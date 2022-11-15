Wassather case set for contested omnibus hearing

A Motley man accused of killing his live-in girlfriend will have for a contested omnibus hearing in Morrison County District Court.

Harold Arvid Wassather, 61, Motley, faces charges of first-degree murder while committing domestic violence and two counts of second-degree murder related to the death of Christine Naja Nygard, 66, Motley. The murder took place sometime March 3 - March 6, with law enforcement being notified, March 6.

Monday, Wassather’s attorney, Robert O’Malley, asked Judge Leonard A. Weiler for a contested omnibus hearing. O’Malley had already filed for such in April, and it was scheduled for August, but an indictment by a grand jury resulted in additional charges related to the case. As such, the hearing was postponed.

O’Malley said they only recently received a transcript of the grand jury’s decision. He asked for the continuance to allow for more time to consider how issues initially raised in April will affect the charges that were amended by the grand jury.

Assistant Minnesota Attorney General John D. Gross, who is leading the prosecution in the case, acknowledged that he received the issues Wassather’s attorneys intended to contest.

Court documents show there were nine issues raised by defense counsel that will be addressed at the contested omnibus hearing. Many of those were in reference to the collection of evidence. Counsel argued much was obtained in a manner which violated Wassather’s constitutional rights against illegal search and seizure, as well as self-incrimination.

As such, he is asking for several items the prosecution plans to bring to trial as evidence to be suppressed.

Given those issues, Gross asked Weiler to schedule at least two hours for the contested omnibus hearing.

“I was going to estimate three hours,” O’Malley said. “Two hours is very possible.”

Weiler advised counsel from both sides to contact court administration to schedule the hearing. As of early Tuesday morning, a date and time had not been announced.

Weiler said he would set the matter for a three-hour hearing. He then asked Wassather if he understood what was happening,

“Yeah,” Wassather said. “I think so.”

Wassather will remain in custody at the Morrison County Jail. His bond was set at $1 million without conditions, and $500,000 with conditions.