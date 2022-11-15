ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley, MN

Wassather case set for contested omnibus hearing

By By Zach Hacker
Morrison County Record
Morrison County Record
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k56OF_0jB8pCSt00

A Motley man accused of killing his live-in girlfriend will have for a contested omnibus hearing in Morrison County District Court.

Harold Arvid Wassather, 61, Motley, faces charges of first-degree murder while committing domestic violence and two counts of second-degree murder related to the death of Christine Naja Nygard, 66, Motley. The murder took place sometime March 3 - March 6, with law enforcement being notified, March 6.

Monday, Wassather’s attorney, Robert O’Malley, asked Judge Leonard A. Weiler for a contested omnibus hearing. O’Malley had already filed for such in April, and it was scheduled for August, but an indictment by a grand jury resulted in additional charges related to the case. As such, the hearing was postponed.

O’Malley said they only recently received a transcript of the grand jury’s decision. He asked for the continuance to allow for more time to consider how issues initially raised in April will affect the charges that were amended by the grand jury.

Assistant Minnesota Attorney General John D. Gross, who is leading the prosecution in the case, acknowledged that he received the issues Wassather’s attorneys intended to contest.

Court documents show there were nine issues raised by defense counsel that will be addressed at the contested omnibus hearing. Many of those were in reference to the collection of evidence. Counsel argued much was obtained in a manner which violated Wassather’s constitutional rights against illegal search and seizure, as well as self-incrimination.

As such, he is asking for several items the prosecution plans to bring to trial as evidence to be suppressed.

Given those issues, Gross asked Weiler to schedule at least two hours for the contested omnibus hearing.

“I was going to estimate three hours,” O’Malley said. “Two hours is very possible.”

Weiler advised counsel from both sides to contact court administration to schedule the hearing. As of early Tuesday morning, a date and time had not been announced.

Weiler said he would set the matter for a three-hour hearing. He then asked Wassather if he understood what was happening,

“Yeah,” Wassather said. “I think so.”

Wassather will remain in custody at the Morrison County Jail. His bond was set at $1 million without conditions, and $500,000 with conditions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hometownnews.biz

Morrison County Sheriff’s Office News

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen announced that his office, in cooperation with all local police departments in the county, have recently completed the annual Predatory Offender Registration (POR) verifications for Morrison County. Each year the sheriff’s office organizes a verification check for all predatory offenders who are on the registry and residing within the county. It is important to note that Minnesota only began registering predatory offenders in 1991 and did not assign risk level until 1997. Only those offenders who have been sentenced to prison and who were released after January 1, 1997 have been assigned a risk level. Offenders sentenced to probation or juvenile offenders are not assigned a risk level. Level 1 offenders are those deemed by Department of Corrections officials as those least likely to re-offend while Level 3 offenders are considered most likely to re-offend.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Robert Maloney sentenced to nearly 22 years for distributing meth while in Minnesota prison

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota man was sentenced Monday to nearly 22 years in prison for conspiring to distribute meth while he was in a Minnesota prison.The U.S. Department of Justice says Robert Maloney, from Stearns County, coordinated meth sales in the spring of 2019 via "jail calls" which were recorded and eventually shared with law enforcement. Maloney is said to have also threatened a witness.After serving his sentence, Maloney will be under supervised release for five years.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale - Notice of Postponement

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a default has occurred. Mortgagor: Darren E. Skinner and Denise M. Skinner. Recording Information: filed August 28, 2018 as Document No. 861321. Tax parcel identification number of property: 10-470-0110. Property Address: 22613 170th Street NW, Big Lake, MN 55309. The person holding the Mortgage is...
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report

Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending November 14, 2022. Nov. 7th: Christopher Morris Alan Barnes, 40 of Rockford was arrested in Buffalo - Wright Co. warrant - receiving stolen property; Shane Leigh Blenker, 28 of Albany was arrested in Crow Wing Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 5th degree-controlled substance; Brittney Lynn Case, 22 of Brainerd was arrested in Crow Wing Co. - Wright Co. warrant - fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle; Brandon Joseph Francen, 29 of Ham Lake was arrested in Sherburne Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 5th degree-controlled substance; Logan Michael Mostoller, 24 of Clearwater was arrested in Clearwater - charge of domestic assault; Aaron Elliott Thompson, 48 of Monticello was arrested in Buffalo - Wright Co. warrant - domestic assault.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
KFIL Radio

