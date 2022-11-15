Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc expected to post earnings of 84cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 22. * The Laval Quebec-based company is expected to report a 21.6% increase in revenue to $17.285 billion from $14.22 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 10 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc is for earnings of 84 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 16 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 6.1% in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc is C$68.75, above its last closing price of C$62.06. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jul. 31 2022 0.74 0.73 0.85 Beat 17.2 Apr. 30 2022 0.54 0.53 0.55 Beat 3.3 Jan. 31 2022 0.64 0.63 0.70 Beat 10.4 Oct. 31 2021 0.66 0.67 0.65 Missed -2.3 Jul. 0.67 0.65 0.71 Beat 9.4 31 2021 Apr. 30 2021 0.43 0.42 0.52 Beat 22.6 Jan. 31 2021 0.58 0.56 0.56 Met -0.1 Oct. 31 2020 0.53 0.51 0.66 Beat 28.5 This summary was machine generated November 18 at 22:03 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
Zoom Video Communications Inc <ZM.O>: Profits of 84 cents per share anticipated for fourth quarter
18 November 2022 10:19 p.m. All figures in US dollars. Zoom Video Communications Inc is expected to show a decrease in its fourth quarter earnings to 84 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from twenty eight analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from 80 cents to 93 cents per share. The company's EPS guidance on August 22 2022, for the period ended October 31, was between $0.82 and $0.83 RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". This includes two "Strong Buy", seven "Buy", twenty three "Hold", * The average consensus recommendation for the software peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Twenty eight analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 0.32 percent from 84 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of 93 cents to a low of 81 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the twenty eight analysts providing estimates is $98.08. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to $1.1 billion from $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year.The company's guidance on August 22 2022, for the period ended October 31, was for revenue between $1.095 billion and $1.1 billion. * The current quarter consensus estimate of 84 cents per share implies a loss of 24.36 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported $1.11 per share. The company's guidance on August 22 2022 for the period ended October 31 was for Earnings before Interest and Taxes between $325 million and $330 million. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jul. 31 2022 0.94 1.05 Beat Apr. 30 2022 0.87 1.03 Beat Jan. 31 2022 1.06 1.29 Beat Oct. 31 2021 1.09 1.11 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 18 at 10:19 p.m..
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : How did German company Siemens beat Q4 profit forecasts? | Kalkine Media
Siemens shares surged on Thursday after the German technology and engineering group's fourth quarter results beat forecasts and it gave a confident outlook about future industrial demand. The trains to factory software group's shares were the biggest gainer among European industrial companies rising 8% after analysts and investors cheered the update.
kalkinemedia.com
Nuix (ASX:NXL) shares gain momentum following trading update release
The share price of Nuix Limited closed at AU$0.695 apiece, up 22%, on Friday(18 November). In its trading update, shared today, Nuix said that its annualised contract value for FY22 was AU$162.0 million, down 2.3% from FY21. At the end of October, Nuix’s balance sheet had a cash balance of...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold falls on Fed rate hike prospects, bound for weekly dip
(Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Friday and were bound for a weekly dip following indications from U.S. Federal Reserve officials that more interest rate hikes were due as the bank seeks to lower inflation. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,755.15 per ounce by 10:30 a.m. ET (1530 GMT), set...
kalkinemedia.com
My Food Bag (NZX:MFB) shares drop 16% on 1HFY23 results
My Food Bag reported lower results for 1HFY23 compared to IHFY22. It reported a drop in revenue by NZ$4 million over the previous corresponding period (PCP). According to MFB, net profit after tax was also lower by almost NZ$3.5 million over the PCP. My Food Bag Group Limited (NZX: MFB)...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-Australia's Nitro blocks Potentia's access to books without better offer
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Australia's Nitro Software Ltd said on Friday it would not allow its largest shareholder and suitor Potentia Capital access to its books without making a superior bid that could trump an offer made by KKR Inc's Alludo. The software provider earlier this week determined the near...
kalkinemedia.com
Stock Market
By Kevin Buckland TOKYO (Reuters) - Chip stocks took a beating on Thursday, sending most Asian share indexes lower, after grim signals from Micron Technology overnight about excess inventories and. October 10, 2018 04:05 AM AEDT |. October 09, 2018 08:35 AM AEDT |. What’s In Store For Oil Traders...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Why is crypto’s volatility bad for the financial system?
Extreme volatility often has a negative connotation because of the fact that it is associated with market chaos, uncertainty, and loss. When markets fluctuate between extreme highs and lows, investors may prefer to place more bets predicting continued swings, resulting in deeper price volatility and same is the case with cryptos.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : 3 golden rules for investment in property | Kalkine Media
What is better – stock market or property market or precious metals or term deposits? The list is exhaustive, and the subject is debatable. That said, property investment has always been an area of keen interest for Australians. In this video, we will learn about three crucial things that one should always note before taking the ultimate investment decision.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: What embattled crypto exchange FTX court filing has revealed?
A court filing by embattled crypto exchange FTX has revealed gross mismanagement and possibly fraudulence. FTX’s new CEO, John J. Ray III, made his feelings about the exchange known in a court filing on Thursday, where he wrote that never in his career had he seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information.
kalkinemedia.com
Which ASX-listed technology smallcap stocks to watch on Friday? | Kalkine Media
LiveTiles (ASX: LVT) reported that Bigtincan (ASX: BTH) had withdrawn its proposal to acquire all of the shares in LiveTiles. Nitro Software (ASX: NTO) received a proposal from private equity firm Potentia Capital on 17 November 2022. The securities of Linus Technologies (ASX: LNU) will be placed on a trading halt at the company's request, pending an announcement.
kalkinemedia.com
How are Sayona Mining's (ASX:SYA) shares faring today?
At 3.25 PM AEDT, Sayona’s shares were trading at AU$0.22 each, down 1.11% on ASX. This underperforms ASX 200 Materials index, which was 0.008% down at 17,271.20 points. Shares of lithium company Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) are trading in the red today (18 November). At 3.25 PM AEDT, the...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : How are telco giant Telstra shares performing? | Kalkine Media
Telstra Corporation is a telecommunications and technology company, which provides telecommunications and information services to millions of customers. The segments of Telstra include Telstra Enterprise, Telstra InfraCo, Networks and IT, and Telstra Consumer and Small Business.
kalkinemedia.com
Alibaba quarterly revenue misses expectations as spending slows
(Reuters) -Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd posted a low single-digit rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, slightly below expectations, as COVID-19 curbs and a worsening economic outlook stifled consumer spending. Retail spending in China has sagged this year alongside the government's strict zero-COVID policies that have led to...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : How did this Indian stock surge 10,000%? | Kalkine Media
EKI Energy Services has been working towards rehabilitating Earth to a future of net-zero carbon emission. The company delivers consultancy services for global carbon offset standards across its climate change, energy, and sustainability offerings. Watch out this video for more.
kalkinemedia.com
Are these under $5 TSX metals and mining stocks worth exploring?
Sherritt’s adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2022 was C$ 37.4 million. Polymet’s cash was noted at US$ 8.6 million on September 30, 2022. In Q3 2022, Sherritt’s revenue was noted at C$ 30.2 million. The S&P/TSX Materials Index accounts for 11.69 per cent of the total index and...
kalkinemedia.com
GFG’s InfraBuild to acquire three US steel assets
InfraBuild, the GFG’s steel and recycling unit, is planning to acquire three US-based businesses. InfraBuild will raise new finance via debt markets to execute the acquisition. Global industrial firm GFG Alliance’s steel and recycling unit, InfraBuild, announced on Thursday (17 November 2022) that it is likely to acquire three...
kalkinemedia.com
Does Tether (USDT) stablecoin pay interest?
Tether, often referred to as the USDT token, is a stablecoin project with tokens pegged to fiat currencies and gold. Bitcoin and USDT have fundamental differences as the latter claims to always maintain a stable price in the market. USDT tokens supposedly find use in the trade of other typical...
kalkinemedia.com
Lovisa (ASX:LOV) marks 60% growth in sales, opens 47 new stores
Lovisa’s total sales surged 60% during the first 19 weeks of the financial year 2023. The company opened 47 new net stores for the year to date. Opening of first stores in Hungary, Mexico and Italy is due in coming weeks, shared Lovisa. Fast fashion jewellery retailer Lovisa Holdings...
Comments / 0