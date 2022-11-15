ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Templeton, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo County Visitors Guide

‘Twist of Fate’ decision pays off for Rhonda’s Relics antique mall

‘A fun collection of vintage, eclectic and whimsical stuff’. When Rhonda O’Dell had the chance to open another San Luis Obispo County antiques business, she didn’t let the grinding halt of the pandemic stop her. “I’m really one of those people who believe in twists of fate,” O’Dell said. “You can talk yourself out of anything. So instead, I thought: I’m just going to do it.”
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO Planning Commission supports five-story affordable housing project

The San Luis Obispo Planning Commission on Wednesday voted to give preliminary approval for a large affordable housing development on Monterey Street that will include two five-story mixed-use buildings. Plans call for the Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo (HASLO) to build a 106-unit development spread across two five-story buildings...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Atascadero News

Three New Businesses Open in Atascadero

ATASCADERO — Three new businesses have opened in Atascadero: Millennium Essence, candle and gift shop; Ms. Catrina’s Restaurant, featuring unique Mexican food made from family recipes, and Belnano Coffee, offering Peruvian coffee, breakfast and lunch. Millennium Essence gift shop offers a variety of candles designed to de-stress and...
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Car rolls backward down hill from Joe’s Place parking lot to Spring Street

– On Friday at about 12:25 p.m., Paso Robles Emergency Services crews responded to the 300 block of Spring Street for a report of a vehicle down an embankment. When emergency crews arrived on the scene an investigation revealed that the vehicle, a gray Ford Escape, rolled backward down the embankment landing on the sidewalk along Spring Street after clipping another vehicle in the Joe’s Place restaurant parking lot. The driver of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Evacuation for Hazardous Material Incident in Orcutt

A hazardous materials incident resulted in an evacuation alert for residents in Orcutt Wednesday. At 1:24 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters and an HazMat team responded to the 3800 block of Telephone Road in the rural Santa Maria Valley. A produce tank was reportedly leaking Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S) prompting an...
ORCUTT, CA
calcoastnews.com

Man injured in fall onto Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo

A man fell from an overpass onto Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo on Thursday and suffered major injuries. Just after noon, multiple 911 callers reported a pedestrian down in the No. 1 lane of northbound Highway 101 at Santa Rosa Street. Officers arrived at the scene and determined a transient from the San Luis Obispo area had fallen onto the highway from the Santa Rosa Street overpass, according to the CHP.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy