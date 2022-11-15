G-20 to hold tough on Russia, urge end to Ukraine war

Read full article on original website
Shells hit near nuclear plant; Blackouts roll across Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Powerful explosions from shelling shook Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, the site of Europe's largest nuclear power plant, the global nuclear watchdog said Sunday, calling for “urgent measures to help prevent a nuclear accident” in the Russian-occupied facility. A heavy barrage of Russian...
US envoy Kerry positive for COVID as UN climate talks drag
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — John Kerry, the top U.S. envoy at this year's U.N. climate talks in Egypt, has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson said late Friday night, another potential setback for negotiations that were already going into overtime with no result in sight. "He is fully...
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel on Friday to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.
Feds: Oath Keepers sought 'violent overthrow' of government
WASHINGTON (AP) — For weeks leading up to Jan. 6, 2021, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates discussed using violence to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and when rioters started storming the Capitol they saw an opportunity to do it, a federal prosecutor told jurors Friday as the seditious conspiracy case wound toward a close.
Great news
As anticipated, Donald Trump declared his candidacy for president in 2024 on Tuesday evening. This is welcome news for Democrats, particularly after doing so well in the midterms against the party formerly known as the GOP. To boost his cred with QAnon cultists and solidify his status as a real stable genius, Trump should announce the late JFK Jr. as a potential running mate, provided he returns from the dead soon. It would be the MAGA/Q dream ticket.
Packets of red wave
Apparently the only red wave this election was Trump sitting on a couple packets of McDonald’s ketchup!
