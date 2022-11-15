ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

FURMAN 79, SOUTH CAROLINA 60

Percentages: FG .508, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (Hien 3-4, Foster 2-4, Hughey 2-4, Bothwell 2-5, Anderson 1-1, Pegues 1-3, Slawson 1-4, Vanderwal 0-1, Whitt 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Slawson 2, Pegues). Turnovers: 12 (Hien 4, Slawson 4, Bothwell 3, Pegues). Steals: 9...
COLUMBIA, SC
MURRAY STATE 77, TULSA 60

Percentages: FG .453, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 4-23, .174 (Moore 1-1, Smith 1-3, White 1-6, Wood 1-7, Anderson 0-1, Perry 0-5). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (White 2, Burns). Turnovers: 13 (Burns 3, Perry 3, Anderson 2, Moore 2, Smith, White, Wood). Steals: 6 (Moore 2,...
TULSA, OK
IUPUI 59, FRANKLIN 45

Percentages: FG .322, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 5-29, .172 (Flatt 2-5, Love 1-1, Bostic 1-3, Samples 1-3, Hendricks 0-1, J.Deere 0-1, Archey 0-2, King 0-2, Hoffman 0-3, Hudgins 0-3, Crowe 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 3 (King 2, Hudgins). Turnovers: 13 (Flatt 4, Bostic 2, Crowe...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Pellington, Martinez lead No. 18 Arizona in rout of LMU

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Shaina Pellington scored 19 points, Esmery Martinez had a double-double and No. 18 Arizona breezed past Loyola Marymount 87-51 on Friday night. Martinez, averaging 17.5 points and 10 rebounds through the first two games, had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (3-0). Cate Reese added 15 points and Maya Nnaji had seven points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Pellington made 7 of 9 shots from the field.
TUCSON, AZ
Beasley scores 15, UC Davis defeats Arkansas State 75-60

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Robby Beasley III had 15 points and UC Davis defeated Arkansas State 75-60 on Friday night. Beasley was 6 of 10 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) for the Aggies (3-1). Elijah Pepper added 12 points while going 4 of 11 (4 for 8 from distance), and he also had 11 rebounds. Ty Johnson recorded 11 points and went 4 of 6 from the field.
DAVIS, CA
The Associated Press

Tired No. 4 TCU has done its job for playoff so far at 11-0

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — There will be some people who look at how fourth-ranked TCU is still undefeated going into the final week of the regular season, and they will question if the Horned Frogs really deserve to be part of the playoff discussion. Their latest victory came on a chaotic game-ending field goal that capped a two-score rally in the final 2 minutes, 7 seconds at Baylor, in a stadium with a bitter playoff-busting memory for the Frogs (11-0, 8-0 Big 12, No. 4 CFP). Only one of their conference wins has been by more than 10 points...
FORT WORTH, TX

