104.1 WIKY

Boeing sees strong demand for air cargo through 2041

(Reuters) – Boeing Co said on Friday that the planemaker expects air cargo traffic to increase two-fold over the next 20 years, with the world’s freighter fleet expanding by more than 60%. (Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Aviation International News

GAMA: Despite Labor, Supply Challenges All GA Segments Up

All segments of general aviation manufacturing were up year-over-year in the third quarter while total airplane billings rose 4.8 percent, to $14.1 billion, according to the latest report from the General Aviation Manufacturers Association. Business jet deliveries rose by 1.8 percent for a total of 446, an increase of eight...
The Next Web

Norway’s floating offshore wind farm is a lesson in hypocrisy

All over Europe, companies are looking to reduce energy costs and their carbon footprint. And it’s more than just talk — the weekend saw the world’s largest floating (offshore) wind farm, Hywind Tampen, begin energy production. Developed by Equinor and located about 140 kilometres off the coast...
BBC

What is behind the big tech companies' job cuts?

The first sign of job cuts at Amazon came from LinkedIn posts from laid-off employees. Then, Amazon's devices boss, Dave Limp, announced: "It pains me... We will lose talented Amazonians from the devices & services org". Across the tech industry, at firms like Twitter, Meta, Coinbase and Snap, workers have...
Fortune

A reimagining of the global economic order could mean supply chains that are shorter and ‘more regional,’ McKinsey says in a new report

Cargo ships load and unload containers at a shipping port in China. Over the last two years there’s been a shift in trade due to battered supply chains amid the pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and rising tensions between the U.S. and China. The disruption has prompted speculation that trade will, in the future, be less global, thereby making the world less connected.
104.1 WIKY

India economy to grow 6.1%-6.3% in Q2 – RBI bulletin

MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s economy is expected to grow between 6.1% and 6.3% in the second quarter of the current financial year based on high frequency indicators and economic prediction models, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its monthly bulletin. “If this is realised, India is...
104.1 WIKY

IMF backs UK plan for 55 billion pounds of fiscal tightening

LONDON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund’s managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, said she had spoken with British finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Friday to welcome his latest plan for 55 billion pounds ($65 billion) of budget tightening. “It strikes the right balance between fiscal responsibility and protecting growth...
104.1 WIKY

Kherson residents stock up as first Ukrainian supermarket opens

KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) – Hundreds of Kherson residents flocked on Sunday to buy groceries at the first Ukrainian supermarket to open since the city was retaken by pro-Kyiv forces earlier this month. During the almost nine months of occupation, the Russian-installed government had brought in Russian-sourced products and introduced...
104.1 WIKY

German employment agency sees no insolvency wave in 2023 – WirtschaftsWoche

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s federal employment agency does not expect a wave of insolvencies in 2023, with moderate insolvency benefit expenditure, the WirtschaftsWoche magazine reported on Friday. The agency expects to spend 900 million euros ($929.97 million) next year on wage and salary payments to employees whose companies...
PV Tech

PV Hardware opens 8GW Saudi Arabian tracker manufacturing facility

Solar tracker manufacturer PV Hardware (PVH) has opened an 8GW factory in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The facility will produce trackers and structures for solar projects in the Middle East and further afield. Spain-headquartered PVH built the factory through its local arm, PVH Middle East, and the company said that 60%...
Recycling Today

Sonoco expands Sonopost cornerpost manufacturing in Europe

Recycled packaging producer Sonoco has announced the expansion of its Sonopost cornerpost manufacturing operations in Europe with the November opening of a new protective packaging production facility in Bursa, Turkey. The opening comes a year after the Hartsville, South Carolina-based company opened its first Sonopost manufacturing plant in Sochaczew, Poland.
gcaptain.com

Abu Dhabi Ports Acquires Spanish Logistics Firm to Further Global Expansion

Abu Dhabi Ports Group has purchased Spanish logistics firm Noatum for $680 million, its second acquisition this month as it looks to expand globally. For the company with 10 facilities in the United Arab Emirates, the deal offers exposure to maritime and logistics activities in the Mediterranean as well as port facilities in Spain, AD Ports said in a statement Friday. Noatum also has a presence in Turkey, the US, the UK, China, and Southeast Asia.
PC Magazine

Chinese Owner Told to Sell UK's Largest Chip Factory

The UK government has decided Nexperia owning the Newport microprocessor factory in Wales is a national security risk. As the BBC reports, Nexperia may be based in the Netherlands, but counts as a subsidiary of the partially state-owned Chinese company Wingtech Technology after it was acquired in 2018. Nexperia succeeded in acquiring the Newport Wafer Fab in July 2021 after two government reviews found no reason to block the sale. However, mounting pressure resulted in the UK government carrying out a further investigation into the deal.
marinelink.com

Cecon Orders Methanol, Battery-powered Cable Layer

Norway-based offshore energy industry services firm Cecon Contracting AS said Thursday that it had, with its partners, recently entered into an agreement for the construction of a methanol- and battery-powered cable installation vessel. The vessel, which will be delivered from Sefine Shipyard in Turkey in the first quarter of 2025,...
104.1 WIKY

Indonesia’s GoTo cuts 1,300 workers or 12% of total employees

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s biggest tech firm, PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk, has cut 1,300 workers or about 12% of its permanent employees, the company said on Friday. The decision aims to make the company more “agile” and maintain growth amid challenging global economic conditions, GoTo added in its statement.

