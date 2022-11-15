Read full article on original website
Related
Palmistry Expert Explains What It Means If You Have a Cross On Your Hands
This is called "a mystic cross."
With Philippines visit VP Harris seeks to reset relations
WASHINGTON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in the Philippines on Sunday for talks aimed at reviving ties with Washington's oldest ally in Asia and one that is central to U.S. efforts to counter China's increasingly assertive policies towards Taiwan.
US VP Harris announces $20 million new clean energy funding for Mekong region
BANGKOK, Nov 20 (Reuters) - U.S Vice President Kamala Harris announced $20 million in new funding for clean energy projects in the Mekong region, during the last day of her tour of Thailand on Sunday following a regional summit.
Explainer-Why U.S. seeks closer security cooperation with the Philippines
WASHINGTON/MANILA (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visits the Philippines this week in the Biden administration’s latest high-level engagement with America’s oldest Asian ally and an increasingly vital strategic partner as tensions rise with China over Taiwan.
psychologytoday.com
Finding Hope in Times of Uncertainty
Friction and turbulence can help us grow a sense of hope. A timeline of the growth spurts in your life would likely show a pattern of setbacks leading to breakthroughs. Crises and challenges often evolve into what mythologist Joseph Campbell called “directive crises.”. Chaos doesn't mean disorder. It means...
News Channel Nebraska
IKEA suppliers allegedly used Belarus prisoners under forced labor conditions, report says
IKEA furniture was allegedly produced by prisoners in Belarus penal colonies under forced labor conditions, according to a new report by the French non-profit investigative journalism network Disclose. Disclose alleges that at least ten of IKEA's subcontractors in Belarus "had ties with penal colonies over the past 10 years," according...
Luxury goods boom in Britain as the young, rich and mortgage-free buck the recession
They’re young, rich and mortgage-free, and the scions of the 1% are having a roaring twenties. Despite the economic gloom currently shrouding the UK and many other western countries, sales of luxury brands have been booming and growing numbers of buyers are young adults. Swiss watches, Louis Vuitton trainers,...
Keen to welcome visitors but enraged by western coverage: how Qataris see the World Cup
The most controversial World Cup ever? Mohammad al-Kuwari dismisses 12 years of international cynicism and scrutiny with a shrug. “We don’t care that much,” the Qatari national says from his office among the luminescent skyscrapers of Doha’s palm-lined West Bay waterfront. “They say if you don’t have enemies you’re not successful. Every successful person has people jealous of them.”
News Channel Nebraska
English speakers, here's how to pronounce 'Qatar'
The beginning of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will also kick off another intense international sport: Pronouncing "Qatar." To Arabic speakers and speakers of similar languages, the name of this year's World Cup host is a no-brainer. However, to English speakers, it is literally one tricky letter after another. That's because even the word Qatar is a Romanized version of the original Arabic ??? , which means each letter isn't exactly as it seems. Let's try our best to figure it out.
News Channel Nebraska
Metal detectorist discovers medieval wedding ring worth an estimated $47,000
Every metal detectorist dreams of unearthing something valuable. For one man the English countryside yielded an incredible find when he stumbled upon a medieval diamond wedding ring in "almost perfect condition" near Thorncombe, in the South West of the country. Now the item is expected to fetch between £30,000 and...
Countries adopt COP27 deal with 'loss and damage' fund
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Countries adopted a hard-fought final agreement at the COP27 climate summit early on Sunday that sets up a fund to help poor countries being battered by climate disasters - but does not boost efforts to tackle the emissions causing them.
Historic compensation fund approved at UN climate talks
Negotiators have approved an historic deal that would create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries' carbon pollution, However, there was little progress in addressing the root cause of climate change, the burning of fossil fuels
Harvard Crimson
‘Best of Friends’ Review: An Underwhelming Tale of Childhood Friendship
Kamila Shamsie, author of several successful novels and writer for the Guardian presents a story on friendship, politics, and the boundaries of loyalty in her newest book, “Best of Friends.” The novel can be split into two narratives, each separated by 30 years and thousands of miles. The...
Comments / 0