is facing
Donald Trump is under several congressional, civil and criminal investigations, which range from his business interests and allegations of tax fraud to his efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential election and fuel violence at the US Capitol.The former president, his family business, real estate interests and political allies are under scrutiny from federal investigators, state attorneys and members of Congress.Here is a partial list of the key probes involving Mr Trump and where they currently stand, as the former president formally announced his 2024 White House bid on 15 November.Mar-a-Lago and White House recordsFederal law enforcement officers performed...
How will Trump's presidential run impact security around Mar-a-Lago?
With former President Donald Trump launching another presidential campaign, what does it mean for security in and around Mar-a-Lago?
Trolly New York Post Headline Proves Murdoch Is Done With Trump
He was once their esteemed president, but to the New York Post, Donald Trump is just another “Florida man” now. Following the former president’s announcement that he’s running for the job again in 2024, the Rupert Murdoch-owned tabloid skewered Trump with a below-the-fold headline of “Florida Man Makes Announcement.” Readers of the Post had to traverse all the way to page 26 to read a short item on the announcement, which dubs Trump a “Florida retiree.” “If elected, Trump would tie Joe Biden as the oldest president to take office. His cholesterol levels are unknown, but his favorite food is a charred steak with ketchup,” the article reads. The move cements a pivot away from Trump for Murdoch, who has set his sights on riding the DeSantis wave as he attempts to merge Fox Corp and News Corp into one company again.
