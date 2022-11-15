Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Two of the 4 Slain Idaho Students Made Frantic Calls to Friend Before Murders
Two of the slain University of Idaho students made a series of frantic phone calls to their friend just before all 4 victims were massacred, this according to one of their relatives. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, was found butchered with Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and his girlfriend, Xana Kernodle,...
Mexico investigates death of American woman seen being beaten in video that has gone viral
Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they have opened an investigation into the death of a U.S. woman seen being beaten in a video that has gone viral. Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur said in a statement they are investigating the death of a woman they identified only as a foreigner, at a resort development in the town of San Jose del Cabo.
Colorado clubgoers stop gunman who killed five in gay nightspot
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov 20 (Reuters) - A gunman killed at least five people and injured 25 others inside a LGBTQ nightspot in Colorado Springs late on Saturday before being stopped by "heroic" clubgoers, officials said on Sunday.
The Jewish Press
Hebron Female Soldier’s Father: My Daughter’s Attacker Not from Here
The female soldier who was attacked in Hebron by an Israeli man is a resident of Tel Rumeida, as I reported earlier today (IDF, Center-Left Pols Orchestrate Massive Attack on Settlers Distorting Hebron Events). her father told Israel Hayom Sunday morning: “A hot-headed man hit her for no reason and then beat her with a stick.”
The Jewish Press
IDF, Center-Left Pols Orchestrate Massive Attack on Settlers Distorting Hebron Events
The security apparatus and the media that serves it went on overdrive following the Shabbat Hebron events, focusing on a clash between a Jewish man and an IDF female soldier to tarnish tens of thousands of Jews who assembled for an inspiring day of uniting the nation with its first biblical holy city.
The Jewish Press
On Land and in the Air, Israel Police Get their Man
Israel police released these two videos shot from a police chopper, of successful chases after motorized lawbreakers. The helicopter unit of the Israel Police began operating in 1992 and included two helicopters and four pilots. Over the years, due to operational needs, the unit grew to six helicopters and two planes.
The Jewish Press
Police Foil Attack on NY Jewish Community with Arrests at Penn Station
An attack on the Jewish community in New York was foiled on Saturday morning after two armed suspects were arrested at Penn Station, according to a tweet by NYPD Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell. Sewell said that vigilant law enforcement partners uncovered and stopped a threat to the Jewish community. Sewell...
