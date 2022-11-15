Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
UK retail sales recover only partially in October
LONDON (Reuters) -British retail sales staged only a partial rebound last month after shops closed in September for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, and they remained below their pre-pandemic level as soaring inflation hits spending power. Retail sales volumes rose in October by 0.6% month-on-month, following a 1.5% drop in...
104.1 WIKY
UK’s Hunt delays “properly tough” budget decisions: IFS
LONDON (Reuters) – British finance minister Jeremy Hunt appears to have delayed the “properly tough” decisions needed to balance the public finances, possibly in the hope of an economic upturn that will reduce the need for a painful squeeze, a think-tank said. “Hemmed in by rising interest...
104.1 WIKY
India economy to grow 6.1%-6.3% in Q2 – RBI bulletin
MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s economy is expected to grow between 6.1% and 6.3% in the second quarter of the current financial year based on high frequency indicators and economic prediction models, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its monthly bulletin. “If this is realised, India is...
104.1 WIKY
S&P affirms positive outlook on South Africa
(Reuters) – S&P Global Ratings on Friday maintained its positive outlook on South Africa, as the agency expects that a net external creditor position and the implementation of some structural reforms could lead to an easing of economic pressures. S&P in May upgraded its outlook to positive from stable,...
104.1 WIKY
COP27 draft deal published, no proposal yet on ‘loss and damage’ funding
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – The United Nations climate agency on Friday published a draft negotiating text of the deal that delegates at the COP27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh are hoping to agree in the coming days. The text, which builds on earlier less formal iterations, did not set...
104.1 WIKY
Fed to lift rates by 50 basis points, but peak policy rate may be higher: Reuters Poll
BENGALURU (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve will downshift in December to deliver a 50-basis-point interest rate hike, but economists polled by Reuters say a longer period of U.S. central bank tightening and a higher policy rate peak are the greatest risks to the current outlook. U.S. consumer price inflation...
104.1 WIKY
Global equity funds attracts inflows as U.S. inflation concerns ease
(Reuters) – Global investors turned net buyers of equity funds in the week to Nov. 16, encouraged by fresh economic data that revealed price pressures are cooling in the United States. That optimism lifted hopes that U.S Federal Reserve would slow the pace of its interest rate hikes, and...
104.1 WIKY
China revises COVID prevention guidelines for entertainment venues and events
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism said on Friday it has revised COVID-19 prevention guidelines for travel agencies, entertainment and performance venues. Theatres and entertainment events such as concerts and music festivals in low-risk areas without COVID-19 outbreaks will have no restrictions on the number...
104.1 WIKY
German employment agency sees no insolvency wave in 2023 – WirtschaftsWoche
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s federal employment agency does not expect a wave of insolvencies in 2023, with moderate insolvency benefit expenditure, the WirtschaftsWoche magazine reported on Friday. The agency expects to spend 900 million euros ($929.97 million) next year on wage and salary payments to employees whose companies...
104.1 WIKY
Kherson residents stock up as first Ukrainian supermarket opens
KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) – Hundreds of Kherson residents flocked on Sunday to buy groceries at the first Ukrainian supermarket to open since the city was retaken by pro-Kyiv forces earlier this month. During the almost nine months of occupation, the Russian-installed government had brought in Russian-sourced products and introduced...
104.1 WIKY
ECB may have to restrict growth to control inflation, Lagarde says
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The European Central Bank will keep raising interest rates and may even need to restrict economic activity to tame inflation, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Friday, singling out rates as the bank’s key instrument over balance sheet reduction. The ECB has raised rates by an unprecedented...
104.1 WIKY
S.Africa’s Reserve Bank to hike repo rate 75 bps on Nov. 24: Reuters poll
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s Reserve Bank will hike its repo rate another 75 basis points to 7.00% on Thursday to reinforce its action over sticky and uncomfortably high inflation, a Reuters poll found on Friday. A majority of economists polled in the last week, 12 of 20,...
104.1 WIKY
Michael Bloomberg apologises for Boris Johnson speech criticising China
BEIJING (Reuters) – Michael Bloomberg apologised last week at a business forum hosted by the news agency he founded for remarks by British former Prime Minister Boris Johnson criticising China as autocratic. The controversy highlights China’s influence in Asia and sensitivities about overt criticism of Beijing. Bloomberg, a...
COP27 Heralds 'New Paradigm' For Climate Action. Now The Hard Work Truly Starts
COP27 concludes a hard fought battle over loss and damage. The next few years will define what this new climate paradigm looks like.
104.1 WIKY
Boeing sees strong demand for air cargo through 2041
(Reuters) – Boeing Co said on Friday that the planemaker expects air cargo traffic to increase two-fold over the next 20 years, with the world’s freighter fleet expanding by more than 60%. (Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
104.1 WIKY
China COVID cases steady as many Beijing businesses, schools shut
BEIJING (Reuters) – New coronavirus case numbers held steady in China near April peaks on Sunday as many shops and restaurants in Beijing’s most populous district were shut and schools in the area said classes would go online for the coming week. China is battling COVID-19 outbreaks in...
104.1 WIKY
Brazil’s Goldfajn elected to replace ousted IDB president, sources say
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The governors of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) have elected Brazil’s Ilan Goldfajn as president of the financial institution after Mauricio Claver-Carone, the first American to lead it, was ousted over ethics violations, two sources told Reuters. Five countries – Argentina, Trinidad and Tobago, Mexico,...
104.1 WIKY
APEC summit host Thailand urges leaders to put aside differences
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand, the host of the APEC summit, urged leaders of the group meeting in Bangkok on Friday and Saturday to “rise above differences” and focus on resolving pressing global economic issues in areas such as trade and inflation. Established to promote economic integration, the Asia-Paciﬁc Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum consists of 38% of the global population and 62% of gross domestic product and 48% of trade.
104.1 WIKY
States can’t hide behind EU on climate change – German foreign minister
BERLIN (Reuters) – Countries cannot hide behind the European Union when it comes to combating climate change, Germany’s foreign minister said on Friday, as negotiations for a final deal at the COP27 climate summit went into extra time. This year’s conference has been dominated by the issue of...
104.1 WIKY
Factbox-What is APEC and which leaders are attending Bangkok summit?
(Reuters) – Leaders and heads of governments from the 21 member economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) have come to the Thai capital Bangkok for a meeting on Friday and Saturday. As host, Thailand hopes to make progress on discussion of the Free Trade Area of the Asia...
Comments / 0