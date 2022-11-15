ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OK! Magazine

'Something Isn't Right!': Jessica Simpson's Barely There Legs Freak Fans Out

Jessica Simpson sparked concern yet again when she posted a photo of herself on Thursday, November 17. "Three Generations of Cozy! Thanks for having us @hsn!" the pop star, 42, captioned the snap of herself with her eldest daughter, Maxi Drew, and her mom, Tina Simpson. In the photo, the blonde babe sported a plaid shirt and jeans, but people couldn't help but bring up her weight. One person wrote, "Jessica, are you OK?" while another added, "She looks Shockley thin…… 😢."A third person said, "Her speech and she’s Soo thin something isn’t right. Concern fans that’s all. If you...
Popculture

'Today' Show's Al Roker Hospitalized

Today show meteorologist Al Roker is in the hospital after suffering a blood clot in his leg that "sent some clots into [his] lungs." The beloved 68-year-old news anchor took to Instagram on Friday morning to give an update to fans who were wondering where he has been this week amid his absence from the Today show.
wegotthiscovered.com

Brendan Fraser defends the most hideously dated aspect of ‘The Mummy’ movies

Brendan Fraser‘s triumphant return to the spotlight is one that brings a happy tear to just about any eye. After overcoming some heinous setbacks from the hands of the industry, the former action star is back up to bat and going hard with the home runs, most notably in the form of The Whale, the upcoming Darren Aronofsky drama that’s set to make a wave or two at the Oscars.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning’ director says Tom Cruise will out-Tom Cruise himself

Whether you love him, hate him, are indifferent to him, are somehow only vaguely aware of him, or have any other feelings in between, you can’t help but respect the love and tenacity that Tom Cruise shows towards his craft. The movie star, famous for many things, is perhaps most well-known for insisting on doing his own stunts and learning new skills for the sake of filming a movie, if not simply for his own enjoyment of it all.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Indiana Jones 5’ forces ‘Crystal Skull’ defenders out of the woodwork, but they haven’t got a vine to swing on

At long last, the slow build towards the eventual reveal of the first full-length Indiana Jones 5 trailer is underway, with the recent drip-feeding of images and plot details gradually edging us towards the maiden footage everyone’s expecting to play before Avatar: The Way of Water when James Cameron’s sci-fi sequel comes to theaters in a matter of weeks.
Variety

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Set Artists Equity Studio Launch with RedBird Capital Partners

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are reuniting as business partners with the launch Artists Equity, a production venture backed by RedBird Capital Partners that vows to expand profit participation and provide a ‘talent-friendly’ environment to creatives. Media investor Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird is said to have committed at least $100 million to funding the venture. Affleck will serve as CEO while Damon is chief content officer. Michael Joe, an alum of Universal Pictures and STX Films, has signed on as chief operating officer. “Artists Equity was conceived from Matt’s and my longtime passion for the art of storytelling and ourshared desire to help...
wegotthiscovered.com

Nicolas Cage’s first western, ‘The Old Way’: Release date, trailer, and cast

Nicolas Cage is one of the most famous and beloved actors in Hollywood. Cage is known for his eclectic film history, as he has appeared in many films in many genres. However, there is one genre that Cage has yet to step into—westerns. This will soon change with the release of The Old Way, but what is this film about, and when will it hit screens? Here is everything you need to know.
wegotthiscovered.com

Sylvester Stallone isn’t sure he’s cut out for the ‘brutal’ world of television

When one thinks of movie star Sylvester Stallone, one thinks of action movies, tough guys, and hardened criminals, so it might be surprising to learn that Stallone doubts if he is strong enough to do television. Stallone opened up to Variety about how difficult and time consuming filming his first television role — Dwight Manfredi in Tulsa King — was for him.
wegotthiscovered.com

What’s next for Christina Applegate after the ‘Dead to Me’ series finale?

Netflix’s hit show, Dead to Me aired its third and final season today, Nov. 17, and while the dramedy may be over for good, the real question is whether its stars, namely, Christina Applegate, have any projects lined up next. The road to Dead to Me’s final season has...
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn gives his reasons for never bringing a cosmic fan favorite into the MCU

Fans of the original Guardians of the Galaxy are sure to be familiar with the Nova Corps. The protectors of the planet Xandar played a major role in the film, not only imprisoning Star-Lord with his future co-Guardians but helping to defeat Ronan in the film’s final battle. So why didn’t the most famous Nova Corps member ever, Richard Rider aka Nova, make his debut in the franchise?
wegotthiscovered.com

The 10 best Linda Cardellini movies and TV shows, ranked

After many years of anticipation, the third and final season of Dead to Me is now streaming on Netflix, bringing an end to the acclaimed Netflix black comedy. The series has rightly earned its two leads, Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, endless acclaim. If you’ve already binged the last episodes and are looking for more of these actresses, what else should you check out?
wegotthiscovered.com

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde reportedly break up

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have reportedly called it quits after almost two years together following their romance on the set of the film Don’t Worry, Darling. Styles has been touring the world, selling out arenas and breaking records, like his 15-night run of sold out crowds at Madison Square Garden. Olivia Wilde has joined him when she could, but the unavoidable separation likely contributed to what is an amicable decision, sources told People Magazine.

