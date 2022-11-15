ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Commanders hand Eagles their first loss: Everything we know

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AWefl_0jB8tJmo00

The Washington Commanders did what many believed was improbable by defeating the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles, 32-21, during the Week 10 edition of Monday Night Football.

The Commanders dominated the Eagles in the first half, possessing the ball for almost 24 minutes. If not for Philadelphia defensive end Josh Sweat’s strip-sack of Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke on the first possession, the first half could’ve looked completely different.

However, despite the Eagles pouncing on the Commanders quickly, scoring a touchdown after the turnover, Heinicke and the Commanders were unphased, quickly answering Philadelphia with a 13-play, 76-yard drive that ended with an Antonio Gibson touchdown run.

The Commanders would enter halftime with a 20-14 lead.

While things didn’t go quite as smoothly on offense in the second half, the defense did its part, forcing three second-half turnovers in helping lead Washington to the upset win.

Let’s unpack the notebook and review everything we know from Washington’s win.

Final score: Commanders 32, Eagles 21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wOOyg_0jB8tJmo00
Casey Toohill #95 of the Washington Commanders recovers a fumble to score a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter to end the game at Lincoln Financial Field. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Team 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final

Washington Commanders 7 13 3 9 32

Philadelphia Eagles 14 0 0 7 21

Why the Commanders won

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T4S9K_0jB8tJmo00
Darrick Forrest #22 of the Washington Commanders celebrates after teammate Jamin Davis #52 recovered a fumble against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

There are many reasons. First, Washington’s offense had a plan and, regardless of what happened, stuck with that plan. The goal was to run the ball and create favorable down and distance situations on third downs. When the running game would stall, offensive coordinator Scott Turner kept plugging away. It wasn’t pretty. It was effective. The Commanders kept the same plan for four quarters. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke played a good game, outside of one errant throw. and made some clutch throws to Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel to keep the chains moving.

It was over when....

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L6Pn9_0jB8tJmo00
Taylor Heinicke #4 of the Washington Commanders reacts to a late hit by Haason Reddick #7 of the Philadelphia Eagles which was later ruled as unnecessary roughness. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Philadelphia defensive ends Haason Reddick and Brandon Graham converged on Heinicke with under two minutes remaining in the game. It was third-and-14 and Heinicke had given himself up. However, Graham and Reddick kept coming, with Graham making contact with Heinicke, drawing a 15-yard penalty, and essentially ending the game.

Fans can cry foul, but it was the correct call. And it was not a bang-bang call. Heinicke was on the ground for over two seconds when Graham hit him. No, it was not a malicious shot by Graham, but it was against the rules.

Commanders' top performers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gjh21_0jB8tJmo00
  • QB Taylor Heinicke: 17/29, 211 yards, 0/1
  • RB Brian Robinson Jr.: 26 carries, 86 yards, touchdown
  • WR Terry McLaurin: 8 receptions, 128 yards
  • K Joey Slye: 4/4 on field goals, including from 55 and 58 yards.
  • LB Jamin Davis: 9 tackles
  • S Darrick Forrest: 6 tackles, interception, fumble recovery

Game notes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kWMaD_0jB8tJmo00
Taylor Heinicke #4 of the Washington Commanders throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarte. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
  • Heinicke played a good game. He had the one throw he’d love to have back, but at that time, it ended up being as good as a punt. Anytime you go on the road and lead your team to a win, that’s a big deal. This is Heinicke’s team now.
  • The running game did enough. There were a lot of two and three-yard runs in the win over the Eagles. Washington kept plugging away, with Heinicke often making a big play on third down.
  • Anytime you take down a top team, you need a little luck. The ball bounced the right way for Washington on a couple of occasions, which doesn’t often happen.
  • Good game plan from offensive coordinator Scott Turner. Turner gets a lot of blame when things don’t work out; he deserves praise for Washington’s offensive performance in Week 10.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yNzJJ_0jB8tJmo00
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10). Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Commanders have a short week to prepare for the Houston Texans. Washington will be favored in this one. These are the games Washington would lose in the past. A win over the Texans would get the Commanders back over the .500 mark.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Eagles add another name to lengthy injury report

