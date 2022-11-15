ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

G-20 to hold tough on Russia, urge end to Ukraine war

By SEUNG MIN KIM, ZEKE MILLER and ELAINE KURTENBACH
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c8Q1r_0jB8v2nI00

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — Leaders of the world's largest economies appeared ready Tuesday to convey a strong message from most condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed the group to maintain pressure on Moscow over its nine-month war that has devastated Ukraine and roiled the global economy.

A draft declaration by leaders of the Group of 20 major economies under discussion Tuesday echoes the condemnation of Russia's war on Ukraine by the United Nations, while acknowledging differing views among members. The careful wording of the statement reflects tensions prevailing at the gathering, which includes leaders from Russia and China, and the challenge facing the U.S. and its allies to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin's government as some nations seek to avoid becoming entangled in antagonisms between the big powers.

The statement seen Tuesday by The Associated Press “deplores in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation” and “demands its complete and unconditional withdrawal from the territory of Ukraine." The G-20 draft statement also noted there were different views on the situation and sanctions against Russia, saying that the G-20 was not the forum for resolving security issues.

At the summit, Zelenskyy joined Biden in trying to persuade the G-20 to further isolate Russia diplomatically and economically, despite a souring global financial outlook that has tested many nations' resolve.

Inflation and slowing economies are weighing on countries that have imposed penalties on Russia for starting the war. Higher costs for energy and food have destabilized business activity around the world, as much of Europe prepares to brave the winter without imports of Russian natural gas.

In opening the summit, host Indonesian President Joko Widodo impressed on the gathering what's at stake. “If the war does not end, it will be difficult for the world to move forward,” he said.

In a video address to the leaders from Kyiv, Zelenskyy reiterated 10 conditions for ending the conflict that began in February, among them a complete withdrawal of Russian troops and full restoration of Ukrainian control of its territory. He spoke days after Ukraine retook the strategic city of Kherson from Russian forces, in his country's latest step in a counteroffensive that has forced Moscow to withdraw its forces from previously-occupied areas.

“Ukraine should not be offered to conclude compromises with its conscience, sovereignty, territory and independence," he said. “Ukraine has always been a leader in peacekeeping efforts, and the world has witnessed it. And if Russia says that it supposedly wants to end this war, let it prove it with actions."

The European Council president, Charles Michel, also urged other global powers to intensify pressure on Russia. But it was unclear how many nations would embrace the relatively tough language in a final statement.

At the summit, Biden met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who played a pivotal role this summer in brokering a deal to open up Ukrainian grain exports to ease global food shortages. Biden also met briefly with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose cooperation is needed to secure a U.S.-sought price cap on Russian oil to limit the profits Moscow uses to invest in its defense base.

Separately, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres held a lengthy meeting Tuesday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss the Black Sea Grain Initiative, said UN Spokesperson Florencia Soto Niño. The deal, which allowed major grain exporter Ukraine to resume exports from ports that had been blocked due to the war, is up for renewal on Nov. 19.

The U.S. and its allies have responded to Russia's invasion of Ukraine with export controls and other sanctions, making it harder for Russia's military to access key technologies and resupply with drones, artillery and other weapons.

Chinese officials have largely refrained from public criticism of Russia’s war, although Beijing has avoided direct support of the Russians, such as supplying arms. Biden said that during his meeting Monday with Chinese President Xi Jinping they discussed the war and “reaffirmed our shared belief” that the use or even the threat of nuclear weapons was “totally unacceptable” — a reference to Moscow’s thinly veiled threats to use atomic weapons as its invasion of Ukraine has faltered.

Xi told G-20 leaders the global economy should not be weaponized.

“We must resolutely oppose the attempt to politicize food and energy issues or use them as tools and weapons,” he said in translated remarks.

After meeting with Xi, French President Emmanuel Macron said they had called for “respect of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.”

In a tweet, Macron said France and China were determined to “put an end to the escalation of the war in Ukraine and deal with its consequences.”

U.S. officials have said Biden's trip shows countries large and small are willing to condemn Russian aggression. Russian President Vladimir Putin stayed away, sending Lavrov as his representative.

The summit schedule does not include the customary “family photo” of leaders, avoiding a potentially awkward moment of interaction with Lavrov.

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said no one in the U.S. delegation had plans to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Biden accused Saudi Arabia of siding with Russia by leading the OPEC+ cartel to cut oil production last month in a bid to sustain the elevated energy prices that Russia uses to fund its war in Ukraine.

