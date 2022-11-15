Read full article on original website
'Something Isn't Right!': Jessica Simpson's Barely There Legs Freak Fans Out
Jessica Simpson sparked concern yet again when she posted a photo of herself on Thursday, November 17. "Three Generations of Cozy! Thanks for having us @hsn!" the pop star, 42, captioned the snap of herself with her eldest daughter, Maxi Drew, and her mom, Tina Simpson. In the photo, the blonde babe sported a plaid shirt and jeans, but people couldn't help but bring up her weight. One person wrote, "Jessica, are you OK?" while another added, "She looks Shockley thin…… 😢."A third person said, "Her speech and she’s Soo thin something isn’t right. Concern fans that’s all. If you...
Justin Bieber bought a Bored Ape NFT in January for $1.3 million that's likely worth about $70,000 in the wake of the FTX collapse
Justin Bieber's bought a Bored Ape NFT for $1.3 million in January. It's now probably worth $70,000, according to NFT Price Floor. The 95% drop in valuation comes after Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX collapsed and caused crypto prices to crash. Bored Ape isn't the only ethereum-fueled NFT collection impacted by the...
Popculture
'Today' Show's Al Roker Hospitalized
Today show meteorologist Al Roker is in the hospital after suffering a blood clot in his leg that "sent some clots into [his] lungs." The beloved 68-year-old news anchor took to Instagram on Friday morning to give an update to fans who were wondering where he has been this week amid his absence from the Today show.
Kim Kardashian posts cryptic quote as Pete Davidson is rumored to be dating Emily Ratajkowski
We still don’t know exactly why Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson decided to part ways back in August after nine months together, other than the usual PR lip service about busy schedules or whatever. (Although we bet we’ll find out on an upcoming episode of The Kardashians!) So...
David Harbour hopes his MCU run atones for the sins of starring in one of the worst comic book movies ever
There’s a huge number of actors in Hollywood that have played two (or more) comic book characters, and in many instances there tends to be a huge gulf in popularity between them, something David Harbour knows all too well. Just like Deadpool helped Ryan Reynolds wash away the stench...
Brendan Fraser defends the most hideously dated aspect of ‘The Mummy’ movies
Brendan Fraser‘s triumphant return to the spotlight is one that brings a happy tear to just about any eye. After overcoming some heinous setbacks from the hands of the industry, the former action star is back up to bat and going hard with the home runs, most notably in the form of The Whale, the upcoming Darren Aronofsky drama that’s set to make a wave or two at the Oscars.
‘Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning’ director says Tom Cruise will out-Tom Cruise himself
Whether you love him, hate him, are indifferent to him, are somehow only vaguely aware of him, or have any other feelings in between, you can’t help but respect the love and tenacity that Tom Cruise shows towards his craft. The movie star, famous for many things, is perhaps most well-known for insisting on doing his own stunts and learning new skills for the sake of filming a movie, if not simply for his own enjoyment of it all.
‘Black Adam’ being handily defeated at the box office by the 3rd season of a TV show about Jesus
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever exploded out of the blocks last weekend to steal almost all of the thunder away from Black Adam, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel’s $180 million opening ensuring that Ryan Coogler’s blockbuster took just three days to earn more at the domestic box office than Dwayne Johnson’s DCU debut had managed in four weeks.
‘Indiana Jones 5’ forces ‘Crystal Skull’ defenders out of the woodwork, but they haven’t got a vine to swing on
At long last, the slow build towards the eventual reveal of the first full-length Indiana Jones 5 trailer is underway, with the recent drip-feeding of images and plot details gradually edging us towards the maiden footage everyone’s expecting to play before Avatar: The Way of Water when James Cameron’s sci-fi sequel comes to theaters in a matter of weeks.
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Set Artists Equity Studio Launch with RedBird Capital Partners
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are reuniting as business partners with the launch Artists Equity, a production venture backed by RedBird Capital Partners that vows to expand profit participation and provide a ‘talent-friendly’ environment to creatives. Media investor Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird is said to have committed at least $100 million to funding the venture. Affleck will serve as CEO while Damon is chief content officer. Michael Joe, an alum of Universal Pictures and STX Films, has signed on as chief operating officer. “Artists Equity was conceived from Matt’s and my longtime passion for the art of storytelling and ourshared desire to help...
Nicolas Cage’s first western, ‘The Old Way’: Release date, trailer, and cast
Nicolas Cage is one of the most famous and beloved actors in Hollywood. Cage is known for his eclectic film history, as he has appeared in many films in many genres. However, there is one genre that Cage has yet to step into—westerns. This will soon change with the release of The Old Way, but what is this film about, and when will it hit screens? Here is everything you need to know.
Lupita Nyong'o Posted A Video Of Her Training To Swim In "Wakanda Forever," And It's Satisfying And Terrifying At The Same Time
“Swimming down to Talokan was not as easy as it looked!"
Sylvester Stallone isn’t sure he’s cut out for the ‘brutal’ world of television
When one thinks of movie star Sylvester Stallone, one thinks of action movies, tough guys, and hardened criminals, so it might be surprising to learn that Stallone doubts if he is strong enough to do television. Stallone opened up to Variety about how difficult and time consuming filming his first television role — Dwight Manfredi in Tulsa King — was for him.
What’s next for Christina Applegate after the ‘Dead to Me’ series finale?
Netflix’s hit show, Dead to Me aired its third and final season today, Nov. 17, and while the dramedy may be over for good, the real question is whether its stars, namely, Christina Applegate, have any projects lined up next. The road to Dead to Me’s final season has...
James Gunn gives his reasons for never bringing a cosmic fan favorite into the MCU
Fans of the original Guardians of the Galaxy are sure to be familiar with the Nova Corps. The protectors of the planet Xandar played a major role in the film, not only imprisoning Star-Lord with his future co-Guardians but helping to defeat Ronan in the film’s final battle. So why didn’t the most famous Nova Corps member ever, Richard Rider aka Nova, make his debut in the franchise?
‘Indiana Jones 5’ director embraced the challenge of closing out an iconic franchise
The world got its first taste of Indiana Jones 5 earlier today, giving us a whole lot more to look forward to from the final entry of one of cinema’s premiere action hero franchises, as if the simple idea of another Indiana Jones film wasn’t exciting enough. We...
Ryan Reynolds is happy to be a superhero, but doesn’t think he could handle another musical
Whether it’s Blade: Trinity‘s Hannibal King, X-Men Origins: Wolverine‘s Wade Wilson, Green Lantern‘s Hal Jordan, R.I.P.D.‘s Nick Walker, or impending Marvel Cinematic Universe debutant Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds knows a thing or two about what it takes to play a superhero. The actor and producer has...
The 10 best Linda Cardellini movies and TV shows, ranked
After many years of anticipation, the third and final season of Dead to Me is now streaming on Netflix, bringing an end to the acclaimed Netflix black comedy. The series has rightly earned its two leads, Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, endless acclaim. If you’ve already binged the last episodes and are looking for more of these actresses, what else should you check out?
‘Black Panther’ star still being asked about her vaccination status, and still refusing to answer
The buildup to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was obviously overshadowed by the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, but Letitia Wright’s controversial social media opinions also generated plenty of fire and fury. The actress ended up quitting the online sphere altogether after facing vociferous backlash from all corners, with rumors...
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde reportedly break up
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have reportedly called it quits after almost two years together following their romance on the set of the film Don’t Worry, Darling. Styles has been touring the world, selling out arenas and breaking records, like his 15-night run of sold out crowds at Madison Square Garden. Olivia Wilde has joined him when she could, but the unavoidable separation likely contributed to what is an amicable decision, sources told People Magazine.
