Amid sharp rise in hospitalized children, Mosaic Medical pediatrician, OHA offer advice for safer holidays
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – An increase in severe respiratory infections this season is putting pressure on Oregon’s already-strained hospitals as the holidays approach. But health officials say people can take simple steps to avoid exposure – and the need for an emergency department visit – as they gather for celebrations.
Oregon Dept. of Education releases Statewide Report Card
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The 2021-22 edition of the Oregon Statewide Report Card is now available on the Oregon Department of Education website. This annual snapshot of Oregon’s pre-kindergarten through grade 12 education system includes key data on students, teachers and schools. After two years where some data...
Most commonly seen birds in Oregon
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Oregon using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 146 count sites in Oregon. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
Hurricane Maria changed Puerto Rico. In a new exhibit, artists reflect back
After Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico in 2017, artist Gabriella Báez’s life changed. It wasn’t just the material stress of living through the hurricane — the widespread death and devastation, and shortages of food, water, and gasoline. Or the societal issues that followed, including austerity measures, power outages, extensive public school closures and intensified gentrification.
Football loss inspired this North Carolina man to buy a winning $150,000 lottery ticket
A North Carolina man turned the pain of his favorite football team’s loss into the joy of a $150,000 Powerball win. Jacob Strickland, from Asheboro, North Carolina, was disappointed to see the Clemson Tigers lose to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on November 5, according to a news release from the North Carolina Lottery.
Air Stagnation Advisory issued November 19 at 11:28AM PST until November 21 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Poor air quality. * WHERE…Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the. Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern. Blue Mountains of Oregon, North Central Oregon and Central. Oregon. * WHEN…Until 3 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS…Poor air quality may cause issues for people...
Cold and clear, but warmup incoming
We're looking at another few days of cold and dry temperatures, with lows in the teens and highs in the low to mid 30s. An Air Stagnation Advisory is in effect for the area until Monday at 3 p.m. This week, our temperatures will begin to move up,with our highs...
Warmup on the way!
We have more patchy freezing fog to start the day on the High Desert; however, it's expected to dissipate around noon. We're seeing partly sunny skies, with an expected high temperature of 37 degrees at Redmond, though we never topped the freezing mark there Thursday. Calm winds are expected today out of the east.