The Eagles injury report got a little longer on Thursday, when they added veteran defensive end Robert Quinn to the list. Quinn missed Thursday’s practice with a “back, rest” designation. Quinn has been quiet in his three games with the Eagles since the trade from Chicago. After...
EAGLE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts fail to finish Eagles in 17-16 loss

The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) had plenty of chances to pull off an upset but eventually lost 17-16 to the Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. Despite holding a 10-point lead over the Eagles going into the fourth quarter, the Colts failed to finish the game. The Eagles scored two touchdowns in the final quarter for the win with Jalen Hurts scoring the dagger with a walk-in rushing touchdown.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Halftime analysis of Texans' Week 11 matchup vs. Commanders

The Houston Texans have been embarrassingly bad in their first-half effort against the Washington Commanders in Week 11. They are currently getting shut out, and face a 20-point deficit. Rookie running back Dameon Pierce has had a hard time gaining yardage on the ground, and with quarterback Davis Mills continuing to struggle, their offense has been painful to watch through two quarters.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts: KJ Jefferson’s touchdowns angers Mississippi fans

Your favorite team wishes KJ Jefferson played for it. The Arkansas quarterback looked plenty healthy Saturday night in giving the Hogs an early lead against Ole Miss. He rumbled down inside the 10 before hitting Matt Landers for a touchdown pass shortly thereafter to make it 7-0 Razorbacks midway through the frame. The next Arkansas drive? Another Jefferson-to-Landers score, this one for 22 yards and it became 14-0 Arkansas before Ole Miss had a chance to really even look up. Ole Miss fans weren’t happy. Jefferson is a Mississippi native who wasn’t exaclty highly recruited by the Rebels. Supposedly, accoring to an Ole Miss fan at the game, it’s because Jefferson wasn’t good enough for the Rebels program. Uh huh. Check the scoreboard and check out the rest of the reactions on Twitter. KJ Jefferson is a Mississippi nativehttps://twitter.com/jrand813/status/1594133491826192384Remember when y'all thought Malik deserved the starts?https://twitter.com/fqArkansas/status/1594132890925035520Matt Landers, too, lifts weights...and runshttps://twitter.com/NWAScottie/status/1594132580533563393Imagine tweeting this with a healthy KJhttps://twitter.com/KeithNorwood14/status/1594130602122514434Sorry, not sorryhttps://twitter.com/Swaggy3Time/status/1594135651603337216More and more people are saying thishttps://twitter.com/chrisdowdy780/status/1594133114506264579Setting up touchdownshttps://twitter.com/_Collin1/status/1594133075486773249Breaking newshttps://twitter.com/ChoateMason/status/159413723869443276811
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kickoff time for Oregon vs. Oregon State game announced

After the kickoff time for the game previously known as the Civil War between Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers was held in the 6-day window for PAC-12 teams last week, it has finally been announced when that game will be played. The Ducks and Beavers will kick off at 12:30 PT on Saturday, November 26 in Corvallis, at a Reser Stadium that is still under construction. This is the final regular season game for both teams, and one that comes with major ramifications. While Oregon’s win over Utah on Saturday night played a huge part in their chances to get into the PAC-12 Championship Game, a win over Oregon State will seal their spot in Las Vegas against the USC Trojans. The rivalry game with no name will be on ABC. List Notable quotes from Dan Lanning after Oregon's 20-17 win over Utah
CORVALLIS, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New Eagles Linval Joseph, Ndamukong Suh combine for sack of Matt Ryan

The Philadelphia Eagles’ run defense has been a problem of late, especially since first-round rookie defensive lineman Jordan Davis suffered an ankle injury in Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Having the Washington Commanders run the ball 49 times for 152 yards and two touchdowns last Monday night in a 32-21 Washington win was the last straw for general manager Howie Roseman, who then went out and did what Howie Roseman does — he signed two free agent defensive linemen in Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh to try and shore things up.
WASHINGTON, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants manhandled by Lions, 31-18, in ugliest performance of 2022

The New York Giants entered Week 11 with a 7-2 record and took on a Detroit Lions team many thought they would dispatch with ease. But that’s not what happened. With winds swirling at more than 30 MPH, the Giants looked like a shell of themselves. Sloppy play, self-inflicted wounds and injuries would quickly become the story of the game. Even Daniel Jones, who had not thrown an interception since Week 3, turned the ball over leading to seven Detroit points. And then he tossed another.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

173K+
Followers
232K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy