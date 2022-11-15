Christina Applegate honored with Hollywood star in 1st public appearance since MS diagnosis

LOS ANGELES — Christina Applegate now has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

According to the Los Angeles Times and Variety, family members, colleagues and co-stars joined the Emmy Award winner Monday as the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce unveiled the star in a ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard. The public appearance was the actress’ first since she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021, the news outlets reported.

“This day means more to me than you can possibly imagine,” Applegate, 50, told the crowd before praising her loved ones for their support, according to KABC. “I don’t say that I have friends. I have family. These people take care of me. They take care of me every day of my life, and without them, I don’t know what I would do.”

She went on to call her daughter, Sadie, “the most important person in this world,” the news station reported.

“You are my everything,” Applegate said of the 11-year-old, according to KABC. “Thank you for standing beside me through all of this.”

Katey Sagal and David Faustino, who starred alongside Applegate in “Married ... With Children,” were among the famous faces who paid tribute to Applegate during the event, the Times reported. Linda Cardellini and Liz Feldman, who worked with Applegate on “Dead to Me,” also addressed the crowd.

“You’re not alone,” Sagal said, according to Variety. “We’re all here.”

