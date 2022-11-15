G-20 to hold tough on Russia, urge end to Ukraine war

As anticipated, Donald Trump declared his candidacy for president in 2024 on Tuesday evening. This is welcome news for Democrats, particularly after doing so well in the midterms against the party formerly known as the GOP. To boost his cred with QAnon cultists and solidify his status as a real stable genius, Trump should announce the late JFK Jr. as a potential running mate, provided he returns from the dead soon. It would be the MAGA/Q dream ticket.

