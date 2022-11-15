Read full article on original website
FURMAN 79, SOUTH CAROLINA 60
Percentages: FG .508, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (Hien 3-4, Foster 2-4, Hughey 2-4, Bothwell 2-5, Anderson 1-1, Pegues 1-3, Slawson 1-4, Vanderwal 0-1, Whitt 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Slawson 2, Pegues). Turnovers: 12 (Hien 4, Slawson 4, Bothwell 3, Pegues). Steals: 9...
MURRAY STATE 77, TULSA 60
Percentages: FG .453, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 4-23, .174 (Moore 1-1, Smith 1-3, White 1-6, Wood 1-7, Anderson 0-1, Perry 0-5). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (White 2, Burns). Turnovers: 13 (Burns 3, Perry 3, Anderson 2, Moore 2, Smith, White, Wood). Steals: 6 (Moore 2,...
IUPUI 59, FRANKLIN 45
Percentages: FG .322, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 5-29, .172 (Flatt 2-5, Love 1-1, Bostic 1-3, Samples 1-3, Hendricks 0-1, J.Deere 0-1, Archey 0-2, King 0-2, Hoffman 0-3, Hudgins 0-3, Crowe 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 3 (King 2, Hudgins). Turnovers: 13 (Flatt 4, Bostic 2, Crowe...
Pellington, Martinez lead No. 18 Arizona in rout of LMU
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Shaina Pellington scored 19 points, Esmery Martinez had a double-double and No. 18 Arizona breezed past Loyola Marymount 87-51 on Friday night. Martinez, averaging 17.5 points and 10 rebounds through the first two games, had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (3-0). Cate Reese added 15 points and Maya Nnaji had seven points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Pellington made 7 of 9 shots from the field.
Beasley scores 15, UC Davis defeats Arkansas State 75-60
DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Robby Beasley III had 15 points and UC Davis defeated Arkansas State 75-60 on Friday night. Beasley was 6 of 10 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) for the Aggies (3-1). Elijah Pepper added 12 points while going 4 of 11 (4 for 8 from distance), and he also had 11 rebounds. Ty Johnson recorded 11 points and went 4 of 6 from the field.
South Carolina, Stanford coaches use matchup to back Brittney Griner
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley and Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer wore long-sleeved shirts honoring Brittney Griner as part of a series of efforts to support the detained WNBA star.
UConn' Chris Dailey faints but 'is good,' Geno Auriemma says
UConn women's basketball associate head coach Chris Dailey received medical attention after appearing to faint Sunday but "is good," coach Geno Auriemma says.
Tired No. 4 TCU has done its job for playoff so far at 11-0
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — There will be some people who look at how fourth-ranked TCU is still undefeated going into the final week of the regular season, and they will question if the Horned Frogs really deserve to be part of the playoff discussion. Their latest victory came on a chaotic game-ending field goal that capped a two-score rally in the final 2 minutes, 7 seconds at Baylor, in a stadium with a bitter playoff-busting memory for the Frogs (11-0, 8-0 Big 12, No. 4 CFP). Only one of their conference wins has been by more than 10 points...
