Georgia State

David Ralston, speaker of Georgia House, dies at 68

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - David Ralston, the 73rd speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives, has passed away. According to the Georgia House, Ralston passed following an extended illness. He was 68 years old. At the time of his passing, Ralston was the longest currently-serving state house speaker in the...
U.S. agency sued over hands-off decision on Okefenokee mine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A U.S. government agency is being sued over its decision to allow a proposed mine outside the vast Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge to move forward without federal permits. The Southern Environmental Law Center filed suit Tuesday in U.S. District Court against the Army Corps of...
Board fires schools chief after Parkland massacre report

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The superintendent of Florida’s second-largest school district has been fired after a late-night motion from a board member appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The board voted 5-4 to dismiss Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright on Monday night, after board member Daniel Foganholi...
S.C. Dept. of Revenue begins issuing tax rebates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue has started issuing income tax rebates to those who qualify. The agency said it had begun issuing the rebates for anyone who filed their tax returns by Oct. 17, 2022. If qualified, the rebates will be issued by paper check...

