Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial

IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary With Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine

Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating a sweet milestone with her beau, Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine. The duo recently rang in two years together, taking to their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday to celebrate their anniversary. "Yr 2 with U 💙," the 27-year-old rapper wrote alongside a series of photos featuring the...
Migos Fans OUTRAGED After Offset's Emotional Speech At Takeoff's Funeral Is Leaked Online

Fans of the rap group Migos grew angry after a video from Takeoff's memorial service was leaked online. The controversial clip showed an emotional Offset, who's a member of the group and the late rapper's uncle, pleading with God for clarity over Takeoff's sudden death, RadarOnline.com has learned. Migos fans did not hold back with criticism after the video made its way across social media sites, especially because Takeoff's family requested no phones be used during the public memorial service. As RadarOnline.com reported, Takeoff was tragically shot outside of a downtown Houston bowling alley in the early morning hours of...
50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death

It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
Lauren London on New L.A. Love Story Puma Collection, Honoring Nipsey Hussle, and Working With Hype Williams

Lauren London has become a beacon for authenticity, and she’s carrying that energy into her second collection with Puma named L.A. Love Story dropping Nov. 11. The footwear and apparel collection is inspired by Los Angeles, the city that raised her, and celebrates London’s love for her hometown, and the community that shaped her into who she is today. The items also feature an ode to her longtime partner, the late Nipsey Hussle, who had as much love and fervor for the city as she does. Some pieces in the collection are also emblazoned with a motto the rapper taught her: “It’s not on you, it’s in you.”
Soul Train Awards 2022: Learn Why CeCe Winans Is A Trailblazing Gospel Star

It won’t be long before soul and r&b music take center stage at the Soul Train Awards 2022 hosted by Deon Cole. Ahead of this year’s ceremony, set to be filled with surprise guests, show-stopping performances, and must-see speech acceptance moments, we’re getting familiar with nominees, including legendary contemporary gospel singer and songwriter Cece Winans.
Inside the superstar affair for the funeral of Migos rapper Takeoff

Atlanta CNN — State Farm Arena was transformed into a church Friday as family and fans gathered to celebrate the earthly departure of Takeoff from Migos. The three-hour sendoff was a superstar affair, featuring performances from Justin Bieber, Chloe Bailey and Yolanda Adams, as well as a poem by Drake, and words of remembrance from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and the founders of Migos’ label, Quality Control Music.
Karol G and Romeo Santos Join 2022 Latin Grammys Lineup: Full List of Performers, Presenters and More

The Latin Recording Academy has revealed Karol G and Romeo Santos have joined as performers for the upcoming Latin Grammys, taking place on Nov. 17 at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.  Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation scholarship recipients Xavier Cintrón, Valentina Garcia, Nicolle Horbath and Sergio De Miguel Jorquera will also take the stage alongside previously announced performer, Nicky Jam. Karol G is nominated in three categories including record of the year and song of the year for her and Ovy on the Drums’ “Provenza.” Romeo Santos is a nominee in the best long-form music video category for his documentary “Romeo Santos:...
Sabrina Carpenter Shares Music Video For “Nonsense”

Of all the pop gems on her latest album, emails i can’t send, Sabrina Carpenter’s fans have singled out “Nonsense” as an uncontested favorite. The playful, earworm of a song bottles up all that nervous energy that comes along with a new relationship. She sings in the chorus, I’ll be honest / Lookin’ at you got me thinkin’ nonsense / Cartwheels in my stomach when you walk in.
Yung Miami Responds To Critics Who Thought Her Attire At Takeoff's Celebration Of Life Ceremony Was 'Inappropriate'

Yung Miami is addressing negative comments surrounding the black leather attire she wore to Migos rapper Takeoff’s Celebration Of Life ceremony on Friday (Nov. 11). “Every day the sun won’t shine, but that’s why I love tomorrow,” the Caresha Please talk show host captioned several photos of herself wearing a black leather mini dress, leather trench coat, and matching thigh-high boots.
Fan creates jaw-dropping doll of Shakira as she appears in ‘Monotonía’ music video

Shakira and her song “Monotonía” featuring Ozuna is a phenomenon. The track has inspired millions of people worldwide, whether they are going through heartbreak or not. Among those using the song to reflect their creativity is a doll manufacturer, who decided to create a toy version of the Colombian singer wearing the same outfit in which she appears in the music video.
Black Midi Release New Live Album and Drum Session With Mdou Moctar’s Souleymane Ibrahim

Black Midi have released a vinyl live album, Live Fire, along with a mini-documentary on a drum session that Morgan Simpson and Mdou Moctar’s Souleymane Ibrahim held earlier this year. The pair joined forces at Chicago’s Electrical Audio and drummed together to their respective bands’ songs “Sugar/Tzu” and “Chismiten.” Watch the 6-minute doc below and scroll down to hear a rendition of “Sugar/Tzu” from the live album.
World Premiere: 4PM returns after 15 years with great new music

(November 14, 2022) Amidst the wave of soulful male vocal groups that permeated the airwaves in the 1990s, 4PM (For Positive Music) might not be the first name to come to minds of many listeners. The quartet struck literal gold out of the gate with a 1994 rendition of Kyu Sakamoto’s ballad “Sukiyaki” (incorporating English-language lyrics first introduced on A Taste of Honey’s 1981 cover version), but struggled to keep afloat commercially as its label grappled with financial and distribution issues. Enthusiastic followers, however, ensured their continued artistic relevance, with efforts such as 1997’s “I Gave You Everything” and an independently issued 2000 album securing them an international fan base through the subsequent decade.