The summit is the first for two critical new partners in Biden's effort: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni.

Sunak, who took office last month after the disastrously short tenure of Liz Truss, has promised to continue his conservative predecessors’ steadfast support for Ukraine. He and Biden were set to strategize during their Wednesday meeting on new ways to bolster Ukraine’s defenses for the long haul.

Meloni has pledged to continue to provide arms and aid for Ukraine, but questions remain over her far-right coalition’s commitment to stand up to Russia. She and Biden met on the sidelines of the summit on Tuesday and discussed China, the climate crisis, the impact of Russia’s invasion on the global energy market, and their commitment to providing Ukraine support, according to a White House statement.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen tested positive for COVID-19 after his arrival in Bali and said he was returning home. So far, no other leaders are known to have tested positive, though many of those in Bali also attended meetings with Hun Sen just days ago during a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian nations.

At a side-event hosted by the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment — a Group of Seven-backed global development effort aimed at providing an alternative to China’s “Belt and Road Initiative” — Biden, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen and Widodo announced the commitment of $20 billion to help Indonesia cut its reliance of fossil fuels and meet global emissions reductions commitments.

AP writers Niniek Karmini and Foster Klug in Nusa Dua, Indonesia and Josh Boak and Aamer Madhani in Washington contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Russian Rally Urges Putin to Strike US With Nuke-Capable Satan II Missile

A rally recently held in Moscow saw attendees and leaders calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin to launch a nuclear strike against Washington, D.C. A clip from the rally was shared to Twitter on Saturday morning by Julia Davis, creator of the Russian Media Monitor and columnist for The Daily Beast. In the video, a man can be seen leading a crowd of people through the streets of Moscow and through chants calling for attacks on Washington.
WASHINGTON, DC
Fox News

Russia's reinforcements: Where Putin has found more weapons and troops as Ukraine invasion drags on

Russia’s weapon and troop shortage has forced it to turn to other rogue nations and some surprising sources in an effort to sustain its invasion of Ukraine. Analysts predicted Russia’s invasion would last only days or weeks due to confidence in a superior military force with vast supplies and an overwhelming advantage in manpower, but nine months later, Moscow has looked to source weapons and troops from other countries.
RadarOnline

President Joe Biden Lost His Temper & Raised His Voice When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Requested More Military Aid

President Joe Biden reportedly lost his temper earlier this year when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked for more than $1 billion in military assistance, RadarOnline.com has learned. The surprising exchange reportedly took place in June during a phone call between the two leaders. Article continues below advertisement. Although Biden previously...
People

American Woman Sarah Krivanek Will Be Released from Russian Penal Colony in 10 Days: 'She's a True Fighter'

Krivanek feared for her life in Russian imprisonment. Now, days ahead of her scheduled release, conditions appear to be improving One week ago, Sarah Krivanek, an American woman who was sentenced to one year and three months in a Russian penal colony for a domestic abuse incident with a Russian man in Moscow, was facing prison "conflicts" that left her feeling she would not survive until her release date on Nov. 7.  Krivanek, from Fresno, California, is one of two known American women imprisoned in Russia. The other...
FRESNO, CA
Washington Examiner

Russia offers to stop attacking electric grid in exchange for Ukrainian territory

Russia could stop bombing Ukraine’s electric grid in exchange for territorial concessions, according to a top Kremlin official. “It requires recognizing the legitimacy of Russia's demands within the framework of the special military operation and its results, reflected in our Constitution,” Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president, wrote on social media. “Then the power supply situation will get better.”
CBS News

American fighter in Ukraine describes the "pure evil" of Russia's war

An American who volunteered to fight against Russia in Ukraine described the carnage he saw on the front lines — saying the battle for Ukrainians is against "pure evil." "Anybody in the West that asks Ukraine to just do peace talks, they need to go through these villages. They need to see what's been done to these people," said the man, who wants to be known only by his call sign, Elvis.
TENNESSEE STATE
Newsweek

Russia Preparing for 'Something Disastrous': Khrushchev Great-Granddaughter

Russians are preparing for "something disastrous" to happen as fears continue to mount over what President Vladimir Putin may do next amid his war in Ukraine, according to the great-granddaughter of former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev. Nina Khrushcheva, a professor of international affairs at New York's The New School, told...
Ingram Atkinson

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
205K+
Followers
142K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy