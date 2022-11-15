ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

Oregon Dept. of Education releases Statewide Report Card

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The 2021-22 edition of the Oregon Statewide Report Card is now available on the Oregon Department of Education website. This annual snapshot of Oregon’s pre-kindergarten through grade 12 education system includes key data on students, teachers and schools. After two years where some data...
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Most commonly seen birds in Oregon

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Oregon using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 146 count sites in Oregon. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Hurricane Maria changed Puerto Rico. In a new exhibit, artists reflect back

After Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico in 2017, artist Gabriella Báez’s life changed. It wasn’t just the material stress of living through the hurricane — the widespread death and devastation, and shortages of food, water, and gasoline. Or the societal issues that followed, including austerity measures, power outages, extensive public school closures and intensified gentrification.
KTVZ

Cold and clear, but warmup incoming

We're looking at another few days of cold and dry temperatures, with lows in the teens and highs in the low to mid 30s. An Air Stagnation Advisory is in effect for the area until Monday at 3 p.m. This week, our temperatures will begin to move up,with our highs...
KTVZ

Warmup on the way!

We have more patchy freezing fog to start the day on the High Desert; however, it's expected to dissipate around noon. We're seeing partly sunny skies, with an expected high temperature of 37 degrees at Redmond, though we never topped the freezing mark there Thursday. Calm winds are expected today out of the east.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy