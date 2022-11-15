ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

What channel is Bengals vs. Steelers on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 11 game

There's a sense of urgency surrounding the Bengals, who emerge from their bye still chasing a playoff spot after their 0-2 start. Cincinnati (5-4) opened its season with a narrow loss to the Steelers, falling just short despite a turnover-filled day for Joe Burrow. In the return game Sunday, the Bengals will need the Burrow that dominated the Falcons and Panthers before the bye.
PITTSBURGH, PA
What happened to JuJu Smith-Schuster? Chiefs WR out for 'Sunday Night Football' after controversial hit

The Chiefs will be without its top wide receiver in a pivotal Week 11 matchup against the AFC West rival Chargers. Kansas City ruled JuJu Smith-Schuster out for the "Sunday Night Football" clash with a concussion. Smith-Schuster leads all Chiefs wide receivers with 46 catches for 615 yards, and has caught a pair of touchdowns on the year. Tight end Travis Kelce (63 catches, 740 yards, eight touchdowns) leads the receiving triple crown in Kansas City this year.
KANSAS CITY, MO
College football rankings: What Tennessee's loss to South Carolina means for LSU, USC and more

On a day filled with close calls in college football, it was No. 5 Tennessee that suffered the biggest upset of the day, a 63-38 shellacking by unranked South Carolina. The Volunteers had no answer for Spencer Rattler, whose six passing touchdowns nearly doubled his previous season total of eight heading into the game. He completed 30 of 37 passes for 438 yards in the game of his life, and Tennessee's offense simply could not keep up.
KNOXVILLE, TN
NFL schedule Week 11: TV coverage, channels, scores for every football game today

The playoff field is starting to look a little bit different than fans were expecting. The Dolphins and Seahawks will head to bye weeks in Week 11 in first place in their respective divisions, to the surprise of many. Additionally, the Buccaneers will rest with just a narrow one-game advantage in the NFC South.
Blake Corum injury update: Michigan RB uncertain for Ohio State hurting knee vs. Illinois

A week before one of the biggest games of the college football season, Michigan fans collectively held their breath as the team's star running back went down with an injury. Blake Corum was hurt in the second quarter of the Wolverines' game against Illinois at Michigan Stadium. He was tackled along the sideline and immediately grabbed his left knee. He went to the locker room just as immediately.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CFL Rouge, explained: Defining the one-point score awarded in Canadian Football League

In the NFL, the only way for a team to score a single point is on an extra-point attempt after a touchdown. That's not the case in the CFL. In the Canadian Football League, there is something called a rouge, which is worth one point. It is one of a number of differences between the two professional football leagues.
What time is Grey Cup 2022? Blue Bombers vs. Argonauts kickoff time, TV channel for the 109th Grey Cup

It's championship Sunday Canada. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Toronto Argonauts are battling tonight in the 109th Grey Cup in Saskatchewan. Winnipeg is aiming to make history tonight. The Blue Bombers have a chance to become the first club in 42 years to three-peat in the CFL. They won it all in 2021 and 2019 and there was no game in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

