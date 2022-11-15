Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Neighbours, Alexandrov, Injuries, & More
The St. Louis Blues finally got back in the win column last week. After a brutal start to the season, things are looking up a bit. Their record is still near the bottom of the standings, but they are figuring out how to end this rut. No one expected the...
Hockey Things: What Caught Our Eye (Nov. 14)
The modern Anaheim Ducks appear on the Mighty Ducks Game Changers, the Legends Classic game keeps things light and the Bruins and Canucks both wear white.
FOX Sports
Wild take on the Penguins in a non-conference matchup
Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (7-6-2, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in a non-conference matchup. Minnesota is 7-6-2 overall and 2-4-1 at home. The Wild have a 2-3-1 record in games their opponents commit...
Yardbarker
Eastern Conference team interested in acquiring Duncan Robinson?
A rival team may be doing the Miami Heat a kindness worthy of sainthood. An unnamed Eastern Conference executive told Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney this week that Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson could be a trade target for the Chicago Bulls. The executive says that a volume three-point shooter like Robinson might help solve the 6-8 Bulls’ woes this season.
Yardbarker
Stars News & Rumors: Point Streaks, Pavelski, & Gurianov
Over a month into the 2022-23 National Hockey League season, the Dallas Stars are no strangers to the road. Through 16 games, the Stars have only played six contests at home in the American Airlines Center. When their current road stint comes to a close Thursday night against the Florida Panthers, Dallas will have played 11 of their first 17 games on the road, desperate for a prolonged period in front of their home fans.
ESPN
Ducks beat Wings, snap 3-game skid on Strome's OT goal
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — Ryan Strome scored on a pass from Trevor Zegras with 49 seconds left in overtime and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. John Klingberg scored his first goal for his new...
NHL
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Kings
The Oilers meet up with the Kings on Wednesday for the first time since Round 1 of last year's Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Edmonton Oilers return to Rogers Place on Wednesday for an 8:00 p.m. matchup against the Los Angeles Kings. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or...
Yardbarker
3 Takeaways from the Avalanche’s 3-2 Loss to the Blues – 11/14/22
The Colorado Avalanche ended a three-game home stand Monday night playing host to their division rivals, the St. Louis Blues. The Blues, who took the Avalanche to a sixth game in a hard-fought division series in the Stanely Cup Playoffs last season, came into Monday’s contest with a lackluster record of 5-8-0. After losing eight straight games, St. Louis had rattled off two straight wins and came into Denver like a team on a mission.
FOX Sports
Sharks host the Red Wings on 3-game win streak
Detroit Red Wings (7-5-3, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (5-9-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Detroit Red Wings as winners of three straight games. San Jose has a 5-9-3 record overall and a 1-5-3 record on its home...
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights’ Power Play Struggles Lead to Loss Against Sharks
The Vegas Golden Knights are now in the midst of their first losing streak of the 2022-23 NHL season after losing 5-2 to the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, bringing their record to 13-4-0. After having their nine-game winning streak broken on Saturday, Nov. 8 against the St. Louis Blues, which included a perfect 5-0 record on the road, they have yet to get back in the win column.
NHL Best Bets: Hockey Teams With the Best Returns in Recent Seasons
Hockey betting may not get the same level of attention as other major US markets, but it has continuously risen in popularity. The grueling 82-game regular season gives sports bettors ample opportunity to wager on their favorite teams. But which team has been the most favorable to bettors over the...
Yardbarker
LA Kings’ Prospect Jared Wright Earns NCHC Forward of the Week Honors
The Burnsville, Minnesota native broke a 2-2 tie on Friday, tallying his first NCAA goal in the third period, which proved to be the game-winner. He also added an assist on Aidan Thompson’s goal in the second period. On Saturday, he showcased his speed on a breakaway, beating Jakob...
Yardbarker
Speculation around the league that Celtics are targeting big upgrade at center?
It almost feels like the Boston Celtics have not had a dominant true 7-footer since Robert Parish. But that could all change in the coming weeks. On an episode of “The Hoop Collective” this week (h/t Real GM), ESPN’s Brian Windhorst mentioned San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl as a possible Celtics trade target that industry people have been speculating about. Windhorst notes that the Spurs and the Celtics already linked up on last season’s Derrick White trade.
Yardbarker
Devin Booker Goes Off On Refs After Insane Free Throw Disparity In Loss To Heat
The Phoenix Suns seemed to have started the season at a very low point when they went down 22 points to the Dallas Mavericks on opening night. However, the team fought back and pulled off an incredible win as the perfect statement opening to a season that has been really good for the Suns.
FOX Sports
Kraken and Rangers face off in non-conference matchup
New York Rangers (8-6-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (8-5-3, third in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken and the New York Rangers square off in an out-of-conference matchup. Seattle is 8-5-3 overall and 3-4-2 at home. The Kraken have allowed 45 goals while scoring...
FOX Sports
Bruins take winning streak into home matchup against the Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (14-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins aim to keep a four-game win streak alive when they host the Philadelphia Flyers. Boston has gone 9-0-0 in home games and 14-2-0 overall. The Bruins have a...
Hurricanes out to avenge recent loss to Avalanche
The Carolina Hurricanes are off to another good start, but coach Rod Brind’Amour has sensed the need to win on
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Are Going Wild Over Latest Rumor
Although the Los Angeles Lakers were able to get a much-needed win on Sunday, all fans would agree that the team has a long way to go before it’s really and truly competitive. Most people have come to the conclusion that this team won’t get better unless some new...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Lose A Key Coach For 2023
Several weeks ago, St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak announced that the team’s hitting coach, Jeff Albert would not be returning in 2023. St. Louis promoted assistant hitting coach Turner Ward to fill Albert’s role and hired Brandon Allen to be their new assistant hitting coach.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Suggests Monster Blockbuster Trade That Would Send Kevin Durant To The Denver Nuggets
At 6-9 on the year so far, it's fair to say this season has been a little underwhelming for Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. It was just a few months ago that they got swept in the first round of the playoffs, and now they are fighting to stay out of the lottery in the East.
Comments / 0