Police suspect ‘edged weapon’ was used in killings of 4 University of Idaho students. Here’s what we know

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Anderson Lee Aldrich: What we know about suspect in the Colorado Springs shooting
A suspect has been taken into custody after five people were killed and 25 others injured during a mass shooting inside a LGBT+ nightclub in Colorado Springs on 19 November.Police officers responded to the scene shortly after midnight after 911 dispatchers received “numerous” calls that there was an active shooter inside the club. On Sunday morning, Colorado Springs Police identified the suspected shooter as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich. He was hospitalised with undisclosed injuries. Club Q said it was “devastated” by the attack and called the incident a “hate attack”.According to law enforcement officials, the gunman “immediately” opened fire...
Colorado Springs shooting: What we know about rampage that killed five and injured 25 at LGBT+ club
A gunman killed five people and injured 25 others during a mass shooting inside a LGBT+ nightclub in Colorado Springs on 19 November.Police officers responded to the scene shortly after midnight after 911 dispatchers received “numerous” calls that there was an active shooter inside the club, according to Colorado Springs Police Department spokesperson Lt Pam Castro.Club Q said it was “devastated” by the “hate attack”.A post on the club’s Facebook page said that people inside the building helped stop the gunman.“Our [prayers] and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends,” according to a post on...
Idaho8.com
1 person killed and 1 injured in shooting on University of New Mexico campus involving students of rival schools
Two people shot during an altercation on the University of New Mexico campus early Saturday were students from rival schools, officials said. A 19-year-old was killed and a 21-year-old was hospitalized following the shooting on UNM’s main campus in Albuquerque, the New Mexico State Police (NMSP) said in a press release.
Idaho8.com
A Dallas police officer has been arrested after a shooting inside an Uber
A Dallas police officer was arrested Friday after pointing a gun at the front seat passenger of an Uber ride they were sharing, police said. Officer Anthony Heims was arrested by the Dallas Police Department and charged with aggravated assault, according to a news release. Police responded to a 911...
Idaho8.com
Texas woman arrested after smuggling endangered spider monkey in box she claimed held beer
Talk about monkey business. A Texas woman entering the US told border officials the wooden box in her car was filled with beer. In reality, it was an endangered spider monkey she planned to sell. The 20-year-old woman pleaded guilty to smuggling wildlife into the US without first declaring and...
Comments / 0