Boca Raton, FL

247Sports

Jaxson Dart's mother not happy with Alabama's treatment of Ole Miss QB, Lane Kiffin says

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart's mother called Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin and complained following Saturday's 30-24 loss to Alabama after her son was decked several times by the Crimson Tide's defense, Kiffin told reporters Monday. Dart's mother was angered by the facemask penalty in the second half after Alabama's Dallas Turner twisted the quarterback's helmet in a vicious manner resulting in a personal foul whistle, as Inside The Rebels noted.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: No. 22 Tennessee basketball vs. Florida Gulf Coast

No. 22 Tennessee basketball is back in action on Wednesday night when it hosts Florida Gulf Coast (2-1) in its second home game of the season. The Vols and Eagles have never met on the hardwood, but the Vols are 19-1 all-time against current members of the Atlantic Sun Conference. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Florida redshirt tracker

Florida first-year head coach Billy Napier has made it abundantly clear that he does not view age or experience as barriers when evaluating whether or not one of his players is ready for game reps, adding that he anticipated having several true freshmen filling at least key reserve roles, if not more, this season.
GAINESVILLE, FL

