What channel is Bengals vs. Steelers on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 11 game
There's a sense of urgency surrounding the Bengals, who emerge from their bye still chasing a playoff spot after their 0-2 start. Cincinnati (5-4) opened its season with a narrow loss to the Steelers, falling just short despite a turnover-filled day for Joe Burrow. In the return game Sunday, the Bengals will need the Burrow that dominated the Falcons and Panthers before the bye.
Why NBC flexed Bengals vs. Steelers out of 'Sunday Night Football' slot for Week 11
The Chiefs and Chargers will be in primetime together for the second time this season, but this time they'll meet on "Sunday Night Football." But that wasn't always meant to be the case. Originally, Bengals vs. Steelers in Pittsburgh was supposed to be the marquee matchup of the week, but...
What happened to JuJu Smith-Schuster? Chiefs WR out for 'Sunday Night Football' after controversial hit
The Chiefs will be without its top wide receiver in a pivotal Week 11 matchup against the AFC West rival Chargers. Kansas City ruled JuJu Smith-Schuster out for the "Sunday Night Football" clash with a concussion. Smith-Schuster leads all Chiefs wide receivers with 46 catches for 615 yards, and has caught a pair of touchdowns on the year. Tight end Travis Kelce (63 catches, 740 yards, eight touchdowns) leads the receiving triple crown in Kansas City this year.
College football rankings: What Tennessee's loss to South Carolina means for LSU, USC and more
On a day filled with close calls in college football, it was No. 5 Tennessee that suffered the biggest upset of the day, a 63-38 shellacking by unranked South Carolina. The Volunteers had no answer for Spencer Rattler, whose six passing touchdowns nearly doubled his previous season total of eight heading into the game. He completed 30 of 37 passes for 438 yards in the game of his life, and Tennessee's offense simply could not keep up.
NFL schedule Week 11: TV coverage, channels, scores for every football game today
The playoff field is starting to look a little bit different than fans were expecting. The Dolphins and Seahawks will head to bye weeks in Week 11 in first place in their respective divisions, to the surprise of many. Additionally, the Buccaneers will rest with just a narrow one-game advantage in the NFC South.
Did the Bills make it to Detroit? Bills Mafia shoveling snow, helping Buffalo reach Browns game
The snow in Buffalo has caused major issues not just for the city hosting the Bills vs. Browns game, but even just getting to the airport. The airport was closed for some time on Saturday, and major snowfall in the roads provided challenges for residents to even leave their homes.
Who plays on 'Sunday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 11 game
The rivalry between the Chiefs and Chargers has delivered some thrilling matchups in recent years. In Week 2 of this season, Kansas City came back from a 10-point deficit to win 27-24 in the latest edition. If you missed the earlier "Thursday Night Football" game between the two teams, you're...
College football polls: Updated AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings for Week 13
A weekend that was supposed to be a quiet precursor to Rivalry Week turned out to scare multiple teams in contention for the College Football Playoff — and deliver an impactful loss to a top-five team. That team is. , which was run out of Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia,...
Where is ‘College GameDay’ this week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 12 on ESPN
"College GameDay" always likes to go to the biggest matchups of the week to preview Saturday's college football slate. This week, they're headed to one of the oldest rivalries in the sport. ESPN is headed to Bozeman, Montana, to preview the Brawl of the Wild between Montana and Montana State....
Blake Corum injury update: Michigan RB uncertain for Ohio State hurting knee vs. Illinois
A week before one of the biggest games of the college football season, Michigan fans collectively held their breath as the team's star running back went down with an injury. Blake Corum was hurt in the second quarter of the Wolverines' game against Illinois at Michigan Stadium. He was tackled along the sideline and immediately grabbed his left knee. He went to the locker room just as immediately.
College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 12 underdogs with the best odds to win
It’s late in the college football season, and we’re still seeing some hearty upsets out there. Last week, four underdogs of at least 13.5 points won outright, sending money-line supporters of those teams home happy. Washington was a 13.5-point dog (Dawg?) when it went into Autzen Stadium and...
Jerome Bettis attending Steelers-Benglas game sunday
PITTBSBURGH — The Bus is back in town. Hall of Famer and former Steelers running back Jerome Bettis is attending the Steelers vs. Bengals matchup at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday. Bettis is in Pittsburgh at the game for a new commercial in conjunction with the Steelers Pro Shop. Bettis...
Texans Dominated By Commanders In Fifth Consecutive Loss
The Houston Texans have now dropped five-straight games after their loss to the Commanders
Why did the Giants trade Kadarius Toney? Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes might have gotten a steal
Kadarius is setting the . . . you get the idea. It was a year ago that Kadarius Toney was flashing open-field ability and potentially cementing himself as a game-breaking talent for the Giants, even in limited action. Unfortunately, those flashes turned out to be just that — flashes.
College football rankings: Projecting 2022 Playoff picture after Tennessee's loss in Week 12
Seven teams remain in the College Football Playoff picture with two weeks left until the final pairings are announced. No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU are 11-0 heading into Rivalry Week. A few contenders barely survived Week 12. Griffin Kell kicked a...
CFL Rouge, explained: Defining the one-point score awarded in Canadian Football League
In the NFL, the only way for a team to score a single point is on an extra-point attempt after a touchdown. That's not the case in the CFL. In the Canadian Football League, there is something called a rouge, which is worth one point. It is one of a number of differences between the two professional football leagues.
CFL vs NFL rules, explained: Seven major differences between the two pro football leagues
The basics of the game of football are simple. One team is trying to throw and/or run the ball for a touchdown while the opposing club is doing everything to stop and force a turnover. With the CFL's Grey Cup set for Sunday, football fans from all over will be...
Hendon Hooker injury update: Tennessee QB leaves South Carolina with non-contact injury
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, a Heisman Trophy hopeful, appeared to suffer a severe leg injury in the fourth quarter of the No. 5 Volunteers' loss to South Carolina on Saturday night. Hooker went down after planting his left leg on a fake pitch. He crumbled to the turf, losing the...
What time is UFC Vegas 65 today? Schedule, main card start time for Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivak
Two hard-hitting heavyweights are ready to clash at UFC Vegas 65 on November 19. Derrick Lewis and Sergey Spivak will main event a card inside the UFC’s APEX Center in Las Vegas. A fan-favorite, Lewis made his pro debut in 2010. Joining the UFC in 2014, Lewis is 17-8...
What time is Grey Cup 2022? Blue Bombers vs. Argonauts kickoff time, TV channel for the 109th Grey Cup
It's championship Sunday Canada. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Toronto Argonauts are battling tonight in the 109th Grey Cup in Saskatchewan. Winnipeg is aiming to make history tonight. The Blue Bombers have a chance to become the first club in 42 years to three-peat in the CFL. They won it all in 2021 and 2019 and there was no game in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
