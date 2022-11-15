Read full article on original website
Libby couple works hard to get their bucks
Libby residents Dorian Boling and Scott Hanson are each having a hunting season to remember. The couple has bagged five deer, including two large mule deer bucks, and had experiences they’ll never forget. “The big ones are out there, you just gotta go ‘em,” Boling said. Boling tagged her buck near where her husband got his. She also said they weren't hunting in the trophy area, which includes part of Hunter District 103. The couple has more than earned their largest mulies, both 5x5 bucks. Boling bagged her buck on Nov. 6 while Hanson took his on Nov. 14. It was quite the kickoff...
An adoption event in Kalispell is hoping to find homes for some animals
The Thompson River Animal Care Shelter will be bringing all kinds of dogs and cats to Kalispell to find the pets a home for the holidays.
Legals for November, 18 2022
Montana Nineteenth Judicial District Court Lincoln County In the Matter of the Name Change of Ellexa Waid Tuengel Allexa Waid Tuengel, Petitioner Cause No. DV-22-107 Notice of Hearing on Name Change This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Ellexa Waid Tuengel to Ellexa Luani Heyman. The hearing will be on December 5, 2022 at 11:00am. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Lincoln County. Dated September 15, 2022. s/ Tricia Brooks Clerk of District Court s/ Michelle Freese Deputy Clerk of Court Published In The Western News October 28, November 4, 11 & 18, 2022. MNAXLP Notice to Creditors Estate of James Robert Puckey Date of...
Jury finds Eureka man not guilty in domestic incident
A Eureka man who faced burglary and partner or family member assault charges was found not guilty by a jury last week in Lincoln County District Court. Authorities had accused Benjamin Joseph Brown, 43, of breaking into his girlfriend’s home in December 2021. But jurors, who deliberated for less than one hour, came back with a not guilty verdict on Thursday, Nov. 10. According to court documents, Deputy County Attorney Jeffrey Zwang called Brown’s girlfriend and two officers from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office - Detective Dan Holskey and Deputy Clint Heintz. Public defenders Keenan Gallagher and Liam Gallagher called a character witness...
Flower Creek, Old Snowshoe trails plan presentation on Nov. 16
The Libby Outdoor Recreation Association sets its sights on increasing public access as Montana’s booming recreation economy and lifestyle requires sustainable growth, forethought and public input. Tony Petrusha presented the city council with the draft plan for the South Flower Creek, Old Snowshoe Recreational Development on Nov. 7. Petrusha was speaking on behalf of the Libby Outdoor Recreation Association (LORA), a non-profit that represents outdoor recreationists, cross country skiers, horseback riders and hikers. To form the plan, the organization worked with the U.S. Forest Service, Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and Lincoln County. “Our purpose is to create, enhance and...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Car crashes into Miller’s Country Store
SANDPOINT — It wasn’t the Friday morning at Miller’s Country Store that anyone expected. While the day started off normally, the day took a turn to the unusual about 9 a.m. when a client mistook their brake for the gas pedal and crashed through the east wall of the building.
County's election process questioned at commission meeting
Questioning how elections are conducted has grown dramatically in the last few years and even Lincoln County is not immune from it. At the Nov. 9 county Commission meeting, District 3 Commissioner Josh Letcher said he wanted more races added to the post election audit in an effort to build confidence in the process. Letcher cited four examples of human error in county elections between 2016 and 2022. The purpose of the audit, which is conducted by a hand count, is to ensure the tabulation was correct. The audit, which will occur at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the county Election Center at...
Robert Dale Basham
Robert Dale Basham, 87, passed away on Nov. 7, 2022, in Libby. He was born Feb. 11, 1935, in Troy to William and Alice (Vandyke) Basham. He was raised around Milnor Lake and attended the Troy school. Robert married Joan Countryman on Dec. 8, 1952, and they had four children. Robert and Joan were long time members of the Troy Grange. They enjoyed square dancing and spending time with fellow grange members. Robert made his living as a Master Diesel Mechanic, working all across the northwest until moving to Alaska. After his retirement, Robert and Joan split their time between Oregon...
Libby House of Horrors provides food bank donation
The Libby Food Bank received $501.51 and 16 grocery bags of canned goods that were raised during the Libby House of Horror held at the Mercantile over the Halloween holiday. The food bank is appreciative of the donors and the Backen family for hosting the event.
NBCMontana
Kalispell man sentenced for dealing meth
MISSOULA, Mont. — Timothy Leo Vleisides, 64, of Kalispell, was sentenced to six years in prison followed by five years supervised release for dealing meth. Vleisides pleaded guilty in August to possession with intent to distribute. The following was sent out by the Department of Justice:. A Kalispell man...
