psychologytoday.com

Finding Hope in Times of Uncertainty

Friction and turbulence can help us grow a sense of hope. A timeline of the growth spurts in your life would likely show a pattern of setbacks leading to breakthroughs. Crises and challenges often evolve into what mythologist Joseph Campbell called “directive crises.”. Chaos doesn't mean disorder. It means...
News Channel Nebraska

IKEA suppliers allegedly used Belarus prisoners under forced labor conditions, report says

IKEA furniture was allegedly produced by prisoners in Belarus penal colonies under forced labor conditions, according to a new report by the French non-profit investigative journalism network Disclose. Disclose alleges that at least ten of IKEA's subcontractors in Belarus "had ties with penal colonies over the past 10 years," according...
The Guardian

Keen to welcome visitors but enraged by western coverage: how Qataris see the World Cup

The most controversial World Cup ever? Mohammad al-Kuwari dismisses 12 years of international cynicism and scrutiny with a shrug. “We don’t care that much,” the Qatari national says from his office among the luminescent skyscrapers of Doha’s palm-lined West Bay waterfront. “They say if you don’t have enemies you’re not successful. Every successful person has people jealous of them.”
News Channel Nebraska

English speakers, here's how to pronounce 'Qatar'

The beginning of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will also kick off another intense international sport: Pronouncing "Qatar." To Arabic speakers and speakers of similar languages, the name of this year's World Cup host is a no-brainer. However, to English speakers, it is literally one tricky letter after another. That's because even the word Qatar is a Romanized version of the original Arabic ??? , which means each letter isn't exactly as it seems. Let's try our best to figure it out.
News Channel Nebraska

Metal detectorist discovers medieval wedding ring worth an estimated $47,000

Every metal detectorist dreams of unearthing something valuable. For one man the English countryside yielded an incredible find when he stumbled upon a medieval diamond wedding ring in "almost perfect condition" near Thorncombe, in the South West of the country. Now the item is expected to fetch between £30,000 and...
Reuters

Countries adopt COP27 deal with 'loss and damage' fund

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Countries adopted a hard-fought final agreement at the COP27 climate summit early on Sunday that sets up a fund to help poor countries being battered by climate disasters - but does not boost efforts to tackle the emissions causing them.
San Diego Union-Tribune

Historic compensation fund approved at UN climate talks

Negotiators have approved an historic deal that would create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries' carbon pollution, However, there was little progress in addressing the root cause of climate change, the burning of fossil fuels
Harvard Crimson

‘Best of Friends’ Review: An Underwhelming Tale of Childhood Friendship

Kamila Shamsie, author of several successful novels and writer for the Guardian presents a story on friendship, politics, and the boundaries of loyalty in her newest book, “Best of Friends.” The novel can be split into two narratives, each separated by 30 years and thousands of miles. The...

