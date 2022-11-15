Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial
IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
ETOnline.com
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary With Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine
Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating a sweet milestone with her beau, Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine. The duo recently rang in two years together, taking to their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday to celebrate their anniversary. "Yr 2 with U 💙," the 27-year-old rapper wrote alongside a series of photos featuring the...
Migos Fans OUTRAGED After Offset's Emotional Speech At Takeoff's Funeral Is Leaked Online
Fans of the rap group Migos grew angry after a video from Takeoff's memorial service was leaked online. The controversial clip showed an emotional Offset, who's a member of the group and the late rapper's uncle, pleading with God for clarity over Takeoff's sudden death, RadarOnline.com has learned. Migos fans did not hold back with criticism after the video made its way across social media sites, especially because Takeoff's family requested no phones be used during the public memorial service. As RadarOnline.com reported, Takeoff was tragically shot outside of a downtown Houston bowling alley in the early morning hours of...
thebrag.com
50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death
It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
Cardi B Pays Tribute to Takeoff With 'Family' Video
The "WAP" rapper shared a video on Twitter that featured her husband, Offset, and the late Takeoff.
Complex
Lauren London on New L.A. Love Story Puma Collection, Honoring Nipsey Hussle, and Working With Hype Williams
Lauren London has become a beacon for authenticity, and she’s carrying that energy into her second collection with Puma named L.A. Love Story dropping Nov. 11. The footwear and apparel collection is inspired by Los Angeles, the city that raised her, and celebrates London’s love for her hometown, and the community that shaped her into who she is today. The items also feature an ode to her longtime partner, the late Nipsey Hussle, who had as much love and fervor for the city as she does. Some pieces in the collection are also emblazoned with a motto the rapper taught her: “It’s not on you, it’s in you.”
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Learn Why CeCe Winans Is A Trailblazing Gospel Star
It won’t be long before soul and r&b music take center stage at the Soul Train Awards 2022 hosted by Deon Cole. Ahead of this year’s ceremony, set to be filled with surprise guests, show-stopping performances, and must-see speech acceptance moments, we’re getting familiar with nominees, including legendary contemporary gospel singer and songwriter Cece Winans.
Inside the superstar affair for the funeral of Migos rapper Takeoff
Atlanta CNN — State Farm Arena was transformed into a church Friday as family and fans gathered to celebrate the earthly departure of Takeoff from Migos. The three-hour sendoff was a superstar affair, featuring performances from Justin Bieber, Chloe Bailey and Yolanda Adams, as well as a poem by Drake, and words of remembrance from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and the founders of Migos’ label, Quality Control Music.
Karol G and Romeo Santos Join 2022 Latin Grammys Lineup: Full List of Performers, Presenters and More
The Latin Recording Academy has revealed Karol G and Romeo Santos have joined as performers for the upcoming Latin Grammys, taking place on Nov. 17 at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation scholarship recipients Xavier Cintrón, Valentina Garcia, Nicolle Horbath and Sergio De Miguel Jorquera will also take the stage alongside previously announced performer, Nicky Jam. Karol G is nominated in three categories including record of the year and song of the year for her and Ovy on the Drums’ “Provenza.” Romeo Santos is a nominee in the best long-form music video category for his documentary “Romeo Santos:...
'E! News' host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton reveals why her infant has a verified Instagram page
Adrienne Bailon-Houghton chats about parenting her baby son Ever James, co-hosting the reboot of "E! News," her singing days in 3LW and more.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Veteran Songwriter Muni Long Invented ‘Song of the Year’
Priscilla Renea Hairston, known professionally as Muni Long, may have just made it on your radar, but this Florida native has been making noise in the industry for over a decade, co-writing songs for mega music stars, including Rihanna, Fifth Harmony, Mary J Blige, and many more. After years of...
Sabrina Carpenter Shares Music Video For “Nonsense”
Of all the pop gems on her latest album, emails i can’t send, Sabrina Carpenter’s fans have singled out “Nonsense” as an uncontested favorite. The playful, earworm of a song bottles up all that nervous energy that comes along with a new relationship. She sings in the chorus, I’ll be honest / Lookin’ at you got me thinkin’ nonsense / Cartwheels in my stomach when you walk in.
BET
Yung Miami Responds To Critics Who Thought Her Attire At Takeoff's Celebration Of Life Ceremony Was 'Inappropriate'
Yung Miami is addressing negative comments surrounding the black leather attire she wore to Migos rapper Takeoff’s Celebration Of Life ceremony on Friday (Nov. 11). “Every day the sun won’t shine, but that’s why I love tomorrow,” the Caresha Please talk show host captioned several photos of herself wearing a black leather mini dress, leather trench coat, and matching thigh-high boots.
HipHopDX.com
Offset Says Goodbye To TakeOff In Heartfelt Instagram Post: 'This Still Doesn't Feel Like Reality'
Offset has paid tribute to his fallen Migos brother Takeoff following his tragic murder earlier in November. Set took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt goodbye message to Takeoff on Tuesday (November 15) on the heels of delivering a teary-eyed speech at the 28-year-old’s Celebration of Life ceremony last week.
Fan creates jaw-dropping doll of Shakira as she appears in ‘Monotonía’ music video
Shakira and her song “Monotonía” featuring Ozuna is a phenomenon. The track has inspired millions of people worldwide, whether they are going through heartbreak or not. Among those using the song to reflect their creativity is a doll manufacturer, who decided to create a toy version of the Colombian singer wearing the same outfit in which she appears in the music video.
Bad Bunny is the first Latin artist to be nominated for this Grammy
Bad Bunny continues to break new ground. Today, the Grammys announced their list of nominees, with Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” becoming the first record performed entirely in Spanish to earn a nomination for best album of the year. It’s a big deal. RELATED: ...
Bad Bunny makes history with his Grammy album of the year nomination; here's why
Superstar Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny has made Grammy history. His latest album, "Un Verano Sin Ti," has earned two Grammy Award nominations, including a historic first in the album of the year category — the first Spanish-language album to ever receive such recognition. His album is...
Kanye West fired a staffer who suggested playing Drake's music and another for wearing a yellow sweater, report says: 'honestly an HR nightmare'
Rolling Stone interviewed staffers at Yeezy, Adidas, and Gap who worked with Kanye West. Staffers reported working 12-15 hour workdays in a chaotic, ever-changing work environment. "How he is on social media is exactly how he's like with employees," one staffer said. The recently disgraced rapper, Ye — also known...
Black Midi Release New Live Album and Drum Session With Mdou Moctar’s Souleymane Ibrahim
Black Midi have released a vinyl live album, Live Fire, along with a mini-documentary on a drum session that Morgan Simpson and Mdou Moctar’s Souleymane Ibrahim held earlier this year. The pair joined forces at Chicago’s Electrical Audio and drummed together to their respective bands’ songs “Sugar/Tzu” and “Chismiten.” Watch the 6-minute doc below and scroll down to hear a rendition of “Sugar/Tzu” from the live album.
soultracks.com
World Premiere: 4PM returns after 15 years with great new music
(November 14, 2022) Amidst the wave of soulful male vocal groups that permeated the airwaves in the 1990s, 4PM (For Positive Music) might not be the first name to come to minds of many listeners. The quartet struck literal gold out of the gate with a 1994 rendition of Kyu Sakamoto’s ballad “Sukiyaki” (incorporating English-language lyrics first introduced on A Taste of Honey’s 1981 cover version), but struggled to keep afloat commercially as its label grappled with financial and distribution issues. Enthusiastic followers, however, ensured their continued artistic relevance, with efforts such as 1997’s “I Gave You Everything” and an independently issued 2000 album securing them an international fan base through the subsequent decade.
