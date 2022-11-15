In asylum dispute, Austrian mayor takes down migrant tents

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — The large swathes of empty seats in the second half summed up the Qatar soccer team's disappointing start to its first ever World Cup. The night started with more than 67,000 mostly Qatari fans filling the cavernous Al Bayt Stadium, enjoying an opening ceremony that showcased the tiny Arab emirate to a global audience 12 years after winning the right to host soccer’s biggest event.

3 HOURS AGO