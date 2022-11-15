Two Troy residents died in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon on a snow-covered U.S. 2 west of Libby. According to Montana Highway Patrol, a 67-year-old man from Honolulu, Hawaii, was driving a Dodge R15 east toward Libby at about 2:23 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and collided head-on with a Chevy Cruze in the westbound lane. The driver of the Cruze, a 69-year-old man from Troy, died at the scene. A passenger in the Cruze, an 87-year-old man from Troy, died later at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center. The man from Hawaii was injured and also taken to Cabinet Peaks Medical Center. According to MHP Trooper Virgil Sadewasser, the man from Hawaii was wearing a seat belt. The men from Troy were not wearing seat belts. Alcohol, drugs or speed were not factors in the crash, according to MHP.

LIBBY, MT ・ 9 DAYS AGO