Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
China COVID cases steady as many Beijing businesses, schools shut
BEIJING (Reuters) – New coronavirus case numbers held steady in China near April peaks on Sunday as many shops and restaurants in Beijing’s most populous district were shut and schools in the area said classes would go online for the coming week. China is battling COVID-19 outbreaks in...
104.1 WIKY
China revises COVID prevention guidelines for entertainment venues and events
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism said on Friday it has revised COVID-19 prevention guidelines for travel agencies, entertainment and performance venues. Theatres and entertainment events such as concerts and music festivals in low-risk areas without COVID-19 outbreaks will have no restrictions on the number...
104.1 WIKY
Australia condemns North Korean missile launch
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned on Friday the launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea that took place as Asia-Pacific leaders gathered in Bangkok for the APEC summit. “These unprecedented multiple ballistic missile launches undermine our security. They are reckless actions,” said...
104.1 WIKY
In a stadium of their own, migrant workers say their sweat made World Cup happen
DOHA (Reuters) – Taking selfies from the stands and sitting on the grassy pitch, thousands of migrant workers gathered in a Doha stadium to watch the opening match of the first World Cup in the Middle East. The special fan zone set up at the industrial area on the...
104.1 WIKY
Beijing’s Chaoyang district urges residents to stay home Monday
BEIJING (Reuters) – An official of Beijing’s Chaoyang district on Sunday urged residents to remain at home on Monday, as a continued rise in COVID-19 infections tests China’s strict containment policy. Chaoyang district is the capital’s worst hit in the fresh COVID wave. People had been advised...
104.1 WIKY
South Korea’s Yoon calls for strong sanctions following North’s ICBM launch
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered officials to push for strong sanctions on North Korea after the reclusive regime fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday. During an emergency national security council meeting, Yoon also called for implementation of strengthened extended deterrence to counter...
104.1 WIKY
S.Korea’s Yoon vows to work with international community after North’s ICBM launch
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol condemned North Korea’s ICBM launch on Friday and said he would work with the international community for a coordinated response to the North’s repeated missile launches. Yoon made the remark at a joint news conference with Spanish Prime Minister...
104.1 WIKY
UK retail sales recover only partially in October
LONDON (Reuters) -British retail sales staged only a partial rebound last month after shops closed in September for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, and they remained below their pre-pandemic level as soaring inflation hits spending power. Retail sales volumes rose in October by 0.6% month-on-month, following a 1.5% drop in...
104.1 WIKY
Nine die, one missing in apartment block collapse in Russia’s far east
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Nine people have been found dead in the rubble of a five-storey apartment block that partially collapsed on the Russian Pacific island of Sakhalin, the regional governor said on Saturday, and emergency services were searching for one still missing. Russian news agencies said the collapse appeared...
104.1 WIKY
Gay people living under radar in Qatar prepare warily for World Cup
DOHA (Reuters) – A group of Arab friends living in Qatar’s capital Doha met up over cocktails and snacks last week, exchanging opinions as they flicked through profiles of gay men on dating apps Tinder and Grindr. The phone of one flashed with a message from a suitor...
104.1 WIKY
Myanmar junta says was no bargaining with other countries before freeing foreigners
(Reuters) – Myanmar’s ruling military on Friday said it did not engage in political bargaining with other countries before releasing four foreign prisoners among nearly 6,000 in an amnesty this week. Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun was speaking at a regular briefing, a day after Australian economist Sean...
104.1 WIKY
Indonesia’s GoTo cuts 1,300 workers or 12% of total employees
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s biggest tech firm, PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk, has cut 1,300 workers or about 12% of its permanent employees, the company said on Friday. The decision aims to make the company more “agile” and maintain growth amid challenging global economic conditions, GoTo added in its statement.
104.1 WIKY
India economy to grow 6.1%-6.3% in Q2 – RBI bulletin
MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s economy is expected to grow between 6.1% and 6.3% in the second quarter of the current financial year based on high frequency indicators and economic prediction models, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its monthly bulletin. “If this is realised, India is...
104.1 WIKY
Fans enjoy World Cup from a distance at Dubai festival
DUBAI (Reuters) – Soccer fans in Dubai were jubilant on Sunday as they watched the opening match of the 2022 World Cup in neighbouring Qatar at a fan festival in the region’s commercial hub. The BudX FIFA Fan Festival in Dubai featured big screens, beer and other drinks...
104.1 WIKY
Factbox-What is APEC and which leaders are attending Bangkok summit?
(Reuters) – Leaders and heads of governments from the 21 member economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) have come to the Thai capital Bangkok for a meeting on Friday and Saturday. As host, Thailand hopes to make progress on discussion of the Free Trade Area of the Asia...
104.1 WIKY
APEC summit host Thailand urges leaders to put aside differences
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand, the host of the APEC summit, urged leaders of the group meeting in Bangkok on Friday and Saturday to “rise above differences” and focus on resolving pressing global economic issues in areas such as trade and inflation. Established to promote economic integration, the Asia-Paciﬁc Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum consists of 38% of the global population and 62% of gross domestic product and 48% of trade.
104.1 WIKY
Amazon to bring back Australia’s longest running soap Neighbours in 2023
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian soap opera Neighbours will return to the screen in 2023 after a deal with Amazon revived the show that launched the career of stars such as Margot Robbie, Kylie Minogue and all three Hemsworth brothers. Four decades after its premiere, filming on Australia’s longest-running television...
Comments / 0