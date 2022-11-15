ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Independent

Lauren Boebert condemned for response to Colorado Springs shooting

Conservative Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert faced blowback for her statement of concern in response to the shooting at a gay nightclub in the state when Twitter users accused her of trafficking in the same hate that has been blamed for the attack.Ms Boebert tweeted after a shooting overnight at Club Q in Colorado Springs that “the news out of Colorado Springs is absolutely awful. This morning the victims & their families are in my prayers.She added, “[t]his lawless violence needs to end and end quickly”.But her remarks fell on deaf ears; Twitter users quickly noted that Ms Boebert was...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KTVU FOX 2

Arnold Schwarzenegger on Trump 2024 run: 'That's the past'

LOS ANGELES - Former California Governor and longtime Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger weighed in on Donald Trump once again running for President. In an interview for Friday's episode of The Issue Is, FOX 11's Elex Michaelson asked Schwarzenegger for his thoughts on Trump's third Presidential campaign. The former California Governor did not seem too thrilled about the possibility of a second Trump term in office.
CALIFORNIA STATE

