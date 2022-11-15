Read full article on original website
NFL
First openly transgender NFL cheerleader Justine Lindsay a 'face of the possible'
After becoming a member of the Carolina Panthers TopCats cheerleaders in March, Justine Lindsay had heard that there was nothing like the team's first home game of the season. That sentiment proved true. "It was the best moment I could imagine," she recalled in an interview earlier this week of...
NFL
NFL MVP dark horses: History for Justin Jefferson? Plus, Sauce Gardner's skill, Kadarius Toney's rebirth
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. Today's installment covers:. -- The rookie corner who's locking down receivers like a seasoned All-Pro. -- The overlooked deadline deal that could pay enormous dividends. But first, a look...
Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati defensive end, suffers lower leg injury vs Pittsburgh
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson was helped off the field by trainers during the second quarter of Sunday's Week 11 game against the Steelers in Pittsburgh. Hendrickson headed to the medical tent with a lower leg injury. He had a tackle, a pass defended and a quarterback hit before leaving the game. ...
PHOTO: Bears Fans’ Bachelor Party Pulls Up to Falcons Game Wearing Matching Mike Ditka Costumes
If all the best bachelorette parties are in Nashville, then the best bachelor parties are at Chicago Bears games with... The post PHOTO: Bears Fans’ Bachelor Party Pulls Up to Falcons Game Wearing Matching Mike Ditka Costumes appeared first on Outsider.
NFL
Bills cancel Friday's practice due to Buffalo snowstorm ahead of Browns game in Detroit
With a snowstorm hammering Buffalo, the Bills will forgo their final practice of the week as they prepare to face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The team announced Friday's practice has been canceled due to weather, with players and coaches set to meet virtually. The NFL announced Thursday it moved...
NFL
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson sets career kick-return TD record with 103-yarder against Bears
The NFL has a new kick-return king. Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson set a new career record on Sunday with his ninth kick return for a touchdown, breaking a tie with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington. The do-it-all weapon's record-breaking play came on a 103-yarder in Atlanta's 27-24 win...
NFL
Rams QB Matthew Stafford evaluated for concussion in loss to Saints; Bryce Perkins finished game at QB
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford left to be evaluated for a concussion in the third quarter against the Saints and did not return. Stafford had connected on 11 of 18 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns at the time of his exit. Backup quarterback Bryce Perkins entered the...
NFL
Ford Field welcomes Browns, Bills thanks to a few hundred helpers in Detroit
Every week, the NFL checks in on the Lions to see if Ford Field is available ... just in case. Just in case came this week. As the Bills and Browns get set to play today in Detroit for their 1 p.m. ET game, originally scheduled as a Buffalo home game, it took an around-the-clock effort from more than 150 workers in Detroit to make it happen.
NFL
Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) active vs. Vikings
The Dallas Cowboys will have their three-time Pro Bowl running back on the field Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Ezekiel Elliott is officially active for the Cowboys' Week 11 game against the Vikings. Elliott was listed as questionable on the injury report due to a knee injury. Elliott was a...
NFL
Saints DE Cameron Jordan dealing with orbital bone fracture
Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan will miss today's game, the first time he's missed a game due to injury in his decorated 12-year career. With good reason. Sources say Jordan suffered a fractured orbital bone last week while being poked in the eye by a Steelers player. The injury, which Jordan somehow played through, caused significant swelling that led to the veteran playing with one eye shut.
NFL
NFL Week 11 bold predictions: Jets finally beat Pats! Jeff Saturday's Colts hand Eagles 2nd straight loss
Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 11 schedule). The Jets finally exact revenge on the Patriots! Sunday in Foxborough, Gang Green piles up 150 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, snapping New England's run of 13 straight wins over New York, a streak that dates back to 2016. These are NOT the same old Jets.
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 18
CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring) questionable. QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) is "progressing" and has "come a long way" but will be a game-time decision versus the 49ers on Monday night, coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday. WR DeAndre Hopkins' hamstring injury is more of a maintenance thing, according to Kingsbury, and it...
NFL
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (illness) active vs. Panthers
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is active and will start on Sunday versus the Panthers after missing his most recent practice with an illness. Jackson had been a full participant in Baltimore's Wednesday and Thursday practices, but on Friday was not present, with coach John Harbaugh attributing the absence to Jackson dealing with an illness that was just too much for him to practice through.
NFL
Commanders to start Taylor Heinicke at quarterback moving forward
What started off as a potential controversy has been anything but. And that's the best news for the Commanders. It's why Taylor Heinicke is expected to be the quarterback moving forward. Heinicke will start today against the Texans, with Carson Wentz not quite ready to return from his finger injury....
NFL
Move the Sticks: Leaders in pressures, WR yards after catch over expected
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys do a deep dive on leaders in pressure percentage, get off and total pressures among edge rushers. Next, the duo hits on Bucky's list of the five quarterbacks with the most at stake in the second half of the season. For the rest of the show, the pair hits on leaders in yards after catch over expected among wide receivers.
NFL
2023 NFL Draft: Team fits for top 25 Senior Bowl prospects in Week 12 of college football season
As we enter the second half of the NFL regular season and the final weeks of college football's regular season, I'm taking a look at potential pairings of draft prospects and pro teams. Below, I rank my top 25 players from the Reese's Senior Bowl watch list based on their...
NFL
Falcons to stick with Marcus Mariota at quarterback while still in playoff contention
The Falcons have exceeded expectations this season, rebounding from an 0-2 start to reach .500 and remain in the race for the NFC South. With a talent-starved roster and a brutal cap situation the current leadership inherited, Atlanta keeping its head above water has been a surprise. The play of...
NFL
Darius Slay on Eagles' signings: GM Howie Roseman 'trying to get that confetti to fall on him again'
Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman's moves this week signaled to the locker room that the Eagles wouldn't sit back and see how things play out down the stretch. Philly is all in. Roseman bulked up the defensive line with the additions of Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph following the trade-deadline...
NFL
Chiefs rule out WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) vs. Chargers
The Chiefs are entering Week 11 without one of their top receivers, Mecole Hardman, who landed on injured reserve Thursday. Add another to the list. Kansas City ruled out wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster on Friday due to a concussion suffered in Week 10. The news means the Chiefs will enter a...
NFL
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson dealing with mild turf toe, but 'not at all' restricted vs. Cowboys
Justin Jefferson is dealing with mild turf toe that limited his practice reps this week and will need to be managed going forward, but the injury isn't expected to impact the Vikings' superstar receiver much in Sunday's game against the Cowboys. "I mean, I'm playing, so …" Jefferson told me...
