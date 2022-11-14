ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springwater, NY

Three Magical Christmas Train Rides in Upstate New York

Can you imagine your child’s joy when you let them know you’re taking them on a magical Christmas-themed train ride?. The Polar Express movie has become a Christmas favorite for both kids and adults and if you want to make this Christmas especially magical for the kids in your life, bringing to life a magical Christmas train ride to real life would be the perfect way to do it!
CORNING, NY
Take A Sweet Trip To Rochester New York To Check Out A Holiday Classic

Looking to take a pretty sweet road trip this Christmas season in New York? Skip the Big Apple and head down the thruway to Rochester. You can step into gingerbread house heaven this Christmas season and see amazing displays of confectionary creativity at the Eastman Museum in Rochester. It's the annual Sweet Creations Gingerbread Display running through January 1st 2023.
ROCHESTER, NY
Interstate 86 West shut down after major truck fire

Interstate 86 just before exit 38 near Bath was closed around 11:30am when a truck caught on fire. On the popular Facebook page Steuben County NY FireWire was a photo of a F-150 pickup truck fully engulfed. The site said the driver was able to get out and away from...
BATH, NY
Twin Tiers Comic-Con draws hundreds to Arnot Mall

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – The halls of the Arnot Mall were packed over the weekend, as hundreds of people turned out for Twin Tiers Comic-Con 2022. The two-day event filled the Arnot Mall Event Center on Nov. 12 and 13 as locals dressed up as their favorite characters, learned about comics and cosplay, and […]
BIG FLATS, NY
Possible Medicare Scam Targeting Southern Tier

SCHUYLER, N.Y. (WENY) – A new Medicare scam is targeting elderly people in New York’s Southern Tier. Virginia Bruckner of Schuyler County said she was targeted and wanted to warn seniors throughout the area so that no one gets taken advantage of. “I’m 85 and I know what...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
First Alert Forecast: Some accumulating snow for western New York this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s been a mild and tame fall up until this point, but that is starting to change. Wintry weather is making it’s way into western New York this week, and in a very big way for parts of the area. A Yellow Alert is up Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This is an area-wide light snow, with most seeing a coating to an inch or two by Wednesday morning. We’ll likely see snow falling during the morning commute, and with temperatures hovering right around freezing, we may see some impacts on roads. This won’t be a big event, but it will be our first snowfall impacting a commute, so it’s a good time to dust off our winter driving skills!
ROCHESTER, NY
Missing vulnerable adult alert cancelled in Elmira

9:00 PM UPDATE: The NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services and the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office have cancelled the missing person alert for Kuhn. ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials are looking for a missing and vulnerable 82-year-old man from Elmira. The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services sent out an alert that James […]
ELMIRA, NY
Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (11/16/22)

Showers are starting our day but will move out throughout the morning. By mid-morning, the area of low pressure we have been dealing with is moving out. Clouds hold throughout the day but we do see a dry period. Winds do increase behind our area of low pressure and this will favor lake-effect showers in the evening. Temperatures today will reach near average.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per Month

You are facing high inflation, which leveled off at 8.2%. This economic phenomenon has made everything more expensive. Jobs are also laying off thousands of workers. Employers are finding your replacements via remote work in cheaper countries. It is a challenge to afford your usual basics. But state officials have a new program to help you with your financial predicament.
ROCHESTER, NY
Elmira Police Looking for Crossing Guards

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Elmira Police Department is putting the word out that they are looking for a Substitute School Crossing Guards to help local students cross the road. According to the E.P.D. these part time positions could eventually lead to a full-time position. Applicants who pass a background...
ELMIRA, NY

