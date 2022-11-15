Celina Rippel, Development and Communication Coordinator for the Humane Society, says this year, the fees will be a little different from the past. "It's official, we are waiving fees completely for all cats and dogs. And our normal adoption application and screening process will still go into, will still be part of the process. That's always a question we get because people are always like 'oh, you're just handing dogs out for free.'"

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO