104.1 WIKY
Boeing sees strong demand for air cargo through 2041
(Reuters) – Boeing Co said on Friday that the planemaker expects air cargo traffic to increase two-fold over the next 20 years, with the world’s freighter fleet expanding by more than 60%. (Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Aviation International News
GAMA: Despite Labor, Supply Challenges All GA Segments Up
All segments of general aviation manufacturing were up year-over-year in the third quarter while total airplane billings rose 4.8 percent, to $14.1 billion, according to the latest report from the General Aviation Manufacturers Association. Business jet deliveries rose by 1.8 percent for a total of 446, an increase of eight...
The Next Web
Norway’s floating offshore wind farm is a lesson in hypocrisy
All over Europe, companies are looking to reduce energy costs and their carbon footprint. And it’s more than just talk — the weekend saw the world’s largest floating (offshore) wind farm, Hywind Tampen, begin energy production. Developed by Equinor and located about 140 kilometres off the coast...
BBC
What is behind the big tech companies' job cuts?
The first sign of job cuts at Amazon came from LinkedIn posts from laid-off employees. Then, Amazon's devices boss, Dave Limp, announced: "It pains me... We will lose talented Amazonians from the devices & services org". Across the tech industry, at firms like Twitter, Meta, Coinbase and Snap, workers have...
A reimagining of the global economic order could mean supply chains that are shorter and ‘more regional,’ McKinsey says in a new report
Cargo ships load and unload containers at a shipping port in China. Over the last two years there’s been a shift in trade due to battered supply chains amid the pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and rising tensions between the U.S. and China. The disruption has prompted speculation that trade will, in the future, be less global, thereby making the world less connected.
CNBC
India, Mexico and Southeast Asia will benefit from 'the great diversification,' Australia's Kevin Rudd says
For businesses seeking diversification into new markets, India, Mexico and Southeast Asia are top contenders, former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd said Sunday. India in particular has seen a pivotal shift in economic policies over the past year that could turn it into a new market and manufacturing hub, Rudd said.
Emerging US battery supply chain should be wary of China’s information ops
On Oct. 19, 20 companies in the emerging domestic supply chain for lithium-ion batteries got some good news: President Biden, together with U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, announced $2.8 billion in grants to support electrifying America’s light-duty vehicle fleet. But not long ago, a similar set of companies...
CNBC
The energy transition will fail unless industry fixes wind power issues, Siemens Energy CEO says
"Never forget, renewables like wind roughly, roughly, need 10 times the material [compared to] what conventional technologies need," Siemens Energy CEO tells CNBC. "So if you have problems on the supply chain, it hits … wind extremely hard, and this is what we see," Christian Bruch adds. Siemens Energy...
104.1 WIKY
India economy to grow 6.1%-6.3% in Q2 – RBI bulletin
MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s economy is expected to grow between 6.1% and 6.3% in the second quarter of the current financial year based on high frequency indicators and economic prediction models, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its monthly bulletin. “If this is realised, India is...
Chinese intelligence officer sentenced to 20 years for espionage targeting GE Aviation
An intelligence officer for the Chinese government was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday for committing economic espionage and attempting to steal trade secrets from GE Aviation.
104.1 WIKY
IMF backs UK plan for 55 billion pounds of fiscal tightening
LONDON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund’s managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, said she had spoken with British finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Friday to welcome his latest plan for 55 billion pounds ($65 billion) of budget tightening. “It strikes the right balance between fiscal responsibility and protecting growth...
104.1 WIKY
Kherson residents stock up as first Ukrainian supermarket opens
KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) – Hundreds of Kherson residents flocked on Sunday to buy groceries at the first Ukrainian supermarket to open since the city was retaken by pro-Kyiv forces earlier this month. During the almost nine months of occupation, the Russian-installed government had brought in Russian-sourced products and introduced...
104.1 WIKY
German employment agency sees no insolvency wave in 2023 – WirtschaftsWoche
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s federal employment agency does not expect a wave of insolvencies in 2023, with moderate insolvency benefit expenditure, the WirtschaftsWoche magazine reported on Friday. The agency expects to spend 900 million euros ($929.97 million) next year on wage and salary payments to employees whose companies...
PV Tech
PV Hardware opens 8GW Saudi Arabian tracker manufacturing facility
Solar tracker manufacturer PV Hardware (PVH) has opened an 8GW factory in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The facility will produce trackers and structures for solar projects in the Middle East and further afield. Spain-headquartered PVH built the factory through its local arm, PVH Middle East, and the company said that 60%...
Recycling Today
Sonoco expands Sonopost cornerpost manufacturing in Europe
Recycled packaging producer Sonoco has announced the expansion of its Sonopost cornerpost manufacturing operations in Europe with the November opening of a new protective packaging production facility in Bursa, Turkey. The opening comes a year after the Hartsville, South Carolina-based company opened its first Sonopost manufacturing plant in Sochaczew, Poland.
Germany plans to tighten rules for firms highly dependent on China - document
BERLIN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Germany's foreign ministry plans to tighten the rules for companies deeply exposed to China, making them disclose more information and possibly conduct stress tests for geopolitical risks, a confidential draft document seen by Reuters said.
gcaptain.com
Abu Dhabi Ports Acquires Spanish Logistics Firm to Further Global Expansion
Abu Dhabi Ports Group has purchased Spanish logistics firm Noatum for $680 million, its second acquisition this month as it looks to expand globally. For the company with 10 facilities in the United Arab Emirates, the deal offers exposure to maritime and logistics activities in the Mediterranean as well as port facilities in Spain, AD Ports said in a statement Friday. Noatum also has a presence in Turkey, the US, the UK, China, and Southeast Asia.
PC Magazine
Chinese Owner Told to Sell UK's Largest Chip Factory
The UK government has decided Nexperia owning the Newport microprocessor factory in Wales is a national security risk. As the BBC reports, Nexperia may be based in the Netherlands, but counts as a subsidiary of the partially state-owned Chinese company Wingtech Technology after it was acquired in 2018. Nexperia succeeded in acquiring the Newport Wafer Fab in July 2021 after two government reviews found no reason to block the sale. However, mounting pressure resulted in the UK government carrying out a further investigation into the deal.
marinelink.com
Cecon Orders Methanol, Battery-powered Cable Layer
Norway-based offshore energy industry services firm Cecon Contracting AS said Thursday that it had, with its partners, recently entered into an agreement for the construction of a methanol- and battery-powered cable installation vessel. The vessel, which will be delivered from Sefine Shipyard in Turkey in the first quarter of 2025,...
104.1 WIKY
Indonesia’s GoTo cuts 1,300 workers or 12% of total employees
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s biggest tech firm, PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk, has cut 1,300 workers or about 12% of its permanent employees, the company said on Friday. The decision aims to make the company more “agile” and maintain growth amid challenging global economic conditions, GoTo added in its statement.