Body of Missing Man Pulled from Minnesota Lake

McGregor, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities have recovered the body of a Duluth-area man who had been missing since October 25. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office canceled the missing person alert after the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a body pulled from Rat Lake in Aitkin County Saturday as 38-year-old Lucas Dudden of Carlton. He was last seen in Carlton on October 25.
DULUTH, MN
krwc1360.com

Possible Scam Swirling in Monticello

Officials with the City of Monticello are notifying residents of a possible scam that seems to be circulating in that community. Officials posted on the city’s Facebook page this week that reports have surfaced that someone claiming to be an employee of the City of Monticello has been calling residents saying that have a permit from the city to enter their property.
MONTICELLO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fire destroys Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson

NELSON, Minn. – A small town staple is gone after a big fire in central Minnesota.It happened Monday morning in Nelson, just outside of Alexandria, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say several people called 911 about a fire at the Corral Saloon and Eatery. Several fire departments worked together to put out the flames, but the business is a total loss.Investigators are trying to figure out how the fire started.
NELSON, MN
lptv.org

Brainerd Man Seriously Injured in Rollover Accident

A Brainerd man was seriously injured after colliding with deer and subsequently rolling his vehicle over near Pequot Lakes. According to a press release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 18 at 6:06 a.m., deputies received a report of a vehicle accident in Maple Township on County Road 1. Upon arriving to the scene, officials learned a Waste Partners truck was heading south when two deer entered the roadway. The driver, an unidentified 50-year-old male, ended up colliding with the deer and his vehicle proceeded to rollover, leaving the roadway.
BRAINERD, MN
gowatertown.net

Fire destroys western Minnesota restaurant

NELSON, Minn.–Fire has destroyed a bar-restaurant in western Minnesota’s Douglas County. Sheriff’s Sargeant Ron Boyden says authorities were notified of the fire at The Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson, Minnesota just before 11 o’clock Monday morning. Fire departments from Osakis responded, and requested mutual aid...
NELSON, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Investigators continue to investigate cause of fire at the Corral

(Nelson, MN)--Investigators continue to look into the cause of the fire that destroyed the Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson on Monday. Osakis Fire Chief Craig Dropik says he received the page at 10:44 a.m. with smoke coming out of the building and called for help from Alexandria and other fire departments. Alexandria along with Carlos and Forada provided mutual aid.
NELSON, MN
kvrr.com

Fire Extinguisher Crashes Through Woman’s Windshield North of Alexandria

CARLOS TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KFGO) — A Douglas County woman is hospitalized after a fire extinguisher came crashing through the windshield of her SUV north of Alexandria. The Minnesota State Patrol said Lindsay Fluegel, 27, of Carlos was driving on Highway 29 Friday morning when it happened. Fluegel was taken to an Alexandria hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
knsiradio.com

Body of Missing Man Found in Aitkin County Lake

(KNSI) — The body of a missing Carlton County man has been recovered from a lake in Aitkin County. Authorities say they believe a body found in Rat Lake is that of 38-year-old Lucas Dudden. He was reported missing on Halloween after his family said they hadn’t seen or heard from him since October 25th.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Man rushed to hospital after crash in Todd County, MN

NEAR STAPLES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is recovering from injuries following a single-vehicle crash near Staples, MN. The Minnesota State Patrol says on Thursday, Nov. 17 around 2:30 a.m. they were called to the crash along Hwy. 210. The report says 24-year-old Dylan Crandall of Brainerd, MN...
STAPLES, MN
valleynewslive.com

Man airlifted after two deer hit garbage truck

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man has serious injuries after a crash with two deer in north central Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rollover on County Road 1 in rural Pequot Lakes just after 6:00 a.m. on Friday, November 18. Deputies arrived...
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
CBS Minnesota

Video: Fighting bald eagles get stuck together in Paynesville

PAYNESVILLE, Minn. – A wild sight was caught on camera Thursday west of the Twin Cities metro.Tessa Christenson shot video of two eagles near her home in Paynesville that appear to be fighting and stuck together.Christenson said they were there for more than two hours, but broke up and flew away before the warden got there.There was a similar sighting in Plymouth last year. In that case, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said the birds were fighting over territory
PAYNESVILLE, MN
Morrison County Record

Morrison County Record

Morrison County, MN
638
Followers
608
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

Morrison County Record is the official publication for all school districts, city governments and county government in Morrison County. Published Sundays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1968. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.mcrecord.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/morrison_county_record/

Comments / 0

Community Policy