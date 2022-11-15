Read full article on original website
Libby couple works hard to get their bucks
Libby residents Dorian Boling and Scott Hanson are each having a hunting season to remember. The couple has bagged five deer, including two large mule deer bucks, and had experiences they’ll never forget. “The big ones are out there, you just gotta go ‘em,” Boling said. Boling tagged her buck near where her husband got his. She also said they weren't hunting in the trophy area, which includes part of Hunter District 103. The couple has more than earned their largest mulies, both 5x5 bucks. Boling bagged her buck on Nov. 6 while Hanson took his on Nov. 14. It was quite the kickoff...
Robert Dale Basham
Robert Dale Basham, 87, passed away on Nov. 7, 2022, in Libby. He was born Feb. 11, 1935, in Troy to William and Alice (Vandyke) Basham. He was raised around Milnor Lake and attended the Troy school. Robert married Joan Countryman on Dec. 8, 1952, and they had four children. Robert and Joan were long time members of the Troy Grange. They enjoyed square dancing and spending time with fellow grange members. Robert made his living as a Master Diesel Mechanic, working all across the northwest until moving to Alaska. After his retirement, Robert and Joan split their time between Oregon...
County's election process questioned at commission meeting
Questioning how elections are conducted has grown dramatically in the last few years and even Lincoln County is not immune from it. At the Nov. 9 county Commission meeting, District 3 Commissioner Josh Letcher said he wanted more races added to the post election audit in an effort to build confidence in the process. Letcher cited four examples of human error in county elections between 2016 and 2022. The purpose of the audit, which is conducted by a hand count, is to ensure the tabulation was correct. The audit, which will occur at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the county Election Center at...
Legals for November, 18 2022
Montana Nineteenth Judicial District Court Lincoln County In the Matter of the Name Change of Ellexa Waid Tuengel Allexa Waid Tuengel, Petitioner Cause No. DV-22-107 Notice of Hearing on Name Change This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Ellexa Waid Tuengel to Ellexa Luani Heyman. The hearing will be on December 5, 2022 at 11:00am. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Lincoln County. Dated September 15, 2022. s/ Tricia Brooks Clerk of District Court s/ Michelle Freese Deputy Clerk of Court Published In The Western News October 28, November 4, 11 & 18, 2022. MNAXLP Notice to Creditors Estate of James Robert Puckey Date of...
Jury finds Eureka man not guilty in domestic incident
A Eureka man who faced burglary and partner or family member assault charges was found not guilty by a jury last week in Lincoln County District Court. Authorities had accused Benjamin Joseph Brown, 43, of breaking into his girlfriend’s home in December 2021. But jurors, who deliberated for less than one hour, came back with a not guilty verdict on Thursday, Nov. 10. According to court documents, Deputy County Attorney Jeffrey Zwang called Brown’s girlfriend and two officers from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office - Detective Dan Holskey and Deputy Clint Heintz. Public defenders Keenan Gallagher and Liam Gallagher called a character witness...
Bobby Joe Basham
On Nov. 7, 2022, Bobby Joe Basham, 69, joined his parents and sisters in heaven, leaving behind his brother Bruce Basham, daughter Barbara (Jeff) Cook, son William (Severine) Basham, five grandsons, three granddaughters, one great-granddaughter, and three nephews. Bobby was born Aug. 9, 1953, in Libby to Robert Dale and Joan (Countryman) Basham and grew up on the family's property around Milnor Lake. He graduated from Troy High School in 1971. Bobby was married shortly before joining the U.S. Navy in 1972, where he served overseas as an aircraft mechanic. Choosing his family first, he decided to leave the service and...
County discusses bridge work, improving pedestrian access
Bridges and improving pedestrian access in Lincoln County were talked about at a recent commissioner’s meeting. Stahly Engineering’s Kathy Thompson said the firm is working with Montana counties to gather information on off-system bridges where a need exists for improvement work. Off-system bridges are on a road that is not part of the designated state highway system and is under the direct jurisdiction of the local government, such as county roads and city streets. Thompson said money is available from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which was approved by Congress on Nov. 5, 2021, and made law by Pres. Joe Biden on Nov....
Fire crews battle blaze at restaurant near Libby
The Shed Restaurant and Bar, located a few miles east of Libby, was heavily damaged by an early-morning fire on Monday.
Student from Eureka wins national award
A Montana State University senior majoring in environmental health recently received a prestigious scholarship for her academic accomplishments, commitment to environmental health and research into water resources in Montana. Michelle Leonard of Eureka was one of two nationwide winners of the National Environmental Health Association and the American Academy of Sanitarians Scholarship. She is the first MSU student to win this award. “I was honestly a little shocked when I heard the news,” Leonard said. “But now I feel very accomplished in getting this scholarship and feel pretty solid in knowing that I want to continue my education specifically in environmental health.” The...
Snow wreaks havoc in southern Lincoln Co.
Plow drivers were busy trying to keep roads passable while some local businesses were also occupied with clearing sidewalks.
Area man sentenced for drug conviction
A Columbia Falls man facing drug charges in Lincoln County after a traffic stop in June near Fortine pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 7. Jasper Marten Howell, 45, pleaded guilty in district court to misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of felony possession of dangerous drugs was dismissed as a result of a plea agreement. Howell appeared on video from the Recovery Centers of Montana in Columbia Falls for his arraignment earlier this summer. But Howell was in court when Flathead County District Judge Amy Eddy gave him a 6-month suspended sentence. He received credit for spending 14...
Hot-button issues spur high county voter turnout; Zinke wins
Two hot-button issues and races for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives and one on the Montana Supreme Court helped drive an extraordinary Lincoln County voter turnout. According to county Election Administrator Paula Buff, voters turned in 6,419 absentee ballots for a 73% return rate. “That was more than all of the ballots cast in June’s primary election,” Buff said in the early-morning hours of Wednesday, July 9. Indeed, in the June 6 primary, about 38% of registered voters in the county cast ballots. Overall, according to the Montana Secretary of State website, about 61.4% of Lincoln County registered voters...
Libby honors its military veterans
Libby area schools and various groups, including the Kootenai Valley Quilt Guild, honored its military veterans at multiple events last week. The guild presented about two dozen to area veterans. The Quilts of Valor Foundation began in 2003 with a dream of providing comfort and healing to service members and veterans through quilts. Since 2003, over 300,000 quilts have been awarded. The Kootenai Valley Quilt Guild has partnered with the Libby VFW to provide quilts to local veterans. Libby Christian Church hosted the Kootenai Valley Christian Church's annual veteran's salute. Veterans of the U.S. Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines and Navy were recognized. Also, Libby...
Fatal crash reported on U.S. 2 west of Libby
Heavy and fast-accumulating snow Monday morning wreaked havoc in southern Lincoln County. According to the Montana Highway Patrol incident log, a fatal crash occurred at about 2:23 p.m. Monday on U.S. 2 at milemarker 27, a few miles west of Libby. No details were available at presstime. Also, a two-vehicle traffic accident occurred at about 9:40 a.m. on Montana 37 at mile marker 8 near the Osprey Landing boat ramp. According to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Lewis Johnson, drivers of both vehicles avoided serious injuries. Johnson said a white 2004 Isuzu Offender, driven by a 27-year-old man, headed north on Montana 37 was traveling too...
Troy log furniture maker pleads guilty to theft
A Troy man accused of defrauding several people after allegedly failing to build log furniture after taking their orders or not refunding their money has pleaded guilty. According to court documents, Steven Edward Grable, 56, the owner of Montana Custom Log Furniture, entered a plea on Oct. 20 to one felony count of theft in a common scheme in Lincoln County District Court. Grable was originally charged with felony theft, but according to an amended charging document filed Sept. 29 by Lincoln County Attorney Marcia Boris, two more charges were alleged, including theft in a common scheme and deceptive practices in...
Two Troy men die in fatal traffic crash near Libby
Two Troy residents died in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon on a snow-covered U.S. 2 west of Libby. According to Montana Highway Patrol, a 67-year-old man from Honolulu, Hawaii, was driving a Dodge R15 east toward Libby at about 2:23 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and collided head-on with a Chevy Cruze in the westbound lane. The driver of the Cruze, a 69-year-old man from Troy, died at the scene. A passenger in the Cruze, an 87-year-old man from Troy, died later at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center. The man from Hawaii was injured and also taken to Cabinet Peaks Medical Center. According to MHP Trooper Virgil Sadewasser, the man from Hawaii was wearing a seat belt. The men from Troy were not wearing seat belts. Alcohol, drugs or speed were not factors in the crash, according to MHP.
Bike thief sentenced for theft
A Lincoln County man who pleaded guilty earlier this fall in district court to stealing an expensive mountain bike received a suspended sentence on Monday, Nov. 7. District Judge Matt Cuffe accepted the plea of 37-year-old Brenton Keith Erickson on Sept. 26 and then gave him a 5-year suspended sentence. Erickson received credit for time he has been lodged in the Lincoln County Detention Center. Erickson, who appeared in person in jail garb, originally faced felony theft and attempted escape charges as well as a count of misdemeanor obstructing an officer. The escape and obstruction charges were dismissed as part of a...
Libby resident supports Teske for county commissioner seat
Dear Editor: I am writing this letter to inform the citizens of Lincoln County, that Brent Teske is an excellent choice for County Commissioner District 1. I regularly attend the Commissioner meetings and on Oct. 26 Commissioner Teske proved his worth to Lincoln County. First, the EPA and International Paper presented information on the Groundwater Superfund site in Libby. Commissioner Teske exhibited his expertise and knowledge of the topic, passed on information to the EPA that they were not aware of, which will impact their decisions moving forward, and most importantly he asked directly who will pay for the $7 million project being proposed;...
Shakespeare in Parks returns to Libby on Nov. 11
Montana Shakespeare in the Parks continues its 50th anniversary season with a long-awaited winter production of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) - Revised. After regrettably postponing their tour last winter of this same production, the staff and cast of MSIP are excited to finally be bringing this energy-packed, keep-you-on-your-toes comedy to the stage. “Though we were all disappointed to have to postpone last year’s winter tour, what we missed the most was all of you,” said Kevin Asselin, Executive Artistic Director. “Shakespeare has always been about the community for us, and that still holds true in our 50th season!...
Jerry Mason Jenks
Jerry Mason Jenks, passed away at the age of 81. Our dear sweet Jerry passed on Sept. 27, 2022, with his caregiver angels from Home Sweet Home in Eureka and his family by his side. He is now free to go for a walk with his Bonnie. Jerry was born on July 25, 1941, to Harold and Luella (Olson) Jenks in Williams, Minnesota. He was the youngest of five children. Jerry married the love of his life Bonnie Vesta Pennington on Sept. 1, 1962. They had a son Robin Mason Jenks on June 6, 1963 (The Honeymoon Baby), naming him after his...
