David Ralston, speaker of Georgia House, dies at 68
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - David Ralston, the 73rd speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives, has passed away. According to the Georgia House, Ralston passed following an extended illness. He was 68 years old. At the time of his passing, Ralston was the longest currently-serving state house speaker in the...
UGA professor explains what happens next after Georgia abortion ban has been overturned
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A University of Georgia political science professor says the reason the six-week abortion ban was blocked is because it was passed in 2019 before Roe V Wade was overturned meaning lawmakers could introduce another bill similar to HB 481 with the same exact wording down the line.
U.S. agency sued over hands-off decision on Okefenokee mine
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A U.S. government agency is being sued over its decision to allow a proposed mine outside the vast Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge to move forward without federal permits. The Southern Environmental Law Center filed suit Tuesday in U.S. District Court against the Army Corps of...
Board fires schools chief after Parkland massacre report
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The superintendent of Florida’s second-largest school district has been fired after a late-night motion from a board member appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The board voted 5-4 to dismiss Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright on Monday night, after board member Daniel Foganholi...
$94,000 donated to Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia to serve families for the holiday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A big donation is going to help families in need and its all thanks to all of you. When you shop at Park’s your asked to round-up to the next dollar. Now that money is going to good use. More than $94,000 will help Second...
S.C. Dept. of Revenue begins issuing tax rebates
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue has started issuing income tax rebates to those who qualify. The agency said it had begun issuing the rebates for anyone who filed their tax returns by Oct. 17, 2022. If qualified, the rebates will be issued by paper check...
‘Canned goods are so critical’: Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia facing food shortage
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a little over a week before Thanksgiving, and shelves at Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia are empty. Mary Jane Crouch, the executive director of the organization, says that this is the emptiest the shelves have ever been before Thanksgiving and the need for donations is critical.
