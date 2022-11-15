ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State looks to become bowl eligible with a win against Indiana

By Thomas Cook
 5 days ago
A two-game winning streak has Michigan State in a position to become bowl eligible with a win over Indiana on Saturday.

Mel Tucker has preached the process of getting better each day and says he has seen results from some younger players now playing with more confidence late in the season.

"It's incremental progress like day to day to day, and it's kind of like an ice cube melting. It might have been something that happens all of a sudden, but it's been in the process the whole time," Tucker said.

Due to suspensions and a rash of injuries, a lot of younger players have been on the field for the Spartans this year. The results are now starting to show.

"When guys do that and they start to see improvement in themselves, then they can have confidence going into the game and go into the game and make plays, and it's kind of like a snowball effect," Tucker said.

MSU wants to be playing their best football in November, the best 60 as Tucker calls it. He says he talked with the team about not necessarily focusing on the wins and losses.

"We're not focusing on the outcome, we're really focusing on the day-to-day process of stacking days, what we have to do each and every day to prepare," Tucker said.

Michigan State hosts Indiana Saturday at Spartan Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon.

