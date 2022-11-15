ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman holding child allegedly attacks flight attendant on flight from San Francisco

 5 days ago

Woman holding child allegedly strikes flight attendant on fight from San Francisco 00:35

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) - A woman holding a child allegedly went on a rampage on board a flight out San Francisco bound for Chicago.

Three people ended up getting checked out at the hospital, including a flight attendant.

The incident happened Sunday morning  aboard a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Chicago.

The airline said police took the disruptive passenger off the plane once it landed. Now the FBI and the FAA are investigating the incident.

United Airlines emailed the following statement to KPIX.

A disruptive customer on a flight from San Francisco to Chicago was removed by law enforcement upon landing on Sunday, and one member of the flight attendant crew was taken to a hospital for evaluation. We're grateful to our crew for handling this difficult situation with professionalism and for putting the safety of our team and our customers first.

No word on what charges the suspect will face.

Bonita Smith
5d ago

Did she think holding her baby would have stopped her from getting hit back? Don't think so!!! If she was that bold and didn't mind putt her child in harms way, then she needs to suffer the consequences. Too many people want to use physical violence to solve problems.

Sue Murillo
5d ago

United Airlines the time has come to drop your "Fly the friendly skies with United". Perhaps "Fight in the unfriendly skies with United." Such a shame that hatred and evil are everywhere in these perilous times. And it's only going to get worse. God, help us.

James Caliper
5d ago

allegedly,? you have a video, toss her out and remove her child for child endangerment

