BronxVoice

Motel Rapist Found Victims Online

BRONX - Cops are looking for a sex fiend who targeted women online and then raped them in a Castle Hill motel. The NYPD released surveillance video of the man, they say, raped two women at knife point inside the 7 Days Hotel two months apart.
BRONX, NY
HuntingtonNow

Police Say Mother Left Child Unattended in Car

A Huntington Station woman was arrested Saturday after she left her 4-year-old daughter unattended in a vehicle in cold weather, Suffolk County police said. Second Precinct police officers responded to a 911 call regarding a child unattended, restrained in a safety seat in a vehicle Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Mistaken identity led to deadly Bronx shooting

NEW YORK -- Police said Thursday two young men were shot in the Bronx in a case of mistaken identity. The NYPD released video of the suspects on a moped shooting toward two 21-year-old men on the sidewalk. It happened Nov. 13 on 149th Street and Jackson Avenue in Mott Haven. One of the men, Jayden Goodridge, a former basketball player, was hit in the stomach and died the next day. Goodridge's friend suffered a graze wound. Investigators said the victims were mistaken for rival gang members.So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Stonewall Hosts Rally, NY Ups Police Presence After Gay Nightclub Shooting

New York is stepping up its police presence and rallying for against guns in the wake of a deadly shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado. Five people were killed, and more than a dozen were injured, when a gunman entered Club Q in Colorado Springs shortly before midnight Saturday and opened fire, local officials said. The 22-year-old accused shooter has been arrested.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
NBC New York

3 Women Found Stabbed to Death in NYC Home

Three women were found stabbed to death in a Queens home Friday, authorities say. Each of the victims was pronounced dead at the 182nd Street scene in Springfield Gardens shortly before 11 a.m. They were 26, 47 and 68 years old, police said. The victims' identities weren't immediately made public,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

