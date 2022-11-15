Abu Dhabi Ports Group has purchased Spanish logistics firm Noatum for $680 million, its second acquisition this month as it looks to expand globally. For the company with 10 facilities in the United Arab Emirates, the deal offers exposure to maritime and logistics activities in the Mediterranean as well as port facilities in Spain, AD Ports said in a statement Friday. Noatum also has a presence in Turkey, the US, the UK, China, and Southeast Asia.

2 DAYS AGO