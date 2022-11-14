Read full article on original website
I-90 Thruway Will Soon Close Because of Lake Effect Snowstorm
It's by far the most popular topic in Western New York right now: the looming lake effect snowstorm, which is predicted to drop anywhere from 1-4 feet of snow on the Buffalo and Western New York region from Thursday evening into Sunday. It just depends on where you live, in...
Three Magical Christmas Train Rides in Upstate New York
Can you imagine your child’s joy when you let them know you’re taking them on a magical Christmas-themed train ride?. The Polar Express movie has become a Christmas favorite for both kids and adults and if you want to make this Christmas especially magical for the kids in your life, bringing to life a magical Christmas train ride to real life would be the perfect way to do it!
Take A Sweet Trip To Rochester New York To Check Out A Holiday Classic
Looking to take a pretty sweet road trip this Christmas season in New York? Skip the Big Apple and head down the thruway to Rochester. You can step into gingerbread house heaven this Christmas season and see amazing displays of confectionary creativity at the Eastman Museum in Rochester. It's the annual Sweet Creations Gingerbread Display running through January 1st 2023.
Hill Cumorah completes final steps in ‘rehabilitation’, post-pageant life
PALMYRA, N.Y. (WROC) — Historic landmark Hill Cumorah has completed its final stages in a two-year makeover. Organizers said the goal is to return the site to its natural state of a forest, one reminiscent of hundreds of years ago. Chances are, the hill has affected you in some way, whether driving by it on Route […]
Crews from four districts battle large house fire in Ontario County
Gorham, N.Y. — A house in Ontario County sustained significant damage from a fire on Tuesday evening. According to Chief Ben Bassitt from the Hopewell Fire Department, crews from four districts responded to the two-story home on Middle Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. Bassett said the fire started from...
Interstate 86 West shut down after major truck fire
Interstate 86 just before exit 38 near Bath was closed around 11:30am when a truck caught on fire. On the popular Facebook page Steuben County NY FireWire was a photo of a F-150 pickup truck fully engulfed. The site said the driver was able to get out and away from...
Kucko’s Camera: Hidden gem in the Finger Lakes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today John Kucko follows a stream in a Finger Lakes backyard to find a majestic waterfall in the mouth of a cave.
Homechow meal delivery service launched in Rochester
Homechow officials said that the app became the top food delivery app in Ghana and then launched in the United States
Man accused of stealing UTV, then taking it for a spin on SUNY Geneseo campus
GENESEO, N.Y. – A Dansville man is facing several charges after Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies say he stole someone’s UTV. A Geneseo homeowner called police just after 3 a.m. on Nov. 6 to report someone had driven off with their UTV. The University Police at Geneseo found...
3 Things You Have To Have In Your Car Before Snow Comes To WNY
Western New York is bracing for its first dose of heavy snow later this week. Before you attempt to travel in the anticipated storm, you need to make sure your vehicle is ready for the snowy and icy roads. The National Weather Service of Buffalo issued a winter storm watch...
Twin Tiers Comic-Con draws hundreds to Arnot Mall
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – The halls of the Arnot Mall were packed over the weekend, as hundreds of people turned out for Twin Tiers Comic-Con 2022. The two-day event filled the Arnot Mall Event Center on Nov. 12 and 13 as locals dressed up as their favorite characters, learned about comics and cosplay, and […]
This Country Diner In Western New York Is One-Of-A-Kind
If you have never been to this family-owned diner, you are missing out on a hidden gem in Western New York. This diner in Western New York gives off a country-feel the second you walk in – with the same kind of comfort you would feel as if you walked into Grandma’s house.
Possible Medicare Scam Targeting Southern Tier
SCHUYLER, N.Y. (WENY) – A new Medicare scam is targeting elderly people in New York’s Southern Tier. Virginia Bruckner of Schuyler County said she was targeted and wanted to warn seniors throughout the area so that no one gets taken advantage of. “I’m 85 and I know what...
First Alert Forecast: Some accumulating snow for western New York this week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s been a mild and tame fall up until this point, but that is starting to change. Wintry weather is making it’s way into western New York this week, and in a very big way for parts of the area. A Yellow Alert is up Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This is an area-wide light snow, with most seeing a coating to an inch or two by Wednesday morning. We’ll likely see snow falling during the morning commute, and with temperatures hovering right around freezing, we may see some impacts on roads. This won’t be a big event, but it will be our first snowfall impacting a commute, so it’s a good time to dust off our winter driving skills!
Missing vulnerable adult alert cancelled in Elmira
9:00 PM UPDATE: The NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services and the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office have cancelled the missing person alert for Kuhn. ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials are looking for a missing and vulnerable 82-year-old man from Elmira. The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services sent out an alert that James […]
Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (11/16/22)
Showers are starting our day but will move out throughout the morning. By mid-morning, the area of low pressure we have been dealing with is moving out. Clouds hold throughout the day but we do see a dry period. Winds do increase behind our area of low pressure and this will favor lake-effect showers in the evening. Temperatures today will reach near average.
New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per Month
You are facing high inflation, which leveled off at 8.2%. This economic phenomenon has made everything more expensive. Jobs are also laying off thousands of workers. Employers are finding your replacements via remote work in cheaper countries. It is a challenge to afford your usual basics. But state officials have a new program to help you with your financial predicament.
Elmira Police Looking for Crossing Guards
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Elmira Police Department is putting the word out that they are looking for a Substitute School Crossing Guards to help local students cross the road. According to the E.P.D. these part time positions could eventually lead to a full-time position. Applicants who pass a background...
Open Letter to People Going to Wegmans Before the Huge Snowstorm
You have probably heard by now that there is a huge snowstorm coming to Western New York and it's the very intense, lake effect variety. There's a Winter Storm Watch in effect for Erie, Wyoming and Genesee counties from Thursday at 7 pm through most of Sunday. Anywhere from 1-2...
Historic Snowstorm: 6 Feet of Snow Could Fall in Western New York
It's hard to believe that it was near 80 degrees in Western New York, just a week and a half ago. Those summer-like temperatures soon gave way to more seasonable air this past week and now, we are about to see below normal temperatures by the end of this week.
