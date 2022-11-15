Read full article on original website
‘Twist of Fate’ decision pays off for Rhonda’s Relics antique mall
‘A fun collection of vintage, eclectic and whimsical stuff’. When Rhonda O’Dell had the chance to open another San Luis Obispo County antiques business, she didn’t let the grinding halt of the pandemic stop her. “I’m really one of those people who believe in twists of fate,” O’Dell said. “You can talk yourself out of anything. So instead, I thought: I’m just going to do it.”
Noozhawk
Santa Maria Planning Commission Gets Behind Proposal for Drive-Through Starbucks
A new drive-through Starbucks coffee shop planned for part of a site that is home to a car dealership on East Main Street has received approval from the Santa Maria Planning Commission. The project planned for 1313 E. Main St. would see the construction of a 2,200-square-foot building with a...
Popular hotel once sat at base of SLO County pier. Then a lightning storm struck
An 1892 advertisement called Hotel Marre “the pleasantest seaside resort on the coast.”
Old Edwards Cinemas in Santa Maria shuts its doors
Almost a full year after Santa Maria's Hi-Way drive-in movie theater closed for good, another cinema in town will no longer be showing movies on the big screen.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Santa Maria the week of Nov. 6?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $900,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 32 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $556,953, $333 per square foot.
The legendary In-N-Out smack dab in the middle of California
Is this In-N-Out in the middle of California the chain's most popular?
This Paso Robles restaurant is one of the Top 100 brunch spots in California, Yelp says
In addition to classics such as eggs benedict and avocado toast, the restaurant’s menu features bacon breakfast pizza and s’mores French toast.
Interactive map shows average home values for every SLO County community, Santa Maria
Los Olivos, Cayucos and Pismo Beach have some of the most expensive real estate in the region.
kcbx.org
Paso Robles considering cannabis storefronts after survey reveals widespread support
Respondents of a community-wide cannabis survey in Paso Robles showed strong support for legalizing adult cannabis use and cannabis retail storefronts in the area. Over 1,000 Paso Robles residents, business owners, and property owners participated in the survey distributed by the city. 62 percent of survey participants said they voted...
calcoastnews.com
SLO Planning Commission supports five-story affordable housing project
The San Luis Obispo Planning Commission on Wednesday voted to give preliminary approval for a large affordable housing development on Monterey Street that will include two five-story mixed-use buildings. Plans call for the Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo (HASLO) to build a 106-unit development spread across two five-story buildings...
Paso Robles Police arrest logs for Nov. 7-13
On Nov. 7, Carson Baylor Phillips, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Creston Rd. for St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On Nov. 7, Grace Ann Leblanc, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1400...
5-story development would bring 105 units of affordable housing to downtown SLO
The Planning Commission just approved the project along a full city block of upper Monterey Street.
String of card skimming thefts wipes out accounts of local bank customers
Local mom Unique Castillo says she used the ATMs at Santa Maria's Bank of America on South Broadway two weeks ago, and within hours, the money in her Electronic Benefits Card was wiped out.
Three New Businesses Open in Atascadero
ATASCADERO — Three new businesses have opened in Atascadero: Millennium Essence, candle and gift shop; Ms. Catrina’s Restaurant, featuring unique Mexican food made from family recipes, and Belnano Coffee, offering Peruvian coffee, breakfast and lunch. Millennium Essence gift shop offers a variety of candles designed to de-stress and...
Free-roaming cats make themselves at home along Central Coast
Up and down the coast there are furry felines making themselves at home outdoors. The post Free-roaming cats make themselves at home along Central Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Car rolls backward down hill from Joe’s Place parking lot to Spring Street
– On Friday at about 12:25 p.m., Paso Robles Emergency Services crews responded to the 300 block of Spring Street for a report of a vehicle down an embankment. When emergency crews arrived on the scene an investigation revealed that the vehicle, a gray Ford Escape, rolled backward down the embankment landing on the sidewalk along Spring Street after clipping another vehicle in the Joe’s Place restaurant parking lot. The driver of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Evacuation for Hazardous Material Incident in Orcutt
A hazardous materials incident resulted in an evacuation alert for residents in Orcutt Wednesday. At 1:24 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters and an HazMat team responded to the 3800 block of Telephone Road in the rural Santa Maria Valley. A produce tank was reportedly leaking Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S) prompting an...
calcoastnews.com
Man injured in fall onto Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo
A man fell from an overpass onto Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo on Thursday and suffered major injuries. Just after noon, multiple 911 callers reported a pedestrian down in the No. 1 lane of northbound Highway 101 at Santa Rosa Street. Officers arrived at the scene and determined a transient from the San Luis Obispo area had fallen onto the highway from the Santa Rosa Street overpass, according to the CHP.
One dead in Thursday night bicyclist vs. car accident in SLO
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif.– A bicyclist died after being struck by a car in the 12200 block of Los Osos Valley Road around 7 p.m. Thursday night, according to San Luis Obispo Police. The post One dead in Thursday night bicyclist vs. car accident in SLO appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
FBI carries out search warrant at San Luis Obispo accounting firm
The agency said an investigation is ongoing.
