Lauren Boebert condemned for response to Colorado Springs shooting
Conservative Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert faced blowback for her statement of concern in response to the shooting at a gay nightclub in the state when Twitter users accused her of trafficking in the same hate that has been blamed for the attack.Ms Boebert tweeted after a shooting overnight at Club Q in Colorado Springs that “the news out of Colorado Springs is absolutely awful. This morning the victims & their families are in my prayers.She added, “[t]his lawless violence needs to end and end quickly”.But her remarks fell on deaf ears; Twitter users quickly noted that Ms Boebert was...
KTVU FOX 2
Pelosi to step down from Democratic leadership, will continue serving in Congress
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she will step aside and not seek a leadership role in the new Congress. The longtime San Francisco representative’s decision comes a day after Republicans officially took control of the House.
KTVU FOX 2
Arnold Schwarzenegger on Trump 2024 run: 'That's the past'
LOS ANGELES - Former California Governor and longtime Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger weighed in on Donald Trump once again running for President. In an interview for Friday's episode of The Issue Is, FOX 11's Elex Michaelson asked Schwarzenegger for his thoughts on Trump's third Presidential campaign. The former California Governor did not seem too thrilled about the possibility of a second Trump term in office.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried donated $40 million to political campaigns leading into the midterms, leaving some concerned about crypto's place in Washington, report says
Ryan Salame, a fellow FTX senior executive, donated more than $23 million primarily to Republican candidates, according to OpenSecrets data.
