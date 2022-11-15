Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvik.org
The Atkinson Keelboat
This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. If you want to know what the military mind does between wars, listen to this story. Its protagonist is Brigadier General Henry Atkinson, stationed at Jefferson Barracks in St. Louis in 1824, responsible for getting troops and supplies to other military posts up and down the Mississippi River.
wvik.org
Rare Locomotives Coming to QC
Spokesman Erik Hoofnagle says the organization bought the former Rock Island Lines yard earlier this year. "We're kind of like a museum campus that's going to be a working campus where we'll be constantly working on renovating old railroad equipment for re-use." On Saturday, Railroading Heritage will hold an invitation-only...
wvik.org
Get a Bus Ride to Mr. Thanksgiving's 52nd Annual Dinner
Jennifer Hirsch from MetroLINK says the deadline to reserve a ride is noon on Monday, November 21st. The number is 309.788.3360. For the third time, Bob Vogelbaugh's annual community turkey dinner will be a drive-through at SouthPark Mall in Moline. Hy-Vee will prepare and serve the meals. Contributions to Mr....
wvik.org
Scott County Absentee Ballot Recount Completed
Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins has announced the final recount of absentee ballots from the November 8th election. And the results appear to change the outcome in the 81st House District contest but not the county recorder's race. The updated results in the 81st House race now show Democrat Craig...
wvik.org
Humane Society Hopes to Empty the Shelter
Celina Rippel, Development and Communication Coordinator for the Humane Society, says this year, the fees will be a little different from the past. "It's official, we are waiving fees completely for all cats and dogs. And our normal adoption application and screening process will still go into, will still be part of the process. That's always a question we get because people are always like 'oh, you're just handing dogs out for free.'"
Comments / 0