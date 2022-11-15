Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Get ready for bigger paychecks: Record high increases expected in 2023
Employers are planning to increase their salary budgets by 4.6% next year, the highest expected annual jump in 15 years. That's according to the latest international survey from consulting firm Willis Towers Watson, which included responses from 1,550 US employers. The survey was conducted from October 3 to November 4.
News Channel Nebraska
Carvana cuts 1,500 jobs on slowing used-car demand
Used-car retailer Carvana Co. is cutting 1,500 jobs, or 8% of its workforce, the company said on Friday, amid waning demand for used cars on the back of sky-high prices and supply shortages. Demand for used cars has been negatively impacted by hybrid-working models and higher costs caused by rising...
