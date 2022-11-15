Suspect captured after allegedly opening fire at an Arizona business, killing one person, then fleeing into the desert

Read full article on original website
After Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico in 2017, artist Gabriella Báez’s life changed. It wasn’t just the material stress of living through the hurricane — the widespread death and devastation, and shortages of food, water, and gasoline. Or the societal issues that followed, including austerity measures, power outages, extensive public school closures and intensified gentrification.
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - For the first time in school history, at any classification, the Bear Lake Bears are football state champions. Bear Lake won a defensive showdown with Firth 14-6 to claim the 2A title. Neither team found the scoreboard until the 2nd quarter, when Tayson Neal found Bryson...
