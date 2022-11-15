ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford Field welcomes Browns, Bills thanks to a few hundred helpers in Detroit

Every week, the NFL checks in on the Lions to see if Ford Field is available ... just in case. Just in case came this week. As the Bills and Browns get set to play today in Detroit for their 1 p.m. ET game, originally scheduled as a Buffalo home game, it took an around-the-clock effort from more than 150 workers in Detroit to make it happen.
DETROIT, MI
NFL

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) active vs. Vikings

The Dallas Cowboys will have their three-time Pro Bowl running back on the field Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Ezekiel Elliott is officially active for the Cowboys' Week 11 game against the Vikings. Elliott was listed as questionable on the injury report due to a knee injury. Elliott was a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NFL

Saints DE Cameron Jordan dealing with orbital bone fracture

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan will miss today's game, the first time he's missed a game due to injury in his decorated 12-year career. With good reason. Sources say Jordan suffered a fractured orbital bone last week while being poked in the eye by a Steelers player. The injury, which Jordan somehow played through, caused significant swelling that led to the veteran playing with one eye shut.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NFL

NFL Week 11 bold predictions: Jets finally beat Pats! Jeff Saturday's Colts hand Eagles 2nd straight loss

Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 11 schedule). The Jets finally exact revenge on the Patriots! Sunday in Foxborough, Gang Green piles up 150 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, snapping New England's run of 13 straight wins over New York, a streak that dates back to 2016. These are NOT the same old Jets.
NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 18

CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring) questionable. QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) is "progressing" and has "come a long way" but will be a game-time decision versus the 49ers on Monday night, coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday. WR DeAndre Hopkins' hamstring injury is more of a maintenance thing, according to Kingsbury, and it...
MINNESOTA STATE
NFL

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (illness) active vs. Panthers

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is active and will start on Sunday versus the Panthers after missing his most recent practice with an illness. Jackson had been a full participant in Baltimore's Wednesday and Thursday practices, but on Friday was not present, with coach John Harbaugh attributing the absence to Jackson dealing with an illness that was just too much for him to practice through.
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL

Commanders to start Taylor Heinicke at quarterback moving forward

What started off as a potential controversy has been anything but. And that's the best news for the Commanders. It's why Taylor Heinicke is expected to be the quarterback moving forward. Heinicke will start today against the Texans, with Carson Wentz not quite ready to return from his finger injury....
WASHINGTON, DC
NFL

Move the Sticks: Leaders in pressures, WR yards after catch over expected

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys do a deep dive on leaders in pressure percentage, get off and total pressures among edge rushers. Next, the duo hits on Bucky's list of the five quarterbacks with the most at stake in the second half of the season. For the rest of the show, the pair hits on leaders in yards after catch over expected among wide receivers.
NFL

Chiefs rule out WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) vs. Chargers

The Chiefs are entering Week 11 without one of their top receivers, Mecole Hardman, who landed on injured reserve Thursday. Add another to the list. Kansas City ruled out wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster on Friday due to a concussion suffered in Week 10. The news means the Chiefs will enter a...
KANSAS CITY, MO