County commissioner wants vote audit expanded
A Lincoln County Commissioner wants to see more races added to the post-election audit in an effort to build confidence in the process. District 3 Commissioner Josh Letcher presented his idea at the Nov. 9 meeting. He also presented a letter dated Nov. 9 which detailed his recollection of what he termed “major human errors” from elections in 2016, 2020 and 2022. District 1 Commissioner Jerry Bennett said the audit would be on the agenda for the Wednesday, Nov. 16 meeting. The audit is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 18. County Clerk and Recorder Robin Benson thought that Election Administrator Paula Buff should be...
Whitefish Pilot
The end of an era on Big Mountain Rd.
As I’m riding my bicycle down Big Mountain Road this summer, dodging developer vehicles and construction debris left by the endless stream of trucks making their way from one development to the next, when I reach the bottom of the mountain I can’t help but wonder… as we clearly exit out of the humble past of our sleepy ski town roots and into an urbanized playground for the ultra-rich, how did it get so different this time around? Is it that those moving in have a completely different objective than those who originally came here?
Bobby Joe Basham
On Nov. 7, 2022, Bobby Joe Basham, 69, joined his parents and sisters in heaven, leaving behind his brother Bruce Basham, daughter Barbara (Jeff) Cook, son William (Severine) Basham, five grandsons, three granddaughters, one great-granddaughter, and three nephews. Bobby was born Aug. 9, 1953, in Libby to Robert Dale and Joan (Countryman) Basham and grew up on the family's property around Milnor Lake. He graduated from Troy High School in 1971. Bobby was married shortly before joining the U.S. Navy in 1972, where he served overseas as an aircraft mechanic. Choosing his family first, he decided to leave the service and...
Area man sentenced for drug conviction
A Columbia Falls man facing drug charges in Lincoln County after a traffic stop in June near Fortine pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 7. Jasper Marten Howell, 45, pleaded guilty in district court to misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of felony possession of dangerous drugs was dismissed as a result of a plea agreement. Howell appeared on video from the Recovery Centers of Montana in Columbia Falls for his arraignment earlier this summer. But Howell was in court when Flathead County District Judge Amy Eddy gave him a 6-month suspended sentence. He received credit for spending 14...
Flathead Beacon
Everything Christmas in Kalispell
Last spring, longtime river outfitters Cassie Baldelli and Jeff Baldelli sold Glacier Raft Company, turning it over to hospitality company Pursuit, ending their involvement in the business after four-and-a-half decades in the family name in West Glacier. Cassie Baldelli helped run the raft company for 10 years along with Glacier...
Flathead Beacon
Man Enters Plea Deal in Kalispell Bar Assault
A 36-year-old Kalispell man has admitted to allegations that he slit another man’s throat with a box cutter at an area bar last April, pleading guilty this week to felony aggravated assault as part of a plea bargain with prosecutors, who agreed to amend their initial charge to a lesser offense.
Bike thief sentenced for theft
A Lincoln County man who pleaded guilty earlier this fall in district court to stealing an expensive mountain bike received a suspended sentence on Monday, Nov. 7. District Judge Matt Cuffe accepted the plea of 37-year-old Brenton Keith Erickson on Sept. 26 and then gave him a 5-year suspended sentence. Erickson received credit for time he has been lodged in the Lincoln County Detention Center. Erickson, who appeared in person in jail garb, originally faced felony theft and attempted escape charges as well as a count of misdemeanor obstructing an officer. The escape and obstruction charges were dismissed as part of a...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane woman found dead in Boundary County Jail
BONNERS FERRY, Idaho - A Spokane woman was found dead in the Boundary County Jail on Oct. 28, according to the Boundary County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). On Oct. 28 at about 3 p.m., BCSO detention deputies found 52-year-old Denise Overton unresponsive and not breathing in her jail cell. BCSO said...
Fire crews battle blaze at restaurant near Libby
The Shed Restaurant and Bar, located a few miles east of Libby, was heavily damaged by an early-morning fire on Monday.
Concerns over local ambulance service
When my wife was in the emergency room a few weeks ago we were told she may have to be transported to the Kalispell hospital. Then we were informed she would have to wait for an ambulance to come from Bonners Ferry, Idaho, or Sandpoint, Idaho, or come from Kalispell to pick her up and transport her back to the Kalispell hospital. We were told the Libby Volunteer Ambulance can no longer transport patients to Kalispell. If the ambulance and the emergency room personnel are having issues, please work them out for the people of Libby. Maybe the hospital could put an article in The Western News so the people of Libby could be informed of this issue. William Johnson, Libby
