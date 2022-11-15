Read full article on original website
Shootout with police leaves 1 dead, 1 in custody; narcotics operation in Manhattan: sources
One person was killed and another was taken into police custody after a narcotics operation turned into a shootout with law enforcement, according to sources.
2 teen boys wounded in shooting on Staten Island
Two teenagers were wounded during a shooting on Staten Island Saturday night, authorities said.
Motel Rapist Found Victims Online
BRONX - Cops are looking for a sex fiend who targeted women online and then raped them in a Castle Hill motel. The NYPD released surveillance video of the man, they say, raped two women at knife point inside the 7 Days Hotel two months apart.
NY Man Allegedly Tweeted Threats to Shoot Up Synagogue: ‘Big Moves Being Made on Friday'
The Long Island man allegedly behind a series of threats where he described wanting to "shoot up" a Manhattan synagogue admitting to being part of an online white supremacist group, prosecutors said in court documents. Law enforcement officials declared Saturday the arrests of two New York men at Penn Station...
Caught on camera: 4 men wanted for robbing East New York smoke shop
Surveillance video shows four hooded men in the store on Ashford Street going through the register and taking things.
1 DEAD AFTER NYPD SHOOTOUT: Cops exchange gunfire in Manhattan drug operation
One suspect is dead and another in NYPD custody following a shootout Friday night at a narcotics operation – jointly conducted by the NYPD, NYS Police and DEA – in Inwood in Upper Manhattan, officials said.
Police Say Mother Left Child Unattended in Car
A Huntington Station woman was arrested Saturday after she left her 4-year-old daughter unattended in a vehicle in cold weather, Suffolk County police said. Second Precinct police officers responded to a 911 call regarding a child unattended, restrained in a safety seat in a vehicle Read More ...
Man attacked; sneakers, jacket, wallet stolen walking in Union Square Park: NYPD
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was robbed and assaulted by a group of people in Union Square Park Thursday night, NYPD said. The victim, 31, was walking through Union Square Park opposite 29 Union Square West when an unknown group of two females and three males walked up behind him, pulling his jacket […]
15-year-old Bronx girl missing; last seen leaving Parkchester home
Police are searching for a Bronx teen who has been missing since Friday morning.
Search on for family member after 3 women found stabbed to death in Queens
An investigation is underway after three women were found dead in Queens.
Man accused of raping 2 women in the Bronx sought by police
Police are searching for the man accused of raping two women in the Bronx. The most recent incident happened last week and the suspect was allegedly armed.
1 person killed, 1 in custody after shootout with law enforcement in Manhattan: sources
One person was killed, and another was taken into custody following a shootout with law enforcement Friday night in Manhattan, according to sources.
NYPD: Mistaken identity led to deadly Bronx shooting
NEW YORK -- Police said Thursday two young men were shot in the Bronx in a case of mistaken identity. The NYPD released video of the suspects on a moped shooting toward two 21-year-old men on the sidewalk. It happened Nov. 13 on 149th Street and Jackson Avenue in Mott Haven. One of the men, Jayden Goodridge, a former basketball player, was hit in the stomach and died the next day. Goodridge's friend suffered a graze wound. Investigators said the victims were mistaken for rival gang members.So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Bronx cabbie accelerates into parked car as armed robbers put him in chokehold
The NYPD is looking to identifying two men who put a Bronx livery cab driver in a chokehold and robbed him at gunpoint earlier this month, authorities said.
Stonewall Hosts Rally, NY Ups Police Presence After Gay Nightclub Shooting
New York is stepping up its police presence and rallying for against guns in the wake of a deadly shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado. Five people were killed, and more than a dozen were injured, when a gunman entered Club Q in Colorado Springs shortly before midnight Saturday and opened fire, local officials said. The 22-year-old accused shooter has been arrested.
Queens Family Slayer Runs Out of Gas in Virginia, Found Covered in Blood: Sources
The 22-year-old man suspected of killing three relatives at the family's Queens home was apprehended hundreds of miles away, out of gas on the side of the road and covered in blood, a senior law enforcement official said. State police in Virginia found the man hours after he allegedly stole...
Cops Indict 32 Members Of Brooklyn’s WOOO And CHOO Gangs On 106 Criminal Counts
Several news reports have confirmed that a war between two Brooklyn-based gangs, WOOO and CHOO, has prompted an indictment of 32 members of the two gangs on 106 charges, including 19 shootings. Out of the almost 20 shootings, 2 were fatal and in one of the shootings, a 3-year-old girl...
Police: Man shot in the stomach after dispute in Tremont
News 12 was told the victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.
3 Women Found Stabbed to Death in NYC Home
Three women were found stabbed to death in a Queens home Friday, authorities say. Each of the victims was pronounced dead at the 182nd Street scene in Springfield Gardens shortly before 11 a.m. They were 26, 47 and 68 years old, police said. The victims' identities weren't immediately made public,...
